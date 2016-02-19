Recombinant DNA and Genetic Experimentation
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Conference on Recombinant DNA, Jointly Organised by the Committee on Genetic Experimentation (COGENE) and the Royal Society of London, Held at Wye College, Kent, UK, 1-4 April, 1979
Description
Recombinant DNA and Genetic Experimentation contains papers from the Proceedings of a Conference on Recombinant DNA held in London on April 1-4, 1979.
This books reviews recombinant DNA research and discusses advances in the application of recombinant DNA research and the regulations affecting such research. Part 1 of the book deals with recombinant DNA techniques that are useful in the biological perspective. These techniques include tests for rare gene exchanger and laboratory genetic manipulations. Part 2 addresses the achievements of recombinant DNA research such as the detection of homologous sequences and progress made in the research of animal viruses. Part 3 discusses the practical benefits of recombinant DNA research, covering topics such as the production of valuable proteins in alternate biological hosts. These proteins are shown as being valuable to society, besides being scientific curiosities.
An important presentation is Part 4 of the symposium, which discusses the guidelines and legislations affecting recombinant DNA research such as prior restraint, prohibitions, risks, and approval of the conduct of such experiments. Part 5 concerns a review of the basic assumptions made in the symposium, while Part 6 tackles the question of what options are left open in the international arena, in the medical field, and in the eyes of the public.
This collection of papers can prove beneficial for molecular biologists, DNA researchers, molecular geneticists, ecologists and endocrinologists, and pharmacologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Participants
Introduction and Welcome
The Purpose of the Meeting
Recombinant DNA Techniques Put into Biological Perspective
Chairman's Introduction
Evolution and Stability of Species
Discussion
Organization and Evolution of the Eukaryotic Genome
Discussion
Natural Modes of Genetic Exchange and Change
Discussion
Transposons and Insertion Sequences
Discussion
Laboratory Genetic Manipulations
Discussion
Achievements of Recombinant DNA Research
Experimental Techniques and Strategies for DNA Cloning
Application of Recombinant DNA Technology in the Molecular Genetics of Prokaryotes
New Insights into the Molecular Genetics of Animals
Discussion
Recombinant DNA and Animal Viruses: Progress and Prospects
Discussion
Chairman's Introduction
New Insights into the Molecular Genetics of Fungi and Plants
Discussion
Recombinant DNA and Agricultural Research
Discussion
Expression of Foreign Genes
Discussion
Practical Benefits of Recombinant DNA Research
Chairman's Introduction
Production of "Valuable" Proteins in Alternate Biological Hosts
The Expression of a Cloned Rabbit Chromosomal ß-Globin Gene in Mouse L Cells and Yeast
Discussion
Guidelines and Legislation
Chairman's Introduction
A History of the Recombinant DNA Guidelines in the United States
The Early History of the Recombinant DNA Molecule Program Advisory Committee of NIH
How the NIH Recombinant DNA Molecule Committee Works in 1979
Discussion
Guidelines, Legislation and Labor Relations
Discussion
Recombinant DNA Guidelines and Legislation
Summary of Report to COGENE of the Working Group on Recombinant DNA Guidelines
Discussion
Re-examination of Basic Assumptions
Chairman's Introduction
Why the "Berg" Letter was Written
Discussion
Biological Activity of Polyoma-Plasmid and Polyoma-Phage Recombinants in Mice and Hamsters
Infectivity of Polyoma Virus-Plasmid pBR322 and Polyoma Virus-Lambda Recombinants in Mouse Fibroblasts
Discussion
Second Report of the COGENE Working Group on Risk Assessment
Discussion
What Lessons Does the Recombinant DNA Debate Teach Us - A Round Table Discussion
Discussion
What Options are Now Open?
Chairman's Introduction
International Legal Aspects of Recombinant DNA Research
Discussion
Recombinant DNA: A Public Health Viewpoint
Discussion
The View of a Science Journalist
Discussion
Historical Perspectives on the Recombinant DNA Controversy
The Public Perception of Risk
Discussion
The View of a Legislator and a Summary of the Conference
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147062