Recommended Methods for Purification of Solvents and Tests for Impurities

1st Edition

International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry

Editors: J. F. Coetzee
Recommended Methods for Purification of Solvents and Tests for Impurities is a compilation of recommended procedures for purification of solvents and tests for solvent impurities. Ten solvents are covered: acetonitrile, sulfolane, propylene carbonate, dimethyl sulfoxide, dimethylformamide, hexamethylphosphoramide, pyridine, ethylenediamine, N-methylacetamide, and N-methylpropionamide. This book is comprised of 12 chapters and opens with an introduction to general aspects of impurity effects. The rationale for the selection of solvent is explained, and the relative reactivities of solutes in different solvents are described. The following chapters deal with dipolar aprotic solvents (acetonitrile, sulfolane, propylene carbonate, dimethyl sulfoxide, dimethylformamide, hexamethylphosphoramide, and pyridine) for which impurity effects can be particularly severe, along with their general properties (freezing and boiling temperatures, density, dynamic viscosity, refractive index, dipole moment, relative permittivity, etc.) and the typical chronology of improvements in purification procedures and tests for purity. The final three chapters focus on amphiprotic solvents (ethylenediamine, N-methylacetamide, and N-methylpropionamide).

This monograph will be a useful resource for chemists.

Commission on Electroanalytical Chemistry

Preface

Contributors

1. Solvent Purity: General Considerations

2. Relative Reactivities of Solutes in Different Solvents: Guidelines to Probable Impurity Effects

3. Acetonitrile

4. Sulfolane

5. Propylene Carbonate

6. Dimethyl Sulfoxide

7 Dimethylformamide

8. Hexamethylphosphoramide

9. Pyridine

10. Ethylenediamine

11. N-Methylacetamide

12. N-Methylpropionamide

