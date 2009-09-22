The perfect companion to the successful RED FLAGS: A GUIDE TO IDENTIFYING SERIOUS SPINAL PATHOLOGY by Sue Greenhalgh and James Selfe, this new pocketbook guides the practitioner through solving serious spinal pathologies. RED FLAGS II expands on some of the concepts outlined in the first book and gives advice on appropriate investigations. It retains a strong clinical focus through the use of multiple case histories of real patients with serious pathology of the spine. Readers are given the opportunity to utilise clinical reasoning processes as they work through these case histories.