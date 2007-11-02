Reconfigurable Computing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123705228, 9780080556017

Reconfigurable Computing, Volume 1

1st Edition

The Theory and Practice of FPGA-Based Computation

Authors: Scott Hauck André DeHon
eBook ISBN: 9780080556017
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123705228
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 2nd November 2007
Page Count: 944
Table of Contents

Contents Preface Introduction Part One: Hardware Part I INTRO Chapter 1 - General-Purpose FPGA Architecture Chapter 2 - Reconfigurable Computing Devices Chapter 3 - Reconfigurable Computing Systems Chapter 4 - Reconfiguration Management Part Two: Software Part II Intro Chapter 5 - Computer Models and System Architectures André DeHon Chapter 6 - Hardware Description Languages (VHDL) Chapter 7 - Compilation for Reconfigurable Computing Machines Chapter 8 - Streaming Models 8.1 MATLAB/SIMULINK 8.2 SCORE Chapter 9 SIMD/Vector Chapter 10 - OS/Runtime Systems Chapter 11 - JHDL Chapter 12 -Technology Mapping Chapter 13 - Placement 13.1 General-purpose / FPGA 13.2 Datapath 13.3 Constructive Chapter 14 - Routing Chapter 15 - Retimin Chapter 16 - Bitstream Generation, JBits Chapter 17 - Fast Mapping Part Three: Application Development PART III INTRO Chapter 18 - Evaluating and Optimizing problems for FPGA implementations Chapter 19- Instance-specific design, Constant Propagation & Partial Evaluation
Chapter 20 - Precision Analysis & Floating Point Chapter 21 - Distributed Arithmetic Chapter 22 - CORDIC Chapter 23 - Task allocation: FPGA vs. CPU partitioning Part Four: Case Studies PART IV INTRO Chapter 24 - Image Processing, Variable Precision, Algorithm Alteration: SPIHT Compression Chapter 25 - Run-time reconfiguration: Automatic Target Recognition Chapter 26 - Problem-specific circuitry: SAT Solving Chapter 27 - Multi-FPGA Systems: Logic Emulation Chapter 28- Floating Point Chapter 29 - FDTD Chapter 30 - Genetic Evolution Chapter 31 - Packet Filtering (Networking application) Chapter 32 - Active Pages [Memory centric] Part Five: Theoretical Underpinnings and Future Directions PART V INTRO Chapter 33- Theoretical Underpinnings, Metrics and Analysis Chapter 34 - Defect and Fault Tolerance Chapter 35 - Reconfigurable Computing and Nanotechnology

Description

Reconfigurable Computing marks a revolutionary and hot topic that bridges the gap between the separate worlds of hardware and software design— the key feature of reconfigurable computing is its groundbreaking ability to perform computations in hardware to increase performance while retaining the flexibility of a software solution. Reconfigurable computers serve as affordable, fast, and accurate tools for developing designs ranging from single chip architectures to multi-chip and embedded systems.

Scott Hauck and Andre DeHon have assembled a group of the key experts in the fields of both hardware and software computing to provide an introduction to the entire range of issues relating to reconfigurable computing. FPGAs (field programmable gate arrays) act as the “computing vehicles” to implement this powerful technology. Readers will be guided into adopting a completely new way of handling existing design concerns and be able to make use of the vast opportunities possible with reconfigurable logic in this rapidly evolving field.

Key Features

  • Designed for both hardware and software programmers
  • Views of reconfigurable programming beyond standard programming languages
  • Broad set of case studies demonstrating how to use FPGAs in novel and efficient ways

Readership

Researchers/Practitioners in Reconfigurable Computing and FPGAs, Graduate-level courses in Advanced Digital Systems (digital design), Reconfigurable Computing, Advanced Computer Architecture, Digital Signal Processing.

Details

No. of pages:
944
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080556017
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123705228

About the Authors

Scott Hauck Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, University of Washington, Department of Electrical Engineering, Seattle, WA, U.S.A.

André DeHon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Computer Science, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA, USA.

