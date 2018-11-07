Recycling of Polyethylene Terephthalate Bottles
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Pet Chemistry
Suranjana Datta Chaudhuri (Mandal) And Ayan Dey
2. Regulations On Pet Bottle Recycling
Narendra Reddy
3. Materials Recovery And Direct Reuse Incineration
Cintil Jose
4. Chemical Depolymerization Of Pet Bottles Via Glycolysis
Deepak Pant
5. Chemical Depolymerization Of Pet Bottles Via Methanolysis And Hydrolysis
Myungwan Han
6. Chemical Depolymerization Of Pet Bottles Via Ammonolysis And Aminolysis
Dr. Prashant Gupta, Subhendu Bhandari
7. Chemical Depolymerization Of Pet Bottles Via Combined Chemolysis Methods
Rabindra Kumar Padhan
8. Life Cycle Analysis Of Pet Bottles
K V. Marathe, Karan Ramesh Chavan And Pranav Hemant Nakhate
9. Applications Of Chemically Depolymerized Pet Bottles
Ajay Vasudeo Rane
Description
Recycling of Polyethylene Terephthalate Bottles provides an overview of PET chemistry, highlighting the main degradation, depolymerization processes and pathways of PET, along with the applications of recycled monomers derived from PET waste. The latest methodologies of recycling and feedstock recovery are covered, providing critical foundational information. In addition, the book discusses a range of established methods of polymer recycling, with an emphasis on real world industrial case studies and the latest academic research. Users will find in-depth lifecycle and cost analysis of each waste management method, comparing the suitability and feasibility of each to support the decision -making process.
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is the most recycled plastic in the world, but still represents a significant amount of landfill waste. This book presents an update on new regulations, providing recommendations for new opportunities in this area, including new processing methods and applications for recycled PET.
Key Features
- Features a comprehensive introduction to the waste management of PET bottles, from regulatory concerns, to the range of different methods of materials recovery
- Enables practitioners to choose the most efficient and effective waste management process
- Includes detailed lifecycle and cost analysis information
- Compares traditional thermal recycling methods with more recently developed monomer recovery and chemical recycling methods
Readership
Engineers and sustainability professionals involved in the design, manufacture and end-of-life process for PET bottles. Academic researchers linked to the recycling and recovery or plastics industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2019
- Published:
- 7th November 2018
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323509671
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128113615
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Sabu Thomas Editor
Professor Thomas is currently Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University and the Founder Director and Professor of the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. He is also a full professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. Prof. Thomas is an outstanding leader with sustained international acclaims for his work in Nanoscience, Polymer Science and Engineering, Polymer Nanocomposites, Elastomers, Polymer Blends, Interpenetrating Polymer Networks, Polymer Membranes, Green Composites and Nanocomposites, Nanomedicine and Green Nanotechnology. Dr. Thomas’s ground-breaking inventions in polymer nanocomposites, polymer blends, green bionanotechnological and nano-biomedical sciences, have made transformative differences in the development of new materials for automotive, space, housing and biomedical fields. In collaboration with India’s premier tyre company, Apollo Tyres, Professor Thomas’s group invented new high performance barrier rubber nanocomposite membranes for inner tubes and inner liners for tyres. Professor Thomas has received a number of national and international awards which include: Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London FRSC, Distinguished Professorship from Josef Stefan Institute, Slovenia, MRSI medal, Nano Tech Medal, CRSI medal, Distinguished Faculty Award, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award for Scientific Excellence – 2016, Mahatma Gandhi University- Award for Outstanding Contribution –Nov. 2016, Lifetime Achievement Award of the Malaysian Polymer Group, Indian Nano Biologists award 2017and Sukumar Maithy Award for the best polymer researcher in the country. He is in the list of most productive researchers in India and holds a position of No.5. Recently, because of the outstanding contributions to the field of Nanoscience and Polymer Science and Engineering, Prof. Thomas has been conferred Honoris Causa (DSc) Doctorate by the University of South Brittany, Lorient, France and University of Lorraine, Nancy, France. Very recently, Prof. Thomas has been awarded Senior Fulbright Fellowship to visit 20 Universities in the US and most productive faculty award in the domain Materials Sciences. Professor Thomas has published over 800 peer reviewed research papers, reviews and book chapters. He has co-edited 80 books published by different publishers. He is the inventor of 6 patents and has delivered over 300 Plenary/Inaugural and Invited lectures in national/international meetings over 30 countries. He has established a state of the art laboratory at Mahatma Gandhi University in the area of Polymer Science and Engineering and Nanoscience and Nanotechnology through external funding from DST, CSIR, TWAS, UGC, DBT, DRDO, AICTE, ISRO, DIT, TWAS, KSCSTE, BRNS, UGC-DAE, Du Pont, USA, General Cables, USA, Surface Treat Czech Republic, MRF Tyres and Apollo Tyres.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pro-Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University and Founding Director and Professor, International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, India
Ajay Vasudeo Rane Editor
Ajay Vasudeo Rane is a Doctoral Research Fellow at the Durban University of Technology, South Africa. His research focuses include polymer blends, ageing and degradation of polymeric materials, green chemistry, and polymer recycling.
Affiliations and Expertise
Doctoral Research Fellow, Durban University of Technology, South Africa
Krishnan Kanny Editor
Krishnan Kanny is a Professor of Material Science and Engineering at the Durban University of Technology, South Africa. He is a seasoned engineer and scientist with over twenty years research experience in advanced engineering materials systems, and more than 120 papers in international journals and conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Material Science and Engineering, Durban University of Technology, South Africa
Abitha VK Editor
Abitha V K is a Senior Research Fellow at the School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, India. Within the field of polymer science, her research interests include polymer blends, ageing and degradation of polymeric materials, green chemistry, and polymer recycling.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, India
Martin George Thomas Editor
Martin George Thomas is a research student at the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Kottayam, Kerala, currently performing research into the areas of epoxy nanocomposites.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Student, International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Kottayam, Kerala, India