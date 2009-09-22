Red Flags II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443069147, 9780702042744

Red Flags II

1st Edition

A guide to solving serious pathology of the spine

Authors: Sue Greenhalgh James Selfe
eBook ISBN: 9780702042744
Paperback ISBN: 9780443069147
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 22nd September 2009
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

1 Clinical Reasoning
2 Evidence Base for Red Flags
3 Extra-pulmonary Spinal Tuberculosis
4 Cauda Equina Syndrome
5 Cancer
6 Serious Pathology Fractures
7 Red Herrings
8 Investigations in Serious Pathology of the Spine

Description

The perfect companion to the successful RED FLAGS: A GUIDE TO IDENTIFYING SERIOUS SPINAL PATHOLOGY by Sue Greenhalgh and James Selfe, this new pocketbook guides the practitioner through solving serious spinal pathologies. RED FLAGS II expands on some of the concepts outlined in the first book and gives advice on appropriate investigations. It retains a strong clinical focus through the use of multiple case histories of real patients with serious pathology of the spine. Readers are given the opportunity to utilise clinical reasoning processes as they work through these case histories.

Key Features

  • Updated hierarchical list of Red Flags
  • Summary identifying key findings Red Flags and Red Herrings
  • Multiple real patient case histories
  • Management pathways
  • Presentation of secondary cases

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702042744
Paperback ISBN:
9780443069147

About the Authors

Sue Greenhalgh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Physiotherapist

James Selfe Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Physiotherapy, Department of Health Professions, Faculty of Health, Psychology and Social Care, Manchester Metropolitan University

