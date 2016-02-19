Redistributive Effects of Government Programmes
1st Edition
The Chilean Case
Authors: Alejandro Foxley Eduardo Aninat J. P. Arellano
Description
Redistributive Effects of Government Programmes: The Chilean Case examines the government redistributive policy in Chile over the period 1964 until 1973. The book looks into the incidence of taxation, government expenditure, and social security operations on different income groups. The text also notes the critical factors which limited vertical redistribution effects of fiscal policy. The role of asset redistribution in poverty-focused development strategies is also explained. This monograph will be useful to those interested in Chile and concerned with economic development in general.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
1. State and Redistribution
2. The Incidence of Taxation
3. Who Benefits from Government Expenditures?
4. Government Expenditures: Sectoral Programmes and Overall Incidence
5. What does Social Security do to Incomes?
6. Net Incidence of Government Expenditures, Taxation and Social Security
7. The Role of Asset Redistribution in Poverty-Focused Development Strategies
Index
