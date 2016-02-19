Recommended Reference Materials for Realization of Physicochemical Properties presents recommendations of reference materials for use in measurements involving physicochemical properties, namely, vapor pressure; liquid-vapor critical temperature and critical pressure; orthobaric volumes of liquid and vapor; pressure-volume-temperature properties of the unsaturated vapor or gas; and pressure-volume-temperature properties of the compressed liquid. This monograph focuses on reference materials for vapor pressures at temperatures up to 770 K, as well as critical temperatures and critical pressures; reference materials for vapor pressures at temperatures above 600 K; reference materials for orthobaric volumes (or densities) and critical volume (or density); reference materials for pressure-volume-temperature behavior (gases); and reference materials for pressure-volume-temperature behavior (liquids). The orthobaric volumes are typically related through their reciprocals, the orthobaric densities, by the well-known ""law of rectilinear diameters."" Carbon dioxide is recommended as a test substance for vapor-pressure measurements on relatively high-boiling gases. This book will be of interest to physicists and chemists.