Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Surgery: Management of Complications - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437709230, 9781437723212

Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Surgery: Management of Complications

2nd Edition

Expert Consult - Online, Print, and DVD

Authors: Mark Myerson
eBook ISBN: 9781437723212
eBook ISBN: 9781437736281
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437709230
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th July 2010
Page Count: 576
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

World-renowned surgeon Dr. Mark S. Myerson returns with a Second Edition of Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Surgery. This surgical technique reference delivers step-by-step guidance on the essential elements of complex foot and ankle surgery and is packed with full-color illustrations, pearls, and pitfalls. New chapters focus on the complications management of complications, aimed to help you select the right procedure for challenging conditions to ensure optimal outcomes. You can access the book online to viewwith video demonstrations which are also included on a bound-in DVD.

Key Features

  • Learn from one of the very best - world-renowned surgeon Dr. Mark S. Myerson shares his innovative approaches to the reconstructive surgical techniques and complications management most frequently seen in practice.

  • Quickly reference essential topics with a templated, focused format emphasizing procedures rather than basic science.

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437723212
eBook ISBN:
9781437736281
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437709230

About the Author

Mark Myerson

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction, Mercy Medical Centre, Baltimore, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.