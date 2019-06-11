Red Flags and Blue Lights
2nd Edition
Managing Serious Spinal Pathology
Authors: Sue Greenhalgh James Selfe
eBook ISBN: 9780702079375
eBook ISBN: 9780702079382
Paperback ISBN: 9780702055102
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th June 2019
Page Count: 232
Key Features
- The book's small, portable size makes it ideal for reference in any practice setting.
- Presents information in an accessible, at-a-glance format.
- The unique red flag hierarchy assists with clinical reasoning.
- Index of Suspicion highlights the most likely conditions indicated by specific red flags.
- Discussion of 3D thinking encourages clinicians to look beyond immediate symptoms to find the underlying cause of a problem.
- Discussion of red herrings describes how to approach indicators that may mislead a diagnosis.
- Information on the concept of conditional probabilities helps practitioners make informed clinical decisions.
Details
About the Authors
Sue Greenhalgh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Physiotherapist
James Selfe Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physiotherapy, Department of Health Professions, Faculty of Health, Psychology and Social Care, Manchester Metropolitan University
