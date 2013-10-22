Recycling and Deinking of Recovered Paper
1st Edition
Description
Paper recycling in an increasingly environmentally conscious world is gaining importance. Increased recycling activities are being driven by robust overseas markets as well as domestic demand. Recycled fibers play a very important role today in the global paper industry as a substitute for virgin pulps. Paper recovery rates continue to increase year after year
Recycling technologies have been improved in recent years by advances in pulping, flotation deinking and cleaning/screening, resulting in the quality of paper made from secondary fibres approaching that of virgin paper. The process is a lot more eco-friendly than the virgin-papermaking process, using less energy and natural resources, produce less solid waste and fewer atmospheric emissions, and helps to preserve natural resources and landfill space.
Currently more than half of the paper is produced from recovered papers. Most of them are used to produce brown grades paper and board but for the last two decades, there is a substantial increase in the use of recovered papers to produce, through deinking, white grades such as newsprint, tissue, market pulp.
By using recycled paper, companies can take a significant step toward reducing their overall environmental impacts. This study deals with the scientific and technical advances in recycling and deinking including new developments.
Key Features
- Covers in great depth all the aspects of recycling technologies
- Covers the latest science and technology in recycling
- Provides up-to-date, authoritative information and cites many mills experiences and pertinent research
- Includes the use of biotech methods for deinking, refining. and improving drainage
Readership
Management in pulp and paper organizations, researchers in pulp and paper organizations, TAPPI (Technical association of the pulp and paper industry) USA, TAPPI Japan, CPPA Canada, Appita Australia, IPPTA India, Other paper mill associations of USA, Canada and other countries
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
1.1 The Paper and Paperboard Industry in the Global Market
1.2 General Aspects of Paper Recycling
1.3 Benefits of Recycling
1.4 Statistics
1.5 Challenges for Paper Recyclers
References
2. Legislation for Use of Recycled Paper
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Legislation in the European Union
2.3 Legislation in Japan
2.4 Legislation in the USA
References
3. Collection Systems and Sorting of Recovered Paper
3.1 Collection
3.2 Sorting, Handling and Storage of Recovered Paper
References
4. Process Steps in Recycled Fibre Processing
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Process Steps and Equipment
References
5. System and Process Design for Different Paper and Board Grades
5.1 Introduction
5.2 RCF Stock Preparation for Newsprint and Improved Paper Grades
5.3 RCF Stock Preparation for Market Pulp Systems
5.4 RCF Stock Preparation for Fine Paper System
5.5 RCF Stock Preparation for Tissue
5.6 RCF Stock Preparation for Test Liner
References
6. Effects of Recycling on Pulp Quality
6.1 Introduction
6.2 General Effects of Recycling on Papermaking Properties
6.3 Factors Influencing Recycling
6.4 Techniques to Enhance Strength Properties of Recycled Fibres
References
7. Chemicals Used in Deinking and Their Function
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Alkali
7.3 Stabilisers
7.4 Hydrogen Peroxide
7.5 Chelating Agents
7.6 Surfactants
7.7 Dispersion Agents
7.8 Collecting Chemicals
7.9 Frothing Agent
7.10 Defoamer
7.11 Emulsions
7.12 Modified Inorganic Particle
7.13 Calcium Salts
References
8. Deinking with Enzymes
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Enzymes Used in Deinking and Their Mechanism
8.3 Developments in Enzymatic Deinking
8.4 Effects of Enzymes on Fibre, Paper Quality and Pulp Yield
8.5 Effects of Enzymes on Effluent Characteristics
8.6 Benefits and Limitations
8.7 Future Prospects
References
9. Bleaching of Secondary Fibres
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Chlorine Bleaching
9.3 Chlorine-Free Bleaching
References
10. Refining of Recycled Fibres
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Refining Effects
10.3 Use of Enzymes in Upgrading Secondary Fibre
References
11. Improving Drainability of Recycled Fibres
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Effect of Enzymes and Chemical Additives on Drainage
References
12. Effects of Recycled Fibre on Paper Machines
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Effects on Paper Machine Runnability
12.3 Effect on Sheet Properties
References
13. Control of Stickies
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Problems
13.3 Control
13.4 Future Prospects
References
14. Water Reuse, Wastewater Treatment and Closed-Cycle Operation
14.1 Water Reuse
14.2 Wastewater Treatment
14.3 Closed Cycle in Paper Mills Utilising Recycled Fibres
References
15. Environmental Aspects of Recycling
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Environmental Benefits of Recycled Paper
15.3 The Negative Effects of Paper Recycling
15.4 Health Dangers Caused by the Use of Recycled Paper
15.5 Organochlorine Compounds
15.6 Carbon Footprints
References
16. Uses of Recovered Paper Other than Papermaking
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Biorefinery
16.3 Use of Recovered Paper in Construction and Manufacturing
16.4 Moulded Papers
16.5 Recovered Paper as a Fuel
16.6 Recovered Paper for Use in Art and Handicraft
References
17. Future of Paper Recycling
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Issues and Trends Influencing the Availability, Quality and Quantity of Recycled Fibre
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124171695
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124169982
About the Author
Pratima Bajpai
Dr. Pratima Bajpai is currently working as a Consultant in the field of Paper and Pulp. She has a vast 36 years of experience in this field. She has worked at National Sugar Institute Kanpur (India), University of Saskatchewan (Canada), University of Western Ontario (Canada), and Thapar Center for Industrial Research and Development (India). Dr. Bajpai’s main areas of expertise are industrial biotechnology, pulp and paper, and environmental biotechnology. She has contributed immensely to the field of industrial biotechnology and is a recognized expert in the field. Dr. Bajpai has written several advanced level technical books on environmental and biotechnological aspects of pulp and paper which have been published by leading publishers in the USA and Europe. She has also contributed chapters to a number of books and encyclopedia, obtained 11 patents, written several technical reports, and has implemented several processes in Indian Paper mills. Dr. Bajpai is an active member of the American Society of Microbiologists and is a reviewer of many international research journals. She has also handled several Sponsored Research Projects from industry and government agencies. She is an active member of the New York Academy of Science, American Society for Microbiology, and many more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant-Pulp and Paper, Kanpur, India
Reviews
"…it’s about time that someone should come along and shine some light on the topic of recycling and deinking of recovered paper…it is a volume that many readers will appreciate having near to their desk…It is well-organized, quite comprehensive, but also highly readable and concise…" --Bioresources 9(2)
"I think it is a volume that many readers will appreciate to have near to their desk. It is well-organized, quite comprehensive, but also highly readable and concise handbook…It is written by a single highly capable author…a lot has happened since the year 2000, and much of this is reflected in the contents." --BioResources Online, May 2014