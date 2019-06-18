Reducing Salt in Foods

Part One: Dietary Salt, Health and the Consumer

1. Dietary salt intake: sources and targets for reduction

2. Dietary salt, high blood pressure and other harmful effects on health and health issues of other sodium containing ingredients

3. Mechanisms of taste perception and physiological controls

4. Reported consumption and awareness of associated health risks

5. Impact of reduced salt products in the market place

6. Focus on salt reduction in children. Adjusting from an early age

7. Improving the labelling of the salt content of foods

Part Two: Strategies and Implications for Salt Reduction in Food Products

8. Key issues of salt reduction

9. Alternative Ingredients to Sodium Chloride

10. Preservation issues in reduction salt in food products

11. Sensory approaches in reducing salt in food products

12. The use of bitter blockers to replace salt in food products

Part Three: Reducing Salt in Particular Foods

13. Reducing salt in meat and poultry products

14. Reducing salt in seafood products

15. Reducing salt in bread and other baked products

16. Breakfast cereals and breakfast goods (eg. include peanut butter etc)

17. Reducing salt in snack products

18. Reducing salt in cheese and dairy products

19. Reducing salt in ready meals and soups

20. Sauces and seasonings

Part Four: Future of Salt Reduction

21. Salt reduction in fast food services and catering

22. Emerging ingredients and the future