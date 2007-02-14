Reducing Salt in Foods
1st Edition
Practical Strategies
Table of Contents
Part 1 Dietary salt, health and the consumer: Dietary salt intake: Sources and targets for reduction; Dietary salt, high blood pressure and other harmful effects on health; Health issues relating to monosodium glutamate use in the diet; Dietary salt and flavour: Mechanisms of taste reception and physiological controls; Dietary salt and the consumer: Reported consumption and awareness of associated health risks; Consumer responses to low-salt food products; Improving the labelling of the salt content of foods. Part 2 Strategies for salt reduction in food products: Technological functions of salt in food products; Microbial issues in reducing salt in food products; Sensory issues in reducing salt in food products; The use of bitter blockers to replace salt in food products. Part 3 Reducing salt in particular foods: Reducing salt in meat and poultry products; Reducing salt in seafood products; Reducing salt in bread and other baked products; Reducing salt in snack products; Reducing salt in cheese and dairy spreads; Reducing salt in canned foods.
Description
Concerns have grown that consumption levels of salt are well above those needed for nutritional purposes and that this can lead to adverse effects on health, in particular cardiovascular disease. Consumers are increasingly looking to reduce their salt intake, making salt reduction a priority for food manufacturers. This is not straightforward, though, as salt plays an important role in food preservation, taste and processability. Written by a team of international experts, Reducing salt in foods provides a unique review of current knowledge in this field.
This book is divided into three parts and discusses the major issues concerned with salt reduction and how it may be achieved. Part one reviews the key health issues driving efforts to reduce salt, government action regarding salt reduction and the implications of salt labelling. Consumer perception of salt and views on salt reduction and are also discussed. The second part focuses on the technological, microbiological and sensory functions of salt and strategies that can be taken to reduce salt. The final part of the book outlines strategies which have been taken to reduce salt in particular food groups: meat and poultry, seafood, bread, snack foods, dairy products and canned foods.
Reducing salt in foods is an essential reference for health professionals, governments and food manufacturers.
Key Features
- Discusses methods to reduce salt while maintaining food sensory quality, shelf-life and processability
- Provides a unique review of current knowledge in this field
- An essential reference for health professionals, governments and food manufacturers
Readership
Health professionals; Food manufacturers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 14th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845693046
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845690182
Reviews
…a really comprehensive reference book for all professionals dealing with various points of view with the role of salt and its reduction in foods., Journal of Food and Nutrition Research
Reducing salt in food is the book every technologist will have on his/her Christmas wish list, and for dietitians working or consulting for the food industry, this will be the book that guarantees being fully briefed on salt issues., Network Health Dietitians (NHD)
There are three sections to this book and each of the 17 chapters are authored by top scientific and technical experts on the topic., Network Health Dietitians (NHD)
About the Editors
David Kilcast Editor
Dr David Kilcast is a consultant in Sensory Quality.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, UK (Volume 2)
Fiona Angus Editor
Dr Fiona Angus works for Leatherhead Food Research, a highly regarded independent global provider of food information and research.
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly Leatherhead Food Research, UK