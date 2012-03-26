Reducing Risks and Complications of Interventional Pain Procedures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437722208, 9781455733538

Reducing Risks and Complications of Interventional Pain Procedures

1st Edition

Volume 5: A Volume in the Interventional and Neuromodulatory Techniques for Pain Management Series; Expert Consult Online and Print

Authors: Matthew Ranson Jason Pope Timothy Deer
eBook ISBN: 9781455733538
eBook ISBN: 9780323315043
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437722208
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th March 2012
Page Count: 176
Table of Contents

Section I: Neurostimulation

1 Complications of Spinal Cord Stimulation

2 Complications of Peripheral Nerve Stimulation: Open Technique, Percutaneous Technique, and Peripheral Nerve Field Stimulation

3 Complications of Cranial Nerve Stimulation

4 Avoidance, Recognition, and Treatment of Complications in Cranial Neuromodulation for Pain

Section II: Intrathecal Drug Delivery Systems

5 Complications of Intrathecal Drug Delivery Systems

Section III: Discogenic Pain Procedures

6 Complications of Therapeutic Minimally Invasive Intradiscal Procedures

7 Complications related to radiofrequency procedures for the treatment of chronic pain

8 Complications of Lumbar Spine Fusion Surgery

9 Complications of nucleus replacement and motion-sparing technologies

10 Complications of Spinal Injections and Surgery for Disc Herniation

Section IV: Injections

11 Radiation Safety and Complications of fluoroscopy, ultrasonography, computed tomography

12 Complications Associated with Head and Neck Blocks, Upper Extremity Blocks, Lower Extremity Blocks and Differential Diagnostic Blocks

13 Complications of Epidural Injections

14 Complications of Facet Joint Injections and Medial Branch Blocks

15 Complications of Radiofrequency Rhizotomy for Facet Syndrome

16 Complications of Sacroiliac Joint Injection and Lateral Branch Blocks including Water-Cooled Rhizotomy

17 Complications of Percutaneous Vertebral Augmentation: Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty

18 Complications of Intra-articular Joint injections and Musculoskeletal Injections

Description

Reducing Risks and Complications of Interventional Pain Procedures - a volume in the new Interventional and Neuromodulatory Techniques for Pain Management series - presents state-of-the-art guidance on avoiding pitfalls and optimizing outcomes. Matthew Ranson, MD, Jason Pope, MD, and Timothy Deer, MD offer comprehensive, evidence-based advice on selecting and performing these techniques - as well as weighing relative risks and complications. With access to the fully searchable text at www.expertconsult.com , you’ll have the detailed visual assistance you need right at your fingertips.

Key Features

  • Understand the rationale and scientific evidence for choosing the most effective drugs and techniques.

  • Optimize outcomes, reduce complications, and minimize risks by adhering to current, evidence-based practice guidelines.

  • Apply the newest techniques and latest knowledge in neuromodulation.

  • Quickly find the information you need in a user-friendly format with strictly templated chapters supplemented with illustrative line drawings, images, and treatment algorithms.

  • Access the fully searchable contents online at expertconsult.com.

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455733538
eBook ISBN:
9780323315043
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437722208

About the Authors

Matthew Ranson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Pain Relief St. Francis Hospital Charleston, WV

Jason Pope Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Napa Pain Institute, Napa, CA Assistant Professor, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nashville, TN

Timothy Deer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

President and CEO, The Center for Pain Relief Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, West Virginia University School of Medicine Charleston, West Virginia

