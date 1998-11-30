Recursive Algebra, Analysis and Combinatorics, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
&Pgr;01 classes in mathematics (D. Cenzer, J.B. Remmel). Computability theory and linear orderings (R.G. Downey). Computable algebras and closure systems: coding properties (R.G. Downey, J.B. Remmel). A survey of recursive combinatorics (W. Gasarch). Constructive abelian groups (N.G. Khisamiev). Recursive and on-line graph coloring (H.A. Kierstead). Polynominal-time computability in analysis (K. Ko). Generally constructive Boolean algebras (S.P. Odintsov). Reverse algebra (S.G. Simpson, J. Rao).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 749
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1998
- Published:
- 30th November 1998
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533704
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Y.L. Ershov Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Sobolev Institute of Mathematics, Novosibirsk, Russia
A. Nerode Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Cornell University, Mathematical Sciences Institute, Ithaca, NY, USA
S.S. Goncharov Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Sobolev Institute of Mathematics, Novosibirsk, Russia
J.B. Remmel Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California at San Diego, La Jolla, CA, USA