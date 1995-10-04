Recombinant DNA Methodology II
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Isolation, Synthesis, and Detection of DNA and RNA: J. Eberwine, C. Spencer, K. Miyashiro, S. Mackler, and R. Finnell,<$> Complementary DNA Synthesis in Situ<$>: Methods and Applications. S. Beck,<$> Nonradioactive Detection of DNA Using Dioxetane Chemiluminescence. H.C. Birnboim,<$> Extraction of High Molecular Weight RNA and DNA from Cultured Mammalian Cells. G. Levesque, A.D. Bharucha, and M.R. Ven Murthy,<$> Biochemical Manipulations of Minute Quantities of mRNAs and cDNAs Immobilized on Cellulose Paper Discs. J. Soh and S. Pestka,<$> Hybrid Selection of mRNA with Biotinylated DNA. Enzymes and Methods for Cleaving and Manipulating DNA:<$> A.S. Bhagwat,<$> Restriction Enzymes: Properties and Use. C.W. Fuller,<$> Modified T7 DNA Polymerase for DNA Sequencing. Reporter Genes:<$> D.E. Hruby and E.M. Wilson,<$> Use of Fluorescent Chloramphenicol Derivative as a Substrate for Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assays. S. De La Luna and J.Ortin, pac<$> Gene as Efficient Dominant Marker and Reporter Gene in Mammalian Cells. K.R. Luehrsen, J.R. de Wet, and V. Walbot,<$> Transient Expression Analysis in Plants Using Firefly Luciferase Reporter Gene. K. D'Halluin, M. De Block, J. Denecke, J. Janssens, J. Leemans, A. Reynaerts, and J. Botterman,<$> The bar<$> Gene as Selectable and Screenable Marker in Plant Engineering. Vectors for Cloning and Mapping Vectors:<$> M.A. Alting-Mees, J.A. Sorge, and J.M. Short,<$> pBluescriptII: Multifunctional Cloning and Mapping Vectors. J.M. Short and J.A. Sorge, In Vivo<$> Excision Properties of Bacteriophage lambda ZAP Expression Vectors. A.D. Zelenetz,<$> Construction of Complex Directional Complementary DNA Libraries in Sfi<$>I. G.A. Evans, K. Snider, and G.G. Hermanson,<$> Use of Cosmids and Arrayed Clone Libraries for Genome Analysis. K.D. Tartof,<$> Cloning Vectors and Techniques for Exonuclease–Hybridization Restriction Mapping. Vectors for Expressing Cloned Genes:<$> G. Sczakiel and K. Maeda,<$> Vector pPLEX for Expression of Nonfusion Polypeptides in Escherichia coli. A. Lieber, V. Sandig, W. Sommer, S. Bahring, and M. Strauss,<$> Stable High-Level Gene Expression in Mammalian Cells by T7 Phage RNA Polymerase. K.D. MacFerrin, L. Chen, M.P. Terranova, S.L. Schreiber, and G.L. Verdine,<$> Overproduction of Proteins Using Expression-Cassette Polymerase Chain Reaction. C. Coleclough,<$> Cell-Free Expression of Large Collections of cDNA Clones Using Positive-Selection lambda Phage Vectors. Mutagenesis and Gene Disruption:<$> L.-J. Zhao, Q.X. Zhang, and R. Padmanabhan,<$> Polymerase Chain Reaction-Based Point Mutagenesis Protocol. G.P. Smith and J.K. Scott,<$> Libraries of Peptides and Proteins Displayed on Filamentous Phage. R.M. Horton, S.N. Ho, J.K. Pullen, H.D. Hunt, Z. Cai, and L.R. Pease,<$> Gene Splicing by Overlap Extension. T.C. Huffaker,<$> Expression and Screening in Yeast of Genes Mutagenized in Vitro<$>. Screening Libraries, Identifying and Mapping Genes:<$> J. Chao, K.X. Chai, and L. Chao,<$> Screening of Complementary DNA Library Using Radiolabeled Antigen. G.V. Paddock,<$> Rapid Colony Hybridization on Whatman 541 Paper Using Oligonucleotide Probes. A. Poustka,<$> Large Insert Linking-Clone Libraries: Construction and Use. A. Poustka,<$> Construction and Use of Chromosome-Jumping Libraries. I. Bronstein, J.C. Voyta, O.J. Murphy, R. Tizard, C.W. Ehrenfels, and R.L. Cate,<$> Detection of DNA in Southern Blots with Chemiluminescence. V. Shyamala and G.F.-L. Ames,<$> Genome Walking by Single Specific Primer–Polymerase Chain Reaction. Methods for Transforming Animal and Plant Cells:<$> H. Potter,<$> Application of Electroporation in Recombinant DNA Technology. J.C. Sanford, F.D. Smith, and J.A. Russell,<$> Optimizing the Biolistic Process for Different Biological Applications. A.D. Miller, D.G. Miller, J.V. Garcia, and C.M. Lynch,<$> Use of Retroviral Vectors for Gene Transfer and Expression. J.-P. Loeffler and J.-P. Behr,<$> Gene Transfer into Primary and Established Mammalian Cell Lines with Lipopolyamine-Coated DNA. V.J. Dwarki, R.W. Malone, and I.M. Verma,<$> Cationic Liposome-Mediated RNA Transfection. Methods for Sequencing DNA:<$> U.B. Gyllensten and M. Allen,<$> Sequencing of in Vitro<$> Amplified DNA. L.F. Landweber and M. Kreitman,<$> Producing Single-Stranded DNA in Polymerase Chain Reaction for Direct Genomic Sequencing. Z. Du, L. Hood, and R.K. Wilson,<$> Automated Fluorescent DNA Sequencing of Polymerase Chain Reaction Products. V. Smith, M. Craxton, A.T. Bankier, C.M. Brown, W.D. Rawlinson, M.S. Chee, and B.G. Barrell,<$> Preparation and Fluorescent Sequencing of M13 Clones: Microtiter Methods. Polymerase Chain Reaction for Amplifying and Manipulating DNA:<$> H. Ochman, F.J. Ayala, and D.L. Hartl,<$> Use of Polymerase Chain Reaction to Amplify Segments Outside Boundaries of Known Sequences. M.J. Geiger, M. Bull, D.D. Eckels, and J. Gorski,<$> Amplification of Complementary DNA from mRNA with Unknown 5' Ends by One-Way Polymerase Chain Reaction. M.A. Frohman,<$> Rapid Amplification of Complementary DNA Ends for Generation of Full-Length cDNAs: Thermal RACE. V. Jung, S.B. Pestka, and S. Pestka,<$> Cloning of Polymerase Chain Reaction-Generated DNA Containing Terminal Restriction Endonuclease Recognition Sites. E. Kawasaki, R. Saiki, and H. Erlich,<$> Genetic Analysis Using Polymerase Chain Reaction-Amplified DNA and Immobilized Oligonucleotide Probes: Reverse Dot-Blot Typing. C.D.K. Bottema, G. Sarkar, J.D. Cassady, S. Ii, C.M. Dutton, and S.S. Sommer,<$> Polymerase Chain Reaction Amplification of Specific Alleles: A General Method of Detection of Mutations, Polymorphisms, and Haplotypes. M.D. Jones,<$> Reverse Transcription of mRNA by Thermus aquaticus<$> DNA Polymerase followed by Polymerase Chain Reaction Amplification. M. Becker-Andre,<$> Absolute Levels of mRNA by Polymerase Chain Reaction-Aided Transcript Titration Assay. R.H. Scheuermann and S.R. Bauer,<$> Polymerase Chain Reaction-Based mRNA Quantification Using An Internal Standard: Analysis of Oncogene Expression. Methods for Detecting DNA–Protein Interaction:<$> O.S. Gabrielsen and J. Huet,<$> Magnetic DNA Affinity Purification of Yeast Transcription Factor. H. Singh,<$> Specific Recognition Site Probes for Isolating Genes Encoding DNA-Binding Proteins. J.-C. Lelong,<$> Simultaneous Characterization of DNA-Binding Proteins and Their Specific Genomic DNA Target Sites. Other Methods:<$> P.A. Whittaker,<$> Storage of Unamplified Phage Libraries on Nylon Filters. Y.-R. Song, Z.-H. Ye, and J.E. Varner,<$> Tissue-Print Hybridization on Membrane for Localization of mRNA in Plant Tissue. T.J. Guilfoyle, B.A. McClure, M.A. Gee, and G. Hagen,<$> Tissue-Print Hybridization for Detecting RNA Directly. J.G.K. Williams, M.K. Hanafey, J.A. Rafalski, and S.V. Tingey,<$> Genetic Analysis Using Random Amplified Polymorphic DNA Markers. Subject Index.
Description
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerlyawaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. More than 250 volumes have been published (all of them still in print) and much of the material is relevant even today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
Key Features
- Methods for:
- DNA isolation and cloning
- Synthesizing complementary DNA (cDNA)
- Cleaving and manipulating DNA
- Selecting useful reporter genes
- Constructing vectors for cloning genes
- Constructing expression vectors
- Site-directed mutagenesis and gene disruption
- Identifying and mapping genes
- Transforming animal and plant cells
- Sequencing DNA
- Amplifying and manipulating DNA and PCR
- Detecting DNA - protein interaction
Readership
Students and professionals in biochemistry, genetics, microbiology, molecular biology, and plant sciences. Also of interest to genetic engineers, analytical chemists, clinical chemists, and industrial researchers working on protein products.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 904
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 4th October 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323137744
Reviews
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Ray Wu Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Biological Sciences, Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, U.S.A.