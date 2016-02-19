Recombinant DNA Laboratory Manual
1st Edition
Description
Recombinant DNA Laboratory Manual is a laboratory manual on the fundamentals of recombinant DNA techniques such as gel electrophoresis, in vivo mutagenesis, restriction mapping, and DNA sequencing. Procedures that are useful for studying either prokaryotes or eukaryotes are discussed, and experiments are included to teach the fundamentals of recombinant DNA technology. Hands-on computer sessions are also included to teach students how to enter and manipulate sequence information.
Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an introduction to bacterial growth parameters, how to measure bacterial cell growth, and how to plot cell growth data. The discussion then turns to the isolation and analysis of chromosomal DNA in bacteria and Drosophila; plasmid DNA isolation and agarose gel analysis; and introduction of DNA into cells. Subsequent chapters deal with Tn5 mutagenesis of pBR329; DNA cloning in M13; DNA sequencing; and DNA gel blotting, probe preparation, hybridization, and hybrid detection. The book concludes with an analysis of lambda phage manipulations.
This manual is intended for advanced undergraduate or beginning graduate students and should also be helpful to established investigators who are changing their research focus.
Table of Contents
Preface
Schedule of Laboratory Exercises
Lab I. Bacterial Growth Parameters
Day 1. Measuring Bacterial Cell Growth
Day 2. Plotting Cell Growth Data
Addendum
Lab II. Isolation and Analysis of Bacterial and Drosophila Chromosomal DNA
Day 1. Isolation and Purification of E. Coli Chromosomal DNA
Isolation and Purification of Drosophila DNA
Day 2. Determination of the Concentration and Purity of DNA by UV Spectroscopy
Day 3. Restriction Endonuclease Digestion of Chromosomal DNA
Day 4. Agarose Gel of Chromosomal DNA Restriction Endonuclease Digestions
Day 5. Staining and Photography of Agarose Gel of Chromosomal DNA Restriction Endonuclease Digestions
Lab III. Plasmid DNA Isolation and Agarose Gel Analysis
Day 1. Isolation of Plasmid DNA by the Alkaline-Detergent Method—A Miniprep Procedure
Day 2. Agarose Gel Electrophoresis of Undigested Plasmid DNA
Lab IV. Introduction of DNA into Cells
Day 1. Production of Frozen Competent Cells
Day 2. Transformation of LE392 with pBR329 DNA Isolated from HB101::Tn5
Lab V. Tn5 Mutagenesis of pBR329
Day 1. Marker Screening: Divide Transformants into Tcs and Tcr Classes
Day 2. Purification of Tcs and Tcr Clones
Day 3. Isolation of Plasmid DNA by the Alkaline-Detergent Method and Determination of Recovery by Agarose Gel Electrophoresis
Day 4. Restriction Mapping of the Tn5 Inserts Using PstI and EcoRI
Day 5. Agarose Gel of Plasmid DNA Restriction Endonuclease Digestions
Lab VI. DNA Cloning in M13
Day 1. Isolation of Restriction Fragment from an Agarose Gel
Day 2. Estimation of Recovery of Restriction Fragment and Isolation of M13mp 19 RF DNA
Day 3. Eco RI Digestion of M13mp19 RF DNA and Treatment with Alkaline Phosphatase
Day 4. Removing the Phosphatase and Analysis of the Eco RI Digest of M13mp 19 RF DNA
Day 5. Ligation
Ligation of Eco RI Digested M13mp19 RF DNA and the Purified pRSG 192 Eco RI Fragment
Day 6. Transfection of XL1-Blue with Ligation Mixtures
Day 7. Plaque Purification
Day 8. Isolation of Colorless Plaques that Contain the chb Gene and Growth of Recombinant Bacteriophage
Lab VII. DNA Sequencing
Day 1. Isolation of Recombinant M13mpl9 RF and ss DNA
Day 2. Restriction Digestion and Gel Electrophoresis of Recombinant Phage to Determine Orientation of Insert
Estimating the Recovery of ss DNA Using Agarose Gel Electrophoresis
Day 3. Staining Gel of Pstl Restriction Fragments
Template Annealing and Dideoxy Sequencing
Day 4. Electrophoretic Separation of Sequencing Reactions
Day 5. Developing Autoradiogram and Reading DNA Sequence
Lab VIII. DNA Gel Blotting, Probe Preparation, Hybridization, and Hybrid Detection
Day 0. Agarose Gel Electrophoresis
Day 1. Gel Blotting
Day 2. Baking the Blot, Nick Translation, and Biotinylation of DNA
Day 3. Hybridization
Day 4. Washing the Blot
Day 5. Developing the Film and Developing the Blot
Lab IX. Lambda Phage Manipulations
A. Phage Plating and Plaque Transfer
Day -1 . Preparation of Cells
Day 0. Overnight Culture
Day 1. Plating the Phage
Day 2. Plaque Transfer
B. Bacteriophage Lambda Miniprep
Day 1. Plating the Phage
Day 2. Making a Plate Lysate
Day 3. Phage Isolation
Day 4. Phage DNA Isolation
Day 5. Running Gel, Staining, and Photography
Appendix 1. Use of Computers in a Molecular Biology Laboratory
Appendix 2. Safety in the Recombinant DNA Laboratory
Radioisotopes
Chemical Hazards
Biohazards
Culture Media
Buffers and Other Reagents
Restriction Enzyme Buffers
Appendix 3. Solutions
Appendix 4. Strains and DNA
Appendix 5. Molecular Biology Reagent Suppliers
Appendix 6. Frequently Used Enzymes
Appendix 7. Frequently Used Techniques not Described in Labs
S1 Nuclease Mapping
Primer Extension
RNA Isolation from Bacterial Cells
RNA Isolation from Animal Cells
Electrophoresis of RNA in a Denaturing Formaldehyde-Agarose Gel; RNA Gel Blotting (Northern Blotting)
Labeling DNA at the 3′ End by the Fill-In Reaction with Klenow Fragment
Labeling DNA at the 5′ End with Polynucleotide Kinase
Transduction with P1 Bacteriophage
Large-Scale Plasmid Isolation by the Cleared Lysate Method
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th January 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483220970