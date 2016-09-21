Redefining Diversity and Dynamics of Natural Resources Management in Asia, Volume 3

Redefining Diversity and Dynamics of Natural Resources Management in Southeast Asia, Volumes 1-4 brings together scientific research and policy issues across various topographical areas in Asia to provide a comprehensive overview of the issues facing this region.

Natural Resource Dynamics and Social Ecological Systems in Central Vietnam: Development, Resource Changes and Conservation Issues, Volume 3, focuses on the issues specific to Central Vietnam that are also found globally. War had significantly impacted both land and water resources, from which it had to recover environmentally.

Additionally, this is an area with growing urbanization pressures and industrial development, both of which are known for stretching resources beyond their limits. The introduction of several hydro-electric power projects have even further eroded the local agricultural and forest ecosystems. This volume looks at Central Vietnam holistically, from management and use to policy and data-driven solutions.