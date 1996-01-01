Recycling Textile and Plastic Waste
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction: Recycling and recovery strategies; Municipal waste. Part 2 Waste minimisation: Turning environmental concern into real profit; Reclaimed fibres, the sources and usage; Industrial waste water minimisation and treatment; The fibre industry and waste management; Recycling of plastic fibres and packaging waste; Key lessons for plastic recycling. Part 3 Science and technology: Nonwovens from recycled waste; Recycling Zeftron carpets; Cotton waste reclamation; Recycling in the Far East; The production of high tenacity tapes from waste polypropylene; The role of process stabilisers in recycling polyolefins; Recycling carbon Fibre-PEEK composites. Part 4 Environmental issues: The eco movement; Waste: The politics and philosophies; Dyestuffs: The myths explored and problems solved; Environmental husbandry.
Description
Edited papers from the 1995 conference Ecotextile – Wealth for Waste in Textiles, organised by Bolton Institute and the British Textile Technology Group.
Readership
Textile scientists; Technologists; Engineers and those designing and manufacturing textiles; Academics and researchers in the textile field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1996
- Published:
- 1st January 1996
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857093004
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855733060
About the Editors
A. Richard Horrocks Editor
Dr Richard Horrocks is Research Professor in Textiles at the Centre for Materials Research and Innovation, The University of Bolton.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Bolton, UK