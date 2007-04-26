Recovery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750688802, 9780702032806

Recovery

1st Edition

A Guide for Mental Health Practitioners

Authors: Peter Watkins
eBook ISBN: 9780702032806
Paperback ISBN: 9780750688802
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th April 2007
Page Count: 180
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. In this book the author charts the journey of recovery from severe and disabling mental health problems. The book's optimistic tone challenges the prevailing notion that recovery is an outcome open only to a minority. It describes the necessary transformation of mental health services into a recovery culture. At the heart of the book are five recovery stories which are a testament to the indomitable nature of the human spirit that enables us to rise above adversity. It is these themes that mental health professionals must engage with if they are to be guides and companions to people on their recovery journeys.

Key Features

  • Uses a model of recovery based on the ‘hero's journey'
  • Maps a clear pathway to recovery that can be used collaboratively by clients and mental health professionals
  • In-depth exploration of recovery relationships and a recovery culture

Table of Contents

In search of sanity. The nature of human distress. The road to recovery. Self in the healing process. The family dimension of recovery. The cultural and community dimension of recovery. The spiritual dimension of recovery. Recovery orientated care. Testimonies of recovery.

Details

No. of pages:
180
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780702032806
Paperback ISBN:
9780750688802

About the Author

Peter Watkins

Affiliations and Expertise

Mental Health Nurse with the East Suffolk Outreach Team, Local Health Partnerships NHS Trust, Ipswich, UK; Formerly Senior Lecturer in Mental Health at Suffolk College, Ipswich, UK

