Recommended Reference Materials for Realization of Physicochemical Properties - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080223407, 9781483140216

Recommended Reference Materials for Realization of Physicochemical Properties

1st Edition

Pressure–Volume–Temperature Relationships

Editors: E. F. G. Herington
eBook ISBN: 9781483140216
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 28
Description

Recommended Reference Materials for Realization of Physicochemical Properties presents recommendations of reference materials for use in measurements involving physicochemical properties, namely, vapor pressure; liquid-vapor critical temperature and critical pressure; orthobaric volumes of liquid and vapor; pressure-volume-temperature properties of the unsaturated vapor or gas; and pressure-volume-temperature properties of the compressed liquid. This monograph focuses on reference materials for vapor pressures at temperatures up to 770 K, as well as critical temperatures and critical pressures; reference materials for vapor pressures at temperatures above 600 K; reference materials for orthobaric volumes (or densities) and critical volume (or density); reference materials for pressure-volume-temperature behavior (gases); and reference materials for pressure-volume-temperature behavior (liquids). The orthobaric volumes are typically related through their reciprocals, the orthobaric densities, by the well-known ""law of rectilinear diameters."" Carbon dioxide is recommended as a test substance for vapor-pressure measurements on relatively high-boiling gases. This book will be of interest to physicists and chemists.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Units

I. Reference Materials for Vapor Pressures at Temperatures up to 770 K, Critical Temperatures and Critical Pressures

1. Carbon Dioxide

2. Pentane

3. Benzene

4. Hexafluorobenzene

5. Water

6. Mercury

7. Ice

8. Naphthalene

II. Reference Materials for Vapor Pressures at Temperatures above 600 K

1. Cadmium

2. Silver

3. Gold

III. Reference Materials for Orthobaric Volumes (or Densities) and Critical Volume (or Density)

1. Nitrogen

2. Methane

3. Carbon Dioxide

4. Benzene

5. Water

IV. Reference Materials for Pressure - Volume - Temperature Behavior (Gases)

1. Helium (Second Virial Coefficient)

2. Benzene (Second Virial Coefficient)

3. Air

4. Nitrogen

5. Oxygen

6. Methane

7. Ethylene

V. Reference Materials for Pressure - Volume - Temperature Behavior (Liquids)

1. Water

Contributors

List of Suppliers

