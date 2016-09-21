Redefining Diversity and Dynamics of Natural Resources Management in Asia, Volume 3
1st Edition
Natural Resource Dynamics and Social Ecological Systems in Central Vietnam: Development, Resource Changes and Conservation Issues
Description
Redefining Diversity and Dynamics of Natural Resources Management in Southeast Asia, Volumes 1-4 brings together scientific research and policy issues across various topographical areas in Asia to provide a comprehensive overview of the issues facing this region.
Natural Resource Dynamics and Social Ecological Systems in Central Vietnam: Development, Resource Changes and Conservation Issues, Volume 3, focuses on the issues specific to Central Vietnam that are also found globally. War had significantly impacted both land and water resources, from which it had to recover environmentally.
Additionally, this is an area with growing urbanization pressures and industrial development, both of which are known for stretching resources beyond their limits. The introduction of several hydro-electric power projects have even further eroded the local agricultural and forest ecosystems. This volume looks at Central Vietnam holistically, from management and use to policy and data-driven solutions.
Key Features
- Provides land management practitioners and policy makers with the tools to deal with natural resource issues in a developing nation
- Reviews the impacts of the first PES, Payment for Ecosystem Services, policies upon which were based similar programs in Latin America
- Reviews the current and potential future land management of Central Vietnam, giving an eye to solutions for any nation impacted by war, trying to balance development with conservation efforts and provide their populations with sustainable economic futures
- Examines Central Vietnam holistically, from management and use to policy and data-driven solutions
Readership
Environmental scientists, ecologists, NGOs, environmental economists, environmental consultants, government executives, development practitioners
Table of Contents
- Words From Book Editors
- Context
- Volume 1
- Volume 2
- Volume 3
- Volume 4
- 1 Background
- 2 Objectives of these Volumes
- Foreword
- Preface
- I: Introduction
- Chapter 1: Natural Resources Dynamism and Management Concerns in Central Vietnam
- Abstract
- 1.1 Overview
- 1.2 Decentralization and Power Devolution for Natural Resources Management in Central Vietnam
- 1.3 Forest Governance and Implications for Future REDD + Programs
- 1.4 Setting Up an Intellectual Forum by the Ford Foundation
- 1.5 Lessons Learned From the Program
- 1.6 Resourcewise Local Management Problems
- 1.7 Brief Outline and Summary of Issues Addressed in the Book
- II: Land Use System and Livelihood Complexities
- Chapter 2: Forest Conservation and Land-Use Change: A Case Study From a Remote Central Vietnamese District
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Methodology
- 2.3 Results
- 2.4 Discussion
- 2.5 Recommended Action Points
- Chapter 3: Impacts of Forestland Allocation on Livelihood Activities and Income of the Poor in the Upland Area of Vietnam
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Methodology
- 3.3 Result
- 3.4 Discussion
- Chapter 4: Changing Land Access of Resettled People Due to Dam Construction in Binh Thanh Commune
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Methodology
- 4.3 Results and Discussion
- 4.4 Conclusion and Recommendations
- III: Science and Natural Resources Management
- Chapter 5: Structure and Diversity of a Lowland Tropical Forest in Thua Thien Hue Province
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Study Site
- 5.3 Methods
- 5.4 Results
- 5.5 Discussion
- 5.6 Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Simulation of Soil Erosion Risk in the Upstream Area of Bo River Watershed
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Methodology
- 6.3 Results and Discussion
- 6.4 Conclusion
- IV: Merging Science and Traditional Practices in Natural Resource Management
- Chapter 7: Propagation of Scaphium lychnophorum Pierre. and Baccaurea sylvestris Lour. for Enriching Community Forests
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Methodology
- 7.3 Results and Discussion
- 7.4 Conclusions and Recommendations
- Chapter 8: Fishery Communities’ Perception of Climate Change Effects on Local Livelihoods in Tam Giang Lagoon, Vietnam
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Methodology
- 8.3 Results and Discussion
- 8.4 Conclusions and Recommendations
- Chapter 9: Reconciling Science and Indigenous Knowledge in Selecting Indicator Species for Forest Monitoring
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Materials and Methods
- 9.3 Results
- 9.4 Discussion
- Chapter 10: Assessing Conditions for Effective Community Forest Management in Thua Thien Hue Province
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Research Methodology
- 10.3 Study Results and Discussion
- 10.4 Lessons Learned and Recommendations
- Chapter 11: Devising a Guideline for Conservation Education for Secondary Students
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Methodology
- 11.3 The Existing Course
- 11.4 Proposed Guideline for Firsthand Conservation Education Programs
- 11.5 Conclusion
- V: Institutions and Policy Dimensions
- Chapter 12: Comanagement Approach for Conflict Management: A Case Study of the Phong Dien Nature Reserve
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Research Design and Methodology
- 12.3 Results and Discussion
- 12.4 Lessons and Conclusions
- Chapter 13: Payment for Environmental Services in Lam Dong and Local Forest Governance
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Study Objectives
- 13.3 Methodology
- 13.4 Results and Discussion
- 13.5 Conclusions and Recommendations
- Chapter 14: Is Vietnam Legally Set for REDD+?
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 In Effect Policies With Implication to REDD +
- 14.3 Key Challenges to REDD + Interventions in Vietnam
- 14.4 Lessons From Existing Benefit Dissemination Systems
- 14.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 15: Social and Gender Issues in Land Access and Vulnerability in Ky Nam Commune
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Methodology
- 15.3 Results
- 15.4 Conclusion
- VI: Concluding Section
- Chapter 16: En Route to Effective Management of Natural Resources for Conservation and Livelihood Advances in Central Vietnam
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Major Issues in Central Vietnam
- 16.3 Socioeconomic Dynamism and Land-Use Changes in Central Vietnam
- 16.4 Social Impacts of Forest Land Allocation Policy
- 16.5 Reconciling Science and Traditional Knowledge in Resource Conservation
- 16.6 Policy and Institutions
- 16.7 Social Tensions of Central Vietnam’s Resettlement Programs
- 16.8 Polycentric Approach to Climate Change and Emission Reduction
- 16.9 Recommendations
- Appendix A
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 21st September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128104743
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128054529
About the Editor
Ganesh Shivakoti
Ganesh Shivakoti is currently Visiting Professor at the University of Tokyo and he is also Adjunct Professor of Agricultural and Natural resources Management at the Asian Institute of Technology. Since receiving his PhD from Michigan State University and completing his Post-Doc at Indiana University, Dr Shivakoti has been extremely active in the field of resource management. He has earlier authored and edited several books published by Sage India, Edward Elgar, Chelthenham and ICS Press, California together with Nobel Laureate Elinor Ostrom. He is a member of many organizations, including IWRA, the South Asia Network on Development and Environmental Economics as well as South-East Asia Network on Sustainable Upland Natural Resources Management. He has 90 peer reviewed journal articles and has graduated 29 doctoral students from 14 countries of S and SE Asia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Agricultural and Natural resources Management, Asian Institute of Technology
Tran Thang
Dr Thang has 16 years’ experience working on community forest development, poverty reduction and biodiversity conservation. He is currently the Vice-Dean of Forestry at Hue University of Agriculture and Forestry. Dr Thang’s field work has given him a significant background in working with local authorities at difference levels. His expertise includes monitoring and evaluation of sustainability programs impacting poor and rural communities
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice-Dean of Forestry, Hue University of Agriculture and Forestry
Ngo Dung
Dr Dung is currently a lecturer of Forest Governance and Policy at Hue University of Agriculture and Forestry in Vietnam. His consulting experience has allowed him to work in agriculture management globally, in Asia, the US and Europe
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Hue University of Agriculture and Forestry
David Hulse
Mr Hulse has developed significant experience in global conservation efforts since earning his Master of Public Policy in International Development from the JFK School of Government at Harvard. His experience includes evaluating economic, environmental and social impcts of field projects on rural populations, developed and managed a number of conservation programs for WWF, program officer for work in APAC for The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and most currently overseeing all operations and grant-making programs of the Ford Foundation in Vietnam and now Indonesia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ford Foundation, Indonesia
Shubhechchha Sharma
Ms. Shubhechchha Sharma currently works for the Hariyo Ban Program at WWF- Nepal, since receiving her Masters in Natural Resource Management. Her experience is in development and research related to community based climate change adaptation, biodiversity management and food security. She is actively engaged with regional CBOs and NGOs, helping in implementing and assessing initiatives in relation to biodiversity conservation and climate change adaptation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Hariban Program, WWF Nepal