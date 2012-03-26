Reducing Risks and Complications of Interventional Pain Procedures
1st Edition
Volume 5: A Volume in the Interventional and Neuromodulatory Techniques for Pain Management Series; Expert Consult Online and Print
Table of Contents
Section I: Neurostimulation
1 Complications of Spinal Cord Stimulation
2 Complications of Peripheral Nerve Stimulation: Open Technique, Percutaneous Technique, and Peripheral Nerve Field Stimulation
3 Complications of Cranial Nerve Stimulation
4 Avoidance, Recognition, and Treatment of Complications in Cranial Neuromodulation for Pain
Section II: Intrathecal Drug Delivery Systems
5 Complications of Intrathecal Drug Delivery Systems
Section III: Discogenic Pain Procedures
6 Complications of Therapeutic Minimally Invasive Intradiscal Procedures
7 Complications related to radiofrequency procedures for the treatment of chronic pain
8 Complications of Lumbar Spine Fusion Surgery
9 Complications of nucleus replacement and motion-sparing technologies
10 Complications of Spinal Injections and Surgery for Disc Herniation
Section IV: Injections
11 Radiation Safety and Complications of fluoroscopy, ultrasonography, computed tomography
12 Complications Associated with Head and Neck Blocks, Upper Extremity Blocks, Lower Extremity Blocks and Differential Diagnostic Blocks
13 Complications of Epidural Injections
14 Complications of Facet Joint Injections and Medial Branch Blocks
15 Complications of Radiofrequency Rhizotomy for Facet Syndrome
16 Complications of Sacroiliac Joint Injection and Lateral Branch Blocks including Water-Cooled Rhizotomy
17 Complications of Percutaneous Vertebral Augmentation: Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty
18 Complications of Intra-articular Joint injections and Musculoskeletal Injections
Description
Reducing Risks and Complications of Interventional Pain Procedures - a volume in the new Interventional and Neuromodulatory Techniques for Pain Management series - presents state-of-the-art guidance on avoiding pitfalls and optimizing outcomes. Matthew Ranson, MD, Jason Pope, MD, and Timothy Deer, MD offer comprehensive, evidence-based advice on selecting and performing these techniques - as well as weighing relative risks and complications. With access to the fully searchable text at www.expertconsult.com , you’ll have the detailed visual assistance you need right at your fingertips.
Key Features
- Understand the rationale and scientific evidence for choosing the most effective drugs and techniques.
- Optimize outcomes, reduce complications, and minimize risks by adhering to current, evidence-based practice guidelines.
- Apply the newest techniques and latest knowledge in neuromodulation.
- Quickly find the information you need in a user-friendly format with strictly templated chapters supplemented with illustrative line drawings, images, and treatment algorithms.
- Access the fully searchable contents online at expertconsult.com.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 26th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733538
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315043
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437722208
About the Authors
Matthew Ranson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Pain Relief St. Francis Hospital Charleston, WV
Jason Pope Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Napa Pain Institute, Napa, CA Assistant Professor, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nashville, TN
Timothy Deer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
President and CEO, The Center for Pain Relief Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, West Virginia University School of Medicine Charleston, West Virginia