Recommendations for Nomenclature of Ion-Selective Electrodes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080215761, 9781483139616

Recommendations for Nomenclature of Ion-Selective Electrodes

1st Edition

International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry: Analytical Chemistry Division

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483139616
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 6
Recommendations for Nomenclature of Ion-Selective Electrodes presents the recommendations in the standardization of nomenclature in the field of ion-selective electrodes. The report contains most of the suggestions made on previous drafts by experts and other scientific bodies on analytical chemistry from different countries. The text is divided into three sections. The first section presents the general nomenclature recommendations. Part II focuses on the classification of ion-selective electrodes. The final section presents the constants and symbols used in the area of ion-selective electrodes. Chemists and physicists will find the book very useful.

Contents

Chapter 1. Recommendations for Nomenclature of Ion-Selective Electrodes

Introduction

I. General Recommendations

II. Classification of Ion-Selective Electrodes

III. Constants and Symbols


