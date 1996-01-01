Recycling Textile and Plastic Waste - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733060, 9780857093004

Recycling Textile and Plastic Waste

1st Edition

Editors: A. Richard Horrocks
eBook ISBN: 9780857093004
Paperback ISBN: 9781855733060
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1996
Page Count: 192
Table of Contents

Part 1 Introduction: Recycling and recovery strategies; Municipal waste. Part 2 Waste minimisation: Turning environmental concern into real profit; Reclaimed fibres, the sources and usage; Industrial waste water minimisation and treatment; The fibre industry and waste management; Recycling of plastic fibres and packaging waste; Key lessons for plastic recycling. Part 3 Science and technology: Nonwovens from recycled waste; Recycling Zeftron carpets; Cotton waste reclamation; Recycling in the Far East; The production of high tenacity tapes from waste polypropylene; The role of process stabilisers in recycling polyolefins; Recycling carbon Fibre-PEEK composites. Part 4 Environmental issues: The eco movement; Waste: The politics and philosophies; Dyestuffs: The myths explored and problems solved; Environmental husbandry.

Description

Edited papers from the 1995 conference Ecotextile – Wealth for Waste in Textiles, organised by Bolton Institute and the British Textile Technology Group.

Readership

Textile scientists; Technologists; Engineers and those designing and manufacturing textiles; Academics and researchers in the textile field

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857093004
Paperback ISBN:
9781855733060

About the Editors

A. Richard Horrocks Editor

Dr Richard Horrocks is Research Professor in Textiles at the Centre for Materials Research and Innovation, The University of Bolton.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bolton, UK

