Recovery of Metals from Sludges and Wastewaters
1st Edition
Authors: E.R. Krishnan
eBook ISBN: 9780815518846
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513100
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1993
Page Count: 147
Description
State-of-the-art metals treatment and recovery technologies to assist in identifying waste management options.
Readership
Waste management facilities.
Table of Contents
Waste Characterization Metal Coatings Smelting & Refining Paint, Ink & Associated Products Petroleum Refining Iron & Steel Manufacturing Photographic Industry Leather Tanning & Finishing Wood Preserving
About the Author
E.R. Krishnan
