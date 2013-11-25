Recognizing and Treating Breathing Disorders

This book is intended to help practitioners understand the causes and effects of disordered breathing and to provide strategies and protocols to help restore normal function. Fully updated throughout, this volume has been completely revised to guide the practitioner in the recognition of breathing pattern disorders and presents the latest research findings relating to the condition including a range of completely new techniques – many from an international perspective - to help restore and maintain normal functionality. Video clips on an associated website presents practical examples of the breathing techniques discussed in the book.

"This is not a perfect all-encompassing textbook.That was not its purpose. As a catalyst for stimulating further exploration and for use as a reference in clinical work of wide-ranging paradigms it succeeds admirably." Reviewed by: David Propert, British School of Osteopathy, UK, International Journal of Osteopathic Medicine Date: Aug 2014