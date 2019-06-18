Reducing Salt in Foods
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part One: Dietary Salt, Health and the Consumer
1. Dietary salt intake: sources and targets for reduction
2. Dietary salt, high blood pressure and other harmful effects on health and health issues of other sodium containing ingredients
3. Mechanisms of taste perception and physiological controls
4. Reported consumption and awareness of associated health risks
5. Impact of reduced salt products in the market place
6. Focus on salt reduction in children. Adjusting from an early age
7. Improving the labelling of the salt content of foods
Part Two: Strategies and Implications for Salt Reduction in Food Products
8. Key issues of salt reduction
9. Alternative Ingredients to Sodium Chloride
10. Preservation issues in reduction salt in food products
11. Sensory approaches in reducing salt in food products
12. The use of bitter blockers to replace salt in food products
Part Three: Reducing Salt in Particular Foods
13. Reducing salt in meat and poultry products
14. Reducing salt in seafood products
15. Reducing salt in bread and other baked products
16. Breakfast cereals and breakfast goods (eg. include peanut butter etc)
17. Reducing salt in snack products
18. Reducing salt in cheese and dairy products
19. Reducing salt in ready meals and soups
20. Sauces and seasonings
Part Four: Future of Salt Reduction
21. Salt reduction in fast food services and catering
22. Emerging ingredients and the future
Description
Reducing Salt in Foods, Second Edition, presents updated strategies for reducing salt intake. The book contains comprehensive information on a wide range of topics, including the key health issues driving efforts to reduce salt, government action regarding salt reduction and the implications of salt labeling. Consumer perceptions of salt and views on salt reduction in different countries are also discussed, as are taste, processing and preservation functions of salt and salt reduction strategies. Final sections discuss salt reduction in particular food groups, including meat and poultry, seafood, bread, snack foods, dairy products and canned foods, each one including a case study.
This updated edition also includes a new section on the future of salt reduction, the development of new ingredients to replace salt, salt reduction in catering, and how to teach new generations to adjust salt levels from an early age.
Key Features
- Completely revised and updated with an overview of the latest developments in salt reduction
- Presents guidelines to help with reducing salt in specific product groups
- Presents a new section on the future of salt reduction, development of new ingredients to replace salt, salt reduction in catering and how to teach new generations to adjust salt levels from an early age
- Contains new chapters on preservation issues, taste issues and processing issues when reducing salt in food, along with case studies that illustrate salt reduction
Readership
Food and ingredient manufacturers, health bodies and advocates of salt reduction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 18th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081009338
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081008904
About the Editors
Cindy Beeren Editor
Cindy Beeren is the head of the Sensory and Consumer Science unit at Leatherhead and is the Sensory and Consumer Research Forum Liaison Officer. Cindy's role involves supervising sensory and consumer related activities (confidential-, forum- and collaborative- research), designing and running sensory training programmes and providing the latest sensory and consumer research to Leatherheads members. She is graduated as a Food Marketer and has gained considerable experience working in the food & ingredient Industry in companies such as Mars and Daniscoas a sensory technologist and a flavourist.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Sensory, Consumer and Market Insight, Leatherhead Food Research, UK
Kathy Groves Editor
Professor Kathy Groves FRMS, FIFST Kathy graduated in Biochemistry at the University of London and joined Leatherhead Food Research as a food microscopist. Until recently she managed the food microstructure area at Leatherhead working mainly within Food Innovation. Kathy has over 35 years experience in the food microscopy field, covering research into a range of products including ingredient functionality, meat product quality, emulsions and confectionery products. She has worked with the UK Food Standards Agency and Defra on methods to detect mechanically separated meat and has presented on nanotechnology to the UK Government. Kathy is currently director of the microstructure consultancy Foodview Ltd and is visiting professor at the University of Chester.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Microstructure Consultancy, Foodview Ltd and visiting professor, University of Chester
Pretima M. Titoria Editor
Dr Pretima M Titoria, Head of Food Ingredients, Food Innovation, Leatherhead Food Research Pretima graduated with a B.Sc. (Hons) in Food Technology at University of Reading and obtained her Ph.D. in the area of rheological characterisation of food biopolymers/hydrocolloids at Cranfield University. She continued to develop her skills in this area over several years while working at the Institute of Food Research, Norwich and at Dupont Cereal Innovation Centre, Cambridge, before joining Leatherhead Food Research in 2001. Pretima now leads the Food Ingredients team, and project-manages several Confidential Contract Research projects and Member-funded Research Projects. Pretima has many years’ experience in physico-chemical characterisation of ingredients, interim products and final products, focusing on the textural and microstructural properties and their effect on product quality and stability; her specialist expertise is in rheology for studying hydrocolloid/biopolymer behaviour, structuring and applications in food and drink products. Pretima is also involved with assessment of emerging technologies for the food & beverage industry, and is the Fellow at the Institute of Food Science and Technology (FIFST).
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Food Ingredients, Food Innovation, Leatherhead Food Research, UK