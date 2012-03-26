Reducing Risks and Complications of Interventional Pain Procedures - a volume in the new Interventional and Neuromodulatory Techniques for Pain Management series - presents state-of-the-art guidance on avoiding pitfalls and optimizing outcomes. Matthew Ranson, MD, Jason Pope, MD, and Timothy Deer, MD offer comprehensive, evidence-based advice on selecting and performing these techniques - as well as weighing relative risks and complications. With access to the fully searchable text at www.expertconsult.com , you’ll have the detailed visual assistance you need right at your fingertips.