Red Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167077, 9781483194554

Red Medicine

1st Edition

Socialized Health in Soviet Russia

Authors: Arthur Newsholme John Adams Kingsbury
eBook ISBN: 9781483194554
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1934
Page Count: 342
Description

Red Medicine: Socialized Health in Soviet Russia reviews the medical organization and administration in Soviet Russia. This book is organized into 24 chapters that particularly tackle the city of Moscow and Leningrad. It addresses the travels of the authors from Moscow to Georgia and the Crimea, providing an overview of the background of Russian life. Some of the topics covered in the book are the progress of Russia towards Communism; developments in the introduction of Communism; type of government of USSR; description of industrial conditions and health; features of agricultural conditions; state of religion, civil liberty, and law; and characteristics of home life, recreation, clubs, and education. Other chapters deal with the condition of women in Soviet Russia, state of marriage, and divorce. These topics are followed by discussions of the care of maternity, children and youths, as well as the treatment in residential and non-residential institutions. The final chapters describe the characteristics of medical practice and the general considerations on the medical care in large communities. The book can provide useful information to the historians, doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Introduction

I. Moscow and Leningrad

II. From Moscow to Georgia and the Crimea

III. The Background of Russian Life

IV. Russia's Travel towards Communism

V. Stages in the Introduction of Communism

VI. Government in the U.S.S.R.

VII. Industrial Conditions and Health

VIII. Agricultural Conditions

IX. Religious and Civil Liberty and Law

X. Home Life, Recreation, Clubs, Education

XI. Women in Soviet Russia; Marriage and Divorce

XII. Care of Children and Youths

XIII. Care of Maternity

XIV. The Problem of Abortion

XV. Social Insurance

XVI. Public Health and Medical Administration

XVII. Russian Medical History and the Training of Doctors

XVIII. The Medical Care of the Sick

XIX. Treatment in Residential and Nonresidential Institutions

XX. Care of Tuberculosis—Sanatoria and Allied Institutions

XXI. The Treatment and Prevention of Venereal Diseases

XXII. The Characteristics of Medical Practice

XXIII. General Considerations on the Medical Care in Large Communities

XXIV. Concluding Observations

Index

About the Author

Arthur Newsholme

John Adams Kingsbury

