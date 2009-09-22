Red Flags II
1st Edition
A guide to solving serious pathology of the spine
Table of Contents
1 Clinical Reasoning
2 Evidence Base for Red Flags
3 Extra-pulmonary Spinal Tuberculosis
4 Cauda Equina Syndrome
5 Cancer
6 Serious Pathology Fractures
7 Red Herrings
8 Investigations in Serious Pathology of the Spine
Description
The perfect companion to the successful RED FLAGS: A GUIDE TO IDENTIFYING SERIOUS SPINAL PATHOLOGY by Sue Greenhalgh and James Selfe, this new pocketbook guides the practitioner through solving serious spinal pathologies. RED FLAGS II expands on some of the concepts outlined in the first book and gives advice on appropriate investigations. It retains a strong clinical focus through the use of multiple case histories of real patients with serious pathology of the spine. Readers are given the opportunity to utilise clinical reasoning processes as they work through these case histories.
Key Features
- Updated hierarchical list of Red Flags
- Summary identifying key findings Red Flags and Red Herrings
- Multiple real patient case histories
- Management pathways
- Presentation of secondary cases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 22nd September 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702042744
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443069147
About the Authors
Sue Greenhalgh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Physiotherapist
James Selfe Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physiotherapy, Department of Health Professions, Faculty of Health, Psychology and Social Care, Manchester Metropolitan University