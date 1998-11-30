Recursive Algebra, Analysis and Combinatorics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444501066, 9780080533704

Recursive Algebra, Analysis and Combinatorics, Volume 2

1st Edition

Series Editors: Y.L. Ershov A. Nerode S.S. Goncharov J.B. Remmel
eBook ISBN: 9780080533704
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 30th November 1998
Page Count: 749
Table of Contents

&Pgr;01 classes in mathematics (D. Cenzer, J.B. Remmel). Computability theory and linear orderings (R.G. Downey). Computable algebras and closure systems: coding properties (R.G. Downey, J.B. Remmel). A survey of recursive combinatorics (W. Gasarch). Constructive abelian groups (N.G. Khisamiev). Recursive and on-line graph coloring (H.A. Kierstead). Polynominal-time computability in analysis (K. Ko). Generally constructive Boolean algebras (S.P. Odintsov). Reverse algebra (S.G. Simpson, J. Rao).

