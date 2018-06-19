Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Surgery: Management of Complications
3rd Edition
Description
Packed with superb illustrations, pearls, and pitfalls, Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Surgery: Management of Complications, 3rd Edition, delivers step-by-step guidance on essential elements of complex foot and ankle surgery. World-renowned surgeon Dr. Mark S. Myerson, along with expert co-author Dr. Anish R. Kadakia, provides detailed instruction on how to select the correct treatment for challenging disorders and manage complications after surgery. A highly templated, consistent format, abundant illustrations, and decades of real-life experience make this an easy-to-use resource for everyday practice as well as an authoritative reference for in-depth study.
Key Features
- Includes "Complications Considered" boxes that help you avoid and manage commonly seen complications, as well as techniques, tips, and pitfalls boxes in every chapter.
- Features hundreds of high-quality x-ray images and full-color intraoperative photos throughout.
Table of Contents
Section I: THE HALLUX AND SESAMOIDS
1. Chevron Osteotomy
2. The Modified Lapidus Procedure
3. Proximal Phalangeal Osteotomy (Akin)
4. Management of Complications After Correction of Hallux Valgus
5. Hallux Varus
6. Hallux Rigidus– Joint Sparing Tehcniques
Section II: LESSER TOE CORRECTION
7. Correction of Lesser Toe Deformity
8. Correction of Crossover Toe Deformity
9. Management of Metatarsalgia
Section III: SURGERY FOR THE NEUROPATHIC FOOT AND ANKLE
10. Surgery for the Neuropathic Foot and Ankle
Section IV: CORRECTION OF THE CAVUS FOOT
11. Cavus Foot Correction
Section V: CORRECTION OF PARALYTIC DEFORMITY
12. Tendon Transfers for Management of Paralytic Deformity
Section VI: FLATFOOT DEFORMITY CORRECTION
13. Correction of Flatfoot Deformity in the Child
14. Correction of Flatfoot Deformity in the Adult
15. Complications of Treatment of Flatfoot
Section VII: MANAGEMENT OF ANKLE ARTHRITIS
16. The Use of Bulk Fresh Osteoarticular Allografts in Ankle Reconstruction
17. Reconstruction of Malunited Ankle Fractures
18. Total Ankle Replacement
19. Revision Total Ankle Replacement
20. Osteotomy of the Tibia and Fibula
Section VIII: TENDON REPAIR AND RECONSTRUCTION
21. Disorders of the Achilles Tendon
22. Rupture of the Anterior Tibial Tendon
23. Peroneal Tendon Injury and Repair
Section IX: TARSAL COALITION
24. Tarsal Coalition
Section X: ANKLE INSTABILITY AND ARTHRODESIS
25. Ankle Instability and Impingement Syndromes
26. Management of Osteochondral Lesions of the Talus
27. Arthrodesis of the Hallux Metatarsophalangeal and Interphalangeal Joints
28. Arthrodesis of the Tarsometatarsal Joint
29. Subtalar Arthrodesis
30. Triple Arthrodesis
31. Ankle Arthrodesis
32. Tibiotalocalcaneal and Pan-Talar Arthrodesis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 19th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323496933
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323568357
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323568340
About the Author
Mark Myerson
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction, Mercy Medical Centre, Baltimore, USA
Anish Kadakia
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff Orthopedic Surgeon, Orthopedic Surgery, Illinois Bone and Joint Institue; Clinical Educator, Orthopedic Surgery, University Of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois