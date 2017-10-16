Reducing Cyberbullying in Schools - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128114230, 9780128114247

Reducing Cyberbullying in Schools

1st Edition

International Evidence-Based Best Practices

Editors: Marilyn Campbell Sheri Bauman
eBook ISBN: 9780128114247
Paperback ISBN: 9780128114230
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th October 2017
Page Count: 314
Description

Reducing Cyberbullying in Schools: International Evidence-Based Best Practices provides an accessible blend of academic rigor and practical application for mental health professionals, school administrators and educators, giving them a vital tool in stemming the problem of cyberbullying in school settings. It features a variety of international, evidence-based programs that can be practically implemented into any school setting. In addition, the book looks at a broad array of strategies, such as what can be learned from traditional bullying programs, technological solutions, policy and legal solutions, and more.

Key Features

  • Provides overviews of international, evidence-based programs to prevent cyberbullying in schools
  • Presents an academically rigorous examination that is also practical and accessible
  • Includes technological and legal strategies to stem cyberbullying in schools
  • Looks at the prevalence and consequences of cyberbullying

Readership

School psychologists and counselors, researchers, school principals and educators

Table of Contents

  1. Prevalence and Consequences of Cyberbullying
    2. What We Can Learn from Traditional Bullying Programs
    3. Technological Solutions
    4. Policies and Legal Solutions
    5. Technological Program: Young and Well
    6. The Cyber-Friendly Schools Project
    7. Coping with School Bullying; Ki Va
    8. Con-Red Program
    9. Noncadiamointrappada Program
    10. Medienhelden (Media Heroes)
    11. Cyber Mentors
    12. Smart Phone Summit
    13. Seattle Public Schools
    14. Commentary
    15. Summary

Details

No. of pages:
314
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128114247
Paperback ISBN:
9780128114230

About the Editor

Marilyn Campbell

Professor Marilyn Campbell's main clinical and research interests include the prevention and intervention of anxiety disorders in young people, and the effects of bullying, especially cyber-bullying in schools.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Psychology, School of Cultural and Professional Learning, Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane City, Australia

Sheri Bauman

Professor Sheri Bauman conducts research on bullying, cyberbullying, and peer victimization. She also teaches teacher responses to bullying. She has published 2 books and is the lead editor of Principles of Cyberbullying Research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and director of the Counseling graduate degree program, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA

