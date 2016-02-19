Recombinant DNA and Cell Proliferation focuses on the use of recombinant DNA technology in investigating the regulation of cell proliferation. Topics include gene transfer for assessing the role of defined DNA sequences in triggering DNA replication, nucleic acid hybridization probes for analyzing the regulation of specific genes during the cell cycle, and cloned DNAs for studying genes expressed with proliferation and differentiation. This book is organized into three sections encompassing 13 chapters and begins with a discussion on the expression of specific genes during the cell cycle. This text also deals with topics such as the use of cloned SV40 DNA fragments to examine signals for cell proliferation, expression of dihydrofolate reductase and thymidylate synthase genes in mammalian cells, and gene expression during the cell cycle of Chlamydomonas reinhardtii. The following chapters explore the expression of histone genes during the cell cycle in human cells; organization and expression of eukaryotic ribosomal protein genes; and expression of the alpha-fetoprotein gene during development, regeneration, and carcinogenesis. This book also introduces the reader to the role of the cell division cycle in induced differentiation, gene regulation in muscle cells, regulation of nonmuscle actin gene expression during early development, and sequences at ends of cellular DNA molecules in relation to telomere replication and function. An overview of the biochemical aspects of cell proliferation and the genes and gene products that are necessary and specific for cell proliferation concludes the book. This book will be of value both to advanced students and to research scientists.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

I Expression of Specific Genes during the Cell Cycle

1 Use of Cloned SV40 DNA Fragments to Study Signals for Cell Proliferation

I. Introduction

II. Gene Transfer by Manual Microinjection

III. SV40 and Cell Proliferation

IV. A Growing Cell Receives Signals for Growth in Size

V. A Growing Cell Receives Signals to Replicate DNA

VI. Evidence That Signals for Growth in Size Can Be Separated from Signals for Cell DNA Replication

VII. The Information for Growth in Size and for Cell DNA Replication Is Encoded in Different DNA Sequences of the SV40 A Gene

VIII. Discussion

References

2 Expression of Dihydrofolate Reductase and Thymidylate Synthase Genes in Mammalian Cells

I. Overview

II. Regulation of DHFR, TS, and TK Enzyme Levels in Normal Cells

III. Isolation and Characterization of DHFR-Overproducing Cell Lines

IV. DHFR Gene Expression in Overproducing Cells

V. Isolation and Characterization of TS-Overproducing Cells

References

3 Enzyme Expression during Growth and Cell Division in Saccharomyces cerevisiae: A Study of Galactose and Phosphorus Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Regulation in the Galactose Metabolic Pathway

III. Regulation of Phosphorus Metabolism

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

4 Gene Expression during the Cell Cycle of Chlamydomonas reinhardtii

I. Introduction: Chlamydomonas as an Experimental Organism

II. Characteristics of Synchronous Cultures of C. reinhardtii

III. Expression of rRNA Genes during the Cell Cycle

IV. Expression of Tubulin Genes during the Cell Cycle

V. Ribulose-1,5-bisphosphate Carboxylase Synthesis during the Cell Cycle

VI. Synthesis of Photosynthetic Membrane Proteins during the Cell Cycle

VII. Conclusion

References

5 Expression of Histone Genes during the Cell Cycle in Human Cells

I. Introduction

II. Structure and Organization of Human Histone Genes

III. Levels of Control of Human Histone Gene Expression

IV. Relationship between Histone Gene Expression and DNA Replication

V. Conclusion

References

6 Expression of the α-Fetoprotein Gene during Development, Regeneration, and Carcinogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Structure of the α-Fetoprotein Gene

III. Methylation of the α-Fetoprotein Gene

IV. Stability of α-Fetoprotein mRNA

V. α-Fetoprotein mRNA during Development

VI. α-Fetoprotein mRNA in Liver Regeneration and Neoplasia

References

7 Organization and Expression of Eukaryotic Ribosomal Genes

I. Introduction

II. Isolation of Eukaryotic Ribosomal Protein Genes

III. Characteristics of Eukaryotic Ribosomal Protein Genes

IV. Metabolism of Ribosomal Protein

V. Future Prospects

References

II Expression of Specific Genes Associated with Proliferation and Differentiation

8 Cell Cycle Dependence of Globin Gene Expression in Friend Cells

I. Introduction

II. Murine Erythroleukemia Cells (Friend Cells)

III. Role of the Cell Cycle in Friend Cell Differentiation

IV. Friend Cell Variants Temperature Sensitive for Growth

V. Cell Cycle-Dependent Hemoglobin Synthesis in Temperature-Sensitive Friend Cells

VI. Commitment: The Decision to Differentiate

VII. Significance of the Cell Cycle during Commitment to Differentiation

VIII. Conclusions and Future Prospects

References

9 Proliferation, Differentiation, and Gene Regulation in Skeletal Muscle Myogenesis: Recombinant DNA Approaches

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Gene Regulation during Myogenesis

IV. Control of Myogenesis: The Role of Mitogens

V. Future Lines of Inquiry

VI. Summary

References

10 Ribosomal Protein Gene Expression in Proliferating and Nonproliferating Cells

I. Introduction

II. Construction and Identification of cDNA for Eukaryotic Ribosomal Proteins

III. Organization of Ribosomal Protein Genes

IV. Ribosomal Protein mRNA: Size, Abundance, and Stability

V. Ribosomal Protein Synthesis in Regenerating Liver

VI. Ribosomal Protein Synthesis in Resting and Growing Cells

VII. Ribosomal Protein Synthesis during Development

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

11 Regulation of Nonmuscle Actin Gene Expression during Early Development

I. Introduction

II. Organization of the Actin Gene Family

III. Developmental Expression of Actin Genes

References

12 Functional Architecture at Telomeres of Linear DNA in Eukaryotes

I. Introduction: Chromosomal and Extrachromosomal Linear DNA

II. DNA Termini Resulting from Genomic Fragmentation in Ciliated Protozoa

III. Cloned Termini of Palindromic rDNA Molecules

IV. Models for Telomere Function

References

III Overview

13 Recombinant DNA Approaches to Studying Control of Cell Proliferation: An Overview

I. Introduction

II. Mathematical Models and Kinetics of Cell Proliferation

III. Biochemistry of Cell Proliferation

IV. The Role of RNA Polymerase II

V. The Search for Genes

VI. The p53 Protein

VII. Cell Size and the Role of Ribosomal RNA

VIII. Conclusions

References

Index

