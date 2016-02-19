Red Medicine
1st Edition
Socialized Health in Soviet Russia
Description
Red Medicine: Socialized Health in Soviet Russia reviews the medical organization and administration in Soviet Russia. This book is organized into 24 chapters that particularly tackle the city of Moscow and Leningrad. It addresses the travels of the authors from Moscow to Georgia and the Crimea, providing an overview of the background of Russian life. Some of the topics covered in the book are the progress of Russia towards Communism; developments in the introduction of Communism; type of government of USSR; description of industrial conditions and health; features of agricultural conditions; state of religion, civil liberty, and law; and characteristics of home life, recreation, clubs, and education. Other chapters deal with the condition of women in Soviet Russia, state of marriage, and divorce. These topics are followed by discussions of the care of maternity, children and youths, as well as the treatment in residential and non-residential institutions. The final chapters describe the characteristics of medical practice and the general considerations on the medical care in large communities. The book can provide useful information to the historians, doctors, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
I. Moscow and Leningrad
II. From Moscow to Georgia and the Crimea
III. The Background of Russian Life
IV. Russia's Travel towards Communism
V. Stages in the Introduction of Communism
VI. Government in the U.S.S.R.
VII. Industrial Conditions and Health
VIII. Agricultural Conditions
IX. Religious and Civil Liberty and Law
X. Home Life, Recreation, Clubs, Education
XI. Women in Soviet Russia; Marriage and Divorce
XII. Care of Children and Youths
XIII. Care of Maternity
XIV. The Problem of Abortion
XV. Social Insurance
XVI. Public Health and Medical Administration
XVII. Russian Medical History and the Training of Doctors
XVIII. The Medical Care of the Sick
XIX. Treatment in Residential and Nonresidential Institutions
XX. Care of Tuberculosis—Sanatoria and Allied Institutions
XXI. The Treatment and Prevention of Venereal Diseases
XXII. The Characteristics of Medical Practice
XXIII. General Considerations on the Medical Care in Large Communities
XXIV. Concluding Observations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2034
- Published:
- 1st January 1934
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194554