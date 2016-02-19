Recovery of Metals from Sludges and Wastewaters - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815513100, 9780815518846

Recovery of Metals from Sludges and Wastewaters

1st Edition

Authors: E.R. Krishnan
eBook ISBN: 9780815518846
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513100
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1993
Page Count: 147
Description

State-of-the-art metals treatment and recovery technologies to assist in identifying waste management options.

Readership

Waste management facilities.

Table of Contents

Waste Characterization Metal Coatings Smelting & Refining Paint, Ink & Associated Products Petroleum Refining Iron & Steel Manufacturing Photographic Industry Leather Tanning & Finishing Wood Preserving

Details

No. of pages:
147
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1993
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815518846
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815513100

About the Author

E.R. Krishnan

