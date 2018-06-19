Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Surgery: Management of Complications

Section I: THE HALLUX AND SESAMOIDS

1. Chevron Osteotomy

2. The Modified Lapidus Procedure

3. Proximal Phalangeal Osteotomy (Akin)

4. Management of Complications After Correction of Hallux Valgus

5. Hallux Varus

6. Hallux Rigidus– Joint Sparing Tehcniques

Section II: LESSER TOE CORRECTION

7. Correction of Lesser Toe Deformity

8. Correction of Crossover Toe Deformity

9. Management of Metatarsalgia

Section III: SURGERY FOR THE NEUROPATHIC FOOT AND ANKLE

10. Surgery for the Neuropathic Foot and Ankle

Section IV: CORRECTION OF THE CAVUS FOOT

11. Cavus Foot Correction

Section V: CORRECTION OF PARALYTIC DEFORMITY

12. Tendon Transfers for Management of Paralytic Deformity

Section VI: FLATFOOT DEFORMITY CORRECTION

13. Correction of Flatfoot Deformity in the Child

14. Correction of Flatfoot Deformity in the Adult

15. Complications of Treatment of Flatfoot

Section VII: MANAGEMENT OF ANKLE ARTHRITIS

16. The Use of Bulk Fresh Osteoarticular Allografts in Ankle Reconstruction

17. Reconstruction of Malunited Ankle Fractures

18. Total Ankle Replacement

19. Revision Total Ankle Replacement

20. Osteotomy of the Tibia and Fibula

Section VIII: TENDON REPAIR AND RECONSTRUCTION

21. Disorders of the Achilles Tendon

22. Rupture of the Anterior Tibial Tendon

23. Peroneal Tendon Injury and Repair

Section IX: TARSAL COALITION

24. Tarsal Coalition

Section X: ANKLE INSTABILITY AND ARTHRODESIS

25. Ankle Instability and Impingement Syndromes

26. Management of Osteochondral Lesions of the Talus

27. Arthrodesis of the Hallux Metatarsophalangeal and Interphalangeal Joints

28. Arthrodesis of the Tarsometatarsal Joint

29. Subtalar Arthrodesis

30. Triple Arthrodesis

31. Ankle Arthrodesis

32. Tibiotalocalcaneal and Pan-Talar Arthrodesis