Red Flags and Blue Lights

2nd Edition

Managing Serious Spinal Pathology

Authors: Sue Greenhalgh James Selfe
Key Features

  • The book's small, portable size makes it ideal for reference in any practice setting.
  • Presents information in an accessible, at-a-glance format.
  • The unique red flag hierarchy assists with clinical reasoning.
  • Index of Suspicion highlights the most likely conditions indicated by specific red flags.
  • Discussion of 3D thinking encourages clinicians to look beyond immediate symptoms to find the underlying cause of a problem.
  • Discussion of red herrings describes how to approach indicators that may mislead a diagnosis.
  • Information on the concept of conditional probabilities helps practitioners make informed clinical decisions.

Sue Greenhalgh Author

Consultant Physiotherapist

James Selfe Author

Professor of Physiotherapy, Department of Health Professions, Faculty of Health, Psychology and Social Care, Manchester Metropolitan University

