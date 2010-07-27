Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Surgery: Management of Complications
2nd Edition
Expert Consult - Online, Print, and DVD
Description
World-renowned surgeon Dr. Mark S. Myerson returns with a Second Edition of Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Surgery. This surgical technique reference delivers step-by-step guidance on the essential elements of complex foot and ankle surgery and is packed with full-color illustrations, pearls, and pitfalls. New chapters focus on the complications management of complications, aimed to help you select the right procedure for challenging conditions to ensure optimal outcomes. You can access the book online to viewwith video demonstrations which are also included on a bound-in DVD.
Key Features
- Learn from one of the very best - world-renowned surgeon Dr. Mark S. Myerson shares his innovative approaches to the reconstructive surgical techniques and complications management most frequently seen in practice.
- Quickly reference essential topics with a templated, focused format emphasizing procedures rather than basic science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 27th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437723212
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437736281
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437709230
About the Author
Mark Myerson
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction, Mercy Medical Centre, Baltimore, USA