Recombinant DNA And Cell Proliferation
1st Edition
Recombinant DNA and Cell Proliferation focuses on the use of recombinant DNA technology in investigating the regulation of cell proliferation. Topics include gene transfer for assessing the role of defined DNA sequences in triggering DNA replication, nucleic acid hybridization probes for analyzing the regulation of specific genes during the cell cycle, and cloned DNAs for studying genes expressed with proliferation and differentiation.
This book is organized into three sections encompassing 13 chapters and begins with a discussion on the expression of specific genes during the cell cycle. This text also deals with topics such as the use of cloned SV40 DNA fragments to examine signals for cell proliferation, expression of dihydrofolate reductase and thymidylate synthase genes in mammalian cells, and gene expression during the cell cycle of Chlamydomonas reinhardtii. The following chapters explore the expression of histone genes during the cell cycle in human cells; organization and expression of eukaryotic ribosomal protein genes; and expression of the alpha-fetoprotein gene during development, regeneration, and carcinogenesis. This book also introduces the reader to the role of the cell division cycle in induced differentiation, gene regulation in muscle cells, regulation of nonmuscle actin gene expression during early development, and sequences at ends of cellular DNA molecules in relation to telomere replication and function. An overview of the biochemical aspects of cell proliferation and the genes and gene products that are necessary and specific for cell proliferation concludes the book. This book will be of value both to advanced students and to research scientists.
Contributors
Preface
I Expression of Specific Genes during the Cell Cycle
1 Use of Cloned SV40 DNA Fragments to Study Signals for Cell Proliferation
I. Introduction
II. Gene Transfer by Manual Microinjection
III. SV40 and Cell Proliferation
IV. A Growing Cell Receives Signals for Growth in Size
V. A Growing Cell Receives Signals to Replicate DNA
VI. Evidence That Signals for Growth in Size Can Be Separated from Signals for Cell DNA Replication
VII. The Information for Growth in Size and for Cell DNA Replication Is Encoded in Different DNA Sequences of the SV40 A Gene
VIII. Discussion
References
2 Expression of Dihydrofolate Reductase and Thymidylate Synthase Genes in Mammalian Cells
I. Overview
II. Regulation of DHFR, TS, and TK Enzyme Levels in Normal Cells
III. Isolation and Characterization of DHFR-Overproducing Cell Lines
IV. DHFR Gene Expression in Overproducing Cells
V. Isolation and Characterization of TS-Overproducing Cells
References
3 Enzyme Expression during Growth and Cell Division in Saccharomyces cerevisiae: A Study of Galactose and Phosphorus Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Regulation in the Galactose Metabolic Pathway
III. Regulation of Phosphorus Metabolism
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
4 Gene Expression during the Cell Cycle of Chlamydomonas reinhardtii
I. Introduction: Chlamydomonas as an Experimental Organism
II. Characteristics of Synchronous Cultures of C. reinhardtii
III. Expression of rRNA Genes during the Cell Cycle
IV. Expression of Tubulin Genes during the Cell Cycle
V. Ribulose-1,5-bisphosphate Carboxylase Synthesis during the Cell Cycle
VI. Synthesis of Photosynthetic Membrane Proteins during the Cell Cycle
VII. Conclusion
References
5 Expression of Histone Genes during the Cell Cycle in Human Cells
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Organization of Human Histone Genes
III. Levels of Control of Human Histone Gene Expression
IV. Relationship between Histone Gene Expression and DNA Replication
V. Conclusion
References
6 Expression of the α-Fetoprotein Gene during Development, Regeneration, and Carcinogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the α-Fetoprotein Gene
III. Methylation of the α-Fetoprotein Gene
IV. Stability of α-Fetoprotein mRNA
V. α-Fetoprotein mRNA during Development
VI. α-Fetoprotein mRNA in Liver Regeneration and Neoplasia
References
7 Organization and Expression of Eukaryotic Ribosomal Genes
I. Introduction
II. Isolation of Eukaryotic Ribosomal Protein Genes
III. Characteristics of Eukaryotic Ribosomal Protein Genes
IV. Metabolism of Ribosomal Protein
V. Future Prospects
References
II Expression of Specific Genes Associated with Proliferation and Differentiation
8 Cell Cycle Dependence of Globin Gene Expression in Friend Cells
I. Introduction
II. Murine Erythroleukemia Cells (Friend Cells)
III. Role of the Cell Cycle in Friend Cell Differentiation
IV. Friend Cell Variants Temperature Sensitive for Growth
V. Cell Cycle-Dependent Hemoglobin Synthesis in Temperature-Sensitive Friend Cells
VI. Commitment: The Decision to Differentiate
VII. Significance of the Cell Cycle during Commitment to Differentiation
VIII. Conclusions and Future Prospects
References
9 Proliferation, Differentiation, and Gene Regulation in Skeletal Muscle Myogenesis: Recombinant DNA Approaches
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Gene Regulation during Myogenesis
IV. Control of Myogenesis: The Role of Mitogens
V. Future Lines of Inquiry
VI. Summary
References
10 Ribosomal Protein Gene Expression in Proliferating and Nonproliferating Cells
I. Introduction
II. Construction and Identification of cDNA for Eukaryotic Ribosomal Proteins
III. Organization of Ribosomal Protein Genes
IV. Ribosomal Protein mRNA: Size, Abundance, and Stability
V. Ribosomal Protein Synthesis in Regenerating Liver
VI. Ribosomal Protein Synthesis in Resting and Growing Cells
VII. Ribosomal Protein Synthesis during Development
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
11 Regulation of Nonmuscle Actin Gene Expression during Early Development
I. Introduction
II. Organization of the Actin Gene Family
III. Developmental Expression of Actin Genes
References
12 Functional Architecture at Telomeres of Linear DNA in Eukaryotes
I. Introduction: Chromosomal and Extrachromosomal Linear DNA
II. DNA Termini Resulting from Genomic Fragmentation in Ciliated Protozoa
III. Cloned Termini of Palindromic rDNA Molecules
IV. Models for Telomere Function
References
III Overview
13 Recombinant DNA Approaches to Studying Control of Cell Proliferation: An Overview
I. Introduction
II. Mathematical Models and Kinetics of Cell Proliferation
III. Biochemistry of Cell Proliferation
IV. The Role of RNA Polymerase II
V. The Search for Genes
VI. The p53 Protein
VII. Cell Size and the Role of Ribosomal RNA
VIII. Conclusions
References
Index
378
- 378
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
1st May 1984
- 1st May 1984
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780323153362
- 9780323153362
Gary Stein
DEPARTMENT OF BIOCHEMISTRY AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGY UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA GAINESVILLE. FLORIDA