Reconfigurable Computing, Volume 1

Reconfigurable Computing marks a revolutionary and hot topic that bridges the gap between the separate worlds of hardware and software design— the key feature of reconfigurable computing is its groundbreaking ability to perform computations in hardware to increase performance while retaining the flexibility of a software solution. Reconfigurable computers serve as affordable, fast, and accurate tools for developing designs ranging from single chip architectures to multi-chip and embedded systems.

Scott Hauck and Andre DeHon have assembled a group of the key experts in the fields of both hardware and software computing to provide an introduction to the entire range of issues relating to reconfigurable computing. FPGAs (field programmable gate arrays) act as the “computing vehicles” to implement this powerful technology. Readers will be guided into adopting a completely new way of handling existing design concerns and be able to make use of the vast opportunities possible with reconfigurable logic in this rapidly evolving field.