Recovery
1st Edition
A Guide for Mental Health Practitioners
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. In this book the author charts the journey of recovery from severe and disabling mental health problems. The book's optimistic tone challenges the prevailing notion that recovery is an outcome open only to a minority. It describes the necessary transformation of mental health services into a recovery culture. At the heart of the book are five recovery stories which are a testament to the indomitable nature of the human spirit that enables us to rise above adversity. It is these themes that mental health professionals must engage with if they are to be guides and companions to people on their recovery journeys.
Key Features
- Uses a model of recovery based on the ‘hero's journey'
- Maps a clear pathway to recovery that can be used collaboratively by clients and mental health professionals
- In-depth exploration of recovery relationships and a recovery culture
Table of Contents
In search of sanity. The nature of human distress. The road to recovery. Self in the healing process. The family dimension of recovery. The cultural and community dimension of recovery. The spiritual dimension of recovery. Recovery orientated care. Testimonies of recovery.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 26th April 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702032806
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750688802
About the Author
Peter Watkins
Affiliations and Expertise
Mental Health Nurse with the East Suffolk Outreach Team, Local Health Partnerships NHS Trust, Ipswich, UK; Formerly Senior Lecturer in Mental Health at Suffolk College, Ipswich, UK