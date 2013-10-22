Recycling and Deinking of Recovered Paper - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124169982, 9780124171695

Recycling and Deinking of Recovered Paper

1st Edition

Authors: Pratima Bajpai
eBook ISBN: 9780124171695
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124169982
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 240
Description

Paper recycling in an increasingly environmentally conscious world is gaining importance. Increased recycling activities are being driven by robust overseas markets as well as domestic demand. Recycled fibers play a very important role today in the global paper industry as a substitute for virgin pulps. Paper recovery rates continue to increase year after year

Recycling technologies have been improved in recent years by advances in pulping, flotation deinking and cleaning/screening, resulting in the quality of paper made from secondary fibres approaching that of virgin paper. The process is a lot more eco-friendly than the virgin-papermaking process, using less energy and natural resources, produce less solid waste and fewer atmospheric emissions, and helps to preserve natural resources and landfill space.

Currently more than half of the paper is produced from recovered papers. Most of them are used to produce brown grades paper and board but for the last two decades, there is a substantial increase in the use of recovered papers to produce, through deinking, white grades such as newsprint, tissue, market pulp.

By using recycled paper, companies can take a significant step toward reducing their overall environmental impacts. This study deals with the scientific and technical advances in recycling and deinking including new developments.

Key Features

  • Covers in great depth all the aspects of recycling technologies
  • Covers the latest science and technology in recycling
  • Provides up-to-date, authoritative information and cites many mills experiences and pertinent research
  • Includes the use of biotech methods for deinking, refining. and improving drainage

Readership

Management in pulp and paper organizations, researchers in pulp and paper organizations, TAPPI (Technical association of the pulp and paper industry) USA, TAPPI Japan, CPPA Canada, Appita Australia, IPPTA  India, Other paper mill associations of USA, Canada and other countries

Table of Contents

Preface

1. Introduction

1.1 The Paper and Paperboard Industry in the Global Market

1.2 General Aspects of Paper Recycling

1.3 Benefits of Recycling

1.4 Statistics

1.5 Challenges for Paper Recyclers

References

2. Legislation for Use of Recycled Paper

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Legislation in the European Union

2.3 Legislation in Japan

2.4 Legislation in the USA

References

3. Collection Systems and Sorting of Recovered Paper

3.1 Collection

3.2 Sorting, Handling and Storage of Recovered Paper

References

4. Process Steps in Recycled Fibre Processing

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Process Steps and Equipment

References

5. System and Process Design for Different Paper and Board Grades

5.1 Introduction

5.2 RCF Stock Preparation for Newsprint and Improved Paper Grades

5.3 RCF Stock Preparation for Market Pulp Systems

5.4 RCF Stock Preparation for Fine Paper System

5.5 RCF Stock Preparation for Tissue

5.6 RCF Stock Preparation for Test Liner

References

6. Effects of Recycling on Pulp Quality

6.1 Introduction

6.2 General Effects of Recycling on Papermaking Properties

6.3 Factors Influencing Recycling

6.4 Techniques to Enhance Strength Properties of Recycled Fibres

References

7. Chemicals Used in Deinking and Their Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Alkali

7.3 Stabilisers

7.4 Hydrogen Peroxide

7.5 Chelating Agents

7.6 Surfactants

7.7 Dispersion Agents

7.8 Collecting Chemicals

7.9 Frothing Agent

7.10 Defoamer

7.11 Emulsions

7.12 Modified Inorganic Particle

7.13 Calcium Salts

References

8. Deinking with Enzymes

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Enzymes Used in Deinking and Their Mechanism

8.3 Developments in Enzymatic Deinking

8.4 Effects of Enzymes on Fibre, Paper Quality and Pulp Yield

8.5 Effects of Enzymes on Effluent Characteristics

8.6 Benefits and Limitations

8.7 Future Prospects

References

9. Bleaching of Secondary Fibres

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chlorine Bleaching

9.3 Chlorine-Free Bleaching

References

10. Refining of Recycled Fibres

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Refining Effects

10.3 Use of Enzymes in Upgrading Secondary Fibre

References

11. Improving Drainability of Recycled Fibres

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Effect of Enzymes and Chemical Additives on Drainage

References

12. Effects of Recycled Fibre on Paper Machines

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Effects on Paper Machine Runnability

12.3 Effect on Sheet Properties

References

13. Control of Stickies

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Problems

13.3 Control

13.4 Future Prospects

References

14. Water Reuse, Wastewater Treatment and Closed-Cycle Operation

14.1 Water Reuse

14.2 Wastewater Treatment

14.3 Closed Cycle in Paper Mills Utilising Recycled Fibres

References

15. Environmental Aspects of Recycling

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Environmental Benefits of Recycled Paper

15.3 The Negative Effects of Paper Recycling

15.4 Health Dangers Caused by the Use of Recycled Paper

15.5 Organochlorine Compounds

15.6 Carbon Footprints

References

16. Uses of Recovered Paper Other than Papermaking

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Biorefinery

16.3 Use of Recovered Paper in Construction and Manufacturing

16.4 Moulded Papers

16.5 Recovered Paper as a Fuel

16.6 Recovered Paper for Use in Art and Handicraft

References

17. Future of Paper Recycling

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Issues and Trends Influencing the Availability, Quality and Quantity of Recycled Fibre

References

About the Author

Pratima Bajpai

Dr. Pratima Bajpai is currently working as a Consultant in the field of Paper and Pulp. She has a vast 36 years of experience in this field. She has worked at National Sugar Institute Kanpur (India), University of Saskatchewan (Canada), University of Western Ontario (Canada), and Thapar Center for Industrial Research and Development (India). Dr. Bajpai’s main areas of expertise are industrial biotechnology, pulp and paper, and environmental biotechnology. She has contributed immensely to the field of industrial biotechnology and is a recognized expert in the field. Dr. Bajpai has written several advanced level technical books on environmental and biotechnological aspects of pulp and paper which have been published by leading publishers in the USA and Europe. She has also contributed chapters to a number of books and encyclopedia, obtained 11 patents, written several technical reports, and has implemented several processes in Indian Paper mills. Dr. Bajpai is an active member of the American Society of Microbiologists and is a reviewer of many international research journals. She has also handled several Sponsored Research Projects from industry and government agencies. She is an active member of the New York Academy of Science, American Society for Microbiology, and many more.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant-Pulp and Paper, Kanpur, India

Reviews

"…it’s about time that someone should come along and shine some light on the topic of recycling and deinking of recovered paper…it is a volume that many readers will appreciate having near to their desk…It is well-organized, quite comprehensive, but also highly readable and concise…" --Bioresources 9(2)

"I think it is a volume that many readers will appreciate to have near to their desk. It is well-organized, quite comprehensive, but also highly readable and concise handbook…It is written by a single highly capable author…a lot has happened since the year 2000, and much of this is reflected in the contents." --BioResources Online, May 2014

Ratings and Reviews

