This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. In this book the author charts the journey of recovery from severe and disabling mental health problems. The book's optimistic tone challenges the prevailing notion that recovery is an outcome open only to a minority. It describes the necessary transformation of mental health services into a recovery culture. At the heart of the book are five recovery stories which are a testament to the indomitable nature of the human spirit that enables us to rise above adversity. It is these themes that mental health professionals must engage with if they are to be guides and companions to people on their recovery journeys.