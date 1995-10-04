Recombinant DNA Methodology II

Isolation, Synthesis, and Detection of DNA and RNA: J. Eberwine, C. Spencer, K. Miyashiro, S. Mackler, and R. Finnell,<$> Complementary DNA Synthesis in Situ<$>: Methods and Applications. S. Beck,<$> Nonradioactive Detection of DNA Using Dioxetane Chemiluminescence. H.C. Birnboim,<$> Extraction of High Molecular Weight RNA and DNA from Cultured Mammalian Cells. G. Levesque, A.D. Bharucha, and M.R. Ven Murthy,<$> Biochemical Manipulations of Minute Quantities of mRNAs and cDNAs Immobilized on Cellulose Paper Discs. J. Soh and S. Pestka,<$> Hybrid Selection of mRNA with Biotinylated DNA. Enzymes and Methods for Cleaving and Manipulating DNA:<$> A.S. Bhagwat,<$> Restriction Enzymes: Properties and Use. C.W. Fuller,<$> Modified T7 DNA Polymerase for DNA Sequencing. Reporter Genes:<$> D.E. Hruby and E.M. Wilson,<$> Use of Fluorescent Chloramphenicol Derivative as a Substrate for Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assays. S. De La Luna and J.Ortin, pac<$> Gene as Efficient Dominant Marker and Reporter Gene in Mammalian Cells. K.R. Luehrsen, J.R. de Wet, and V. Walbot,<$> Transient Expression Analysis in Plants Using Firefly Luciferase Reporter Gene. K. D'Halluin, M. De Block, J. Denecke, J. Janssens, J. Leemans, A. Reynaerts, and J. Botterman,<$> The bar<$> Gene as Selectable and Screenable Marker in Plant Engineering. Vectors for Cloning and Mapping Vectors:<$> M.A. Alting-Mees, J.A. Sorge, and J.M. Short,<$> pBluescriptII: Multifunctional Cloning and Mapping Vectors. J.M. Short and J.A. Sorge, In Vivo<$> Excision Properties of Bacteriophage lambda ZAP Expression Vectors. A.D. Zelenetz,<$> Construction of Complex Directional Complementary DNA Libraries in Sfi<$>I. G.A. Evans, K. Snider, and G.G. Hermanson,<$> Use of Cosmids and Arrayed Clone Libraries for Genome Analysis. K.D. Tartof,<$> Cloning Vectors and Techniques for Exonuclease–Hybridization Restriction Mapping. Vectors for Expressing Cloned Genes:<$> G. Sczakiel and K. Maeda,<$> Vector pPLEX for Expression of Nonfusion Polypeptides in Escherichia coli. A. Lieber, V. Sandig, W. Sommer, S. Bahring, and M. Strauss,<$> Stable High-Level Gene Expression in Mammalian Cells by T7 Phage RNA Polymerase. K.D. MacFerrin, L. Chen, M.P. Terranova, S.L. Schreiber, and G.L. Verdine,<$> Overproduction of Proteins Using Expression-Cassette Polymerase Chain Reaction. C. Coleclough,<$> Cell-Free Expression of Large Collections of cDNA Clones Using Positive-Selection lambda Phage Vectors. Mutagenesis and Gene Disruption:<$> L.-J. Zhao, Q.X. Zhang, and R. Padmanabhan,<$> Polymerase Chain Reaction-Based Point Mutagenesis Protocol. G.P. Smith and J.K. Scott,<$> Libraries of Peptides and Proteins Displayed on Filamentous Phage. R.M. Horton, S.N. Ho, J.K. Pullen, H.D. Hunt, Z. Cai, and L.R. Pease,<$> Gene Splicing by Overlap Extension. T.C. Huffaker,<$> Expression and Screening in Yeast of Genes Mutagenized in Vitro<$>. Screening Libraries, Identifying and Mapping Genes:<$> J. Chao, K.X. Chai, and L. Chao,<$> Screening of Complementary DNA Library Using Radiolabeled Antigen. G.V. Paddock,<$> Rapid Colony Hybridization on Whatman 541 Paper Using Oligonucleotide Probes. A. Poustka,<$> Large Insert Linking-Clone Libraries: Construction and Use. A. Poustka,<$> Construction and Use of Chromosome-Jumping Libraries. I. Bronstein, J.C. Voyta, O.J. Murphy, R. Tizard, C.W. Ehrenfels, and R.L. Cate,<$> Detection of DNA in Southern Blots with Chemiluminescence. V. Shyamala and G.F.-L. Ames,<$> Genome Walking by Single Specific Primer–Polymerase Chain Reaction. Methods for Transforming Animal and Plant Cells:<$> H. Potter,<$> Application of Electroporation in Recombinant DNA Technology. J.C. Sanford, F.D. Smith, and J.A. Russell,<$> Optimizing the Biolistic Process for Different Biological Applications. A.D. Miller, D.G. Miller, J.V. Garcia, and C.M. Lynch,<$> Use of Retroviral Vectors for Gene Transfer and Expression. J.-P. Loeffler and J.-P. Behr,<$> Gene Transfer into Primary and Established Mammalian Cell Lines with Lipopolyamine-Coated DNA. V.J. Dwarki, R.W. Malone, and I.M. Verma,<$> Cationic Liposome-Mediated RNA Transfection. Methods for Sequencing DNA:<$> U.B. Gyllensten and M. Allen,<$> Sequencing of in Vitro<$> Amplified DNA. L.F. Landweber and M. Kreitman,<$> Producing Single-Stranded DNA in Polymerase Chain Reaction for Direct Genomic Sequencing. Z. Du, L. Hood, and R.K. Wilson,<$> Automated Fluorescent DNA Sequencing of Polymerase Chain Reaction Products. V. Smith, M. Craxton, A.T. Bankier, C.M. Brown, W.D. Rawlinson, M.S. Chee, and B.G. Barrell,<$> Preparation and Fluorescent Sequencing of M13 Clones: Microtiter Methods. Polymerase Chain Reaction for Amplifying and Manipulating DNA:<$> H. Ochman, F.J. Ayala, and D.L. Hartl,<$> Use of Polymerase Chain Reaction to Amplify Segments Outside Boundaries of Known Sequences. M.J. Geiger, M. Bull, D.D. Eckels, and J. Gorski,<$> Amplification of Complementary DNA from mRNA with Unknown 5' Ends by One-Way Polymerase Chain Reaction. M.A. Frohman,<$> Rapid Amplification of Complementary DNA Ends for Generation of Full-Length cDNAs: Thermal RACE. V. Jung, S.B. Pestka, and S. Pestka,<$> Cloning of Polymerase Chain Reaction-Generated DNA Containing Terminal Restriction Endonuclease Recognition Sites. E. Kawasaki, R. Saiki, and H. Erlich,<$> Genetic Analysis Using Polymerase Chain Reaction-Amplified DNA and Immobilized Oligonucleotide Probes: Reverse Dot-Blot Typing. C.D.K. Bottema, G. Sarkar, J.D. Cassady, S. Ii, C.M. Dutton, and S.S. Sommer,<$> Polymerase Chain Reaction Amplification of Specific Alleles: A General Method of Detection of Mutations, Polymorphisms, and Haplotypes. M.D. Jones,<$> Reverse Transcription of mRNA by Thermus aquaticus<$> DNA Polymerase followed by Polymerase Chain Reaction Amplification. M. Becker-Andre,<$> Absolute Levels of mRNA by Polymerase Chain Reaction-Aided Transcript Titration Assay. R.H. Scheuermann and S.R. Bauer,<$> Polymerase Chain Reaction-Based mRNA Quantification Using An Internal Standard: Analysis of Oncogene Expression. Methods for Detecting DNA–Protein Interaction:<$> O.S. Gabrielsen and J. Huet,<$> Magnetic DNA Affinity Purification of Yeast Transcription Factor. H. Singh,<$> Specific Recognition Site Probes for Isolating Genes Encoding DNA-Binding Proteins. J.-C. Lelong,<$> Simultaneous Characterization of DNA-Binding Proteins and Their Specific Genomic DNA Target Sites. Other Methods:<$> P.A. Whittaker,<$> Storage of Unamplified Phage Libraries on Nylon Filters. Y.-R. Song, Z.-H. Ye, and J.E. Varner,<$> Tissue-Print Hybridization on Membrane for Localization of mRNA in Plant Tissue. T.J. Guilfoyle, B.A. McClure, M.A. Gee, and G. Hagen,<$> Tissue-Print Hybridization for Detecting RNA Directly. J.G.K. Williams, M.K. Hanafey, J.A. Rafalski, and S.V. Tingey,<$> Genetic Analysis Using Random Amplified Polymorphic DNA Markers. Subject Index.