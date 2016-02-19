Keynote address: A non-governmental parliamentary view of the reclamation, treatment and utilization of coal mining wastes, set in the context of Britain's environmental renaissance (The Lord Graham of Edmonton). The economics of minestone utilization (W. Sleeman). An evaluative framework for assessment of disposal options for colliery spoil (M.F. Noyce). The development and utilization of stone coal (bituminous shale) in China (Li Yingxian). Utilization of mining operations and coal preparation processes wastes in the USSR and the principles of their classification (V.A. Ruban, M.Ya. Shpirt). Research on suitability of coal preparation refuse in civil engineering in the Fed. Rep. of Germany (D. Leininger et al.). A forecast of composition of coal wastes and of their directions of utilization during explorations in coal deposits in the USSR (V.R. Kler, M.Ya. Shpirt). Coal waste industrialization in Brazil: the state of the art (E. Da Motta Singer, A.J. Marchi). Variability of coal refuse and its significance in geotechnical engineering design (S.C. Cheng, M.A. Usmen). The characteristics and use of coal wastes (J.G. Cañibano, D. Leininger). Technical approaches and related policies for land reclamation and treatment in Chinese coal mines (Yan Zhicai). Compaction control and testing of colliery spoil for landfill sites (W.M. Kirkpatrick, I.P. Webber). House building on bog land (I.McD. Hart et al.). Colliery spoil in urban development (W. Sleeman). Laboratory and site investigations on weathering of coal mining wastes as a fill material in earth structures (K.M. Skarzynska et al.). Recovering combustible matter from coal mining waste and measures to extinguish waste pile fire (Shengchu Huang). Coal waste in civil engineering works: two case histories from South Africa (F.W. Solesbury). Minestone impoundment dams for fluid fly ash storage (A.K.M. Rainbow, K.M. Skarzynska). Fly-ash ponds and dam legislation in Finland (J. Saarela). The utilization of coal ash in earthworks (J. Havukainen). Biotechnical methods in the treatment and restoration use of coal mining waste (P.J. Norton). Coal mine spoil tips as a large area source of water contamination (J. Szczepanska, I. Twardowska). Minestone and pollution control (M. Nutting). The study of saturated coal mining wastes under the influence of long-term loading (K.M. Skarzynska, E. Zawisza). Suction pressures in colliery embankment surfaces (R.K. Taylor et al.). Deep ripping: a more effective and flexible method for achieving loose soil profiles (A.R. Bacon, R.N. Humphries). Combined tipping and opencast coal scheme at Bentinck Colliery (D.M. Brown). The design of colliery spoil tips: objectives and techniques (J.R. Talbot). The utilization of dirt from coal mines and land reclamation (Gao Youlei et al.). An investigation into cheaper monolithic packing materials utilizing colliery tailings (A.H. Zadeh et al.). Geotechnical aspects of fine coal waste disposal in Lower Silesia, Poland (B. Bros). The application of the multi-roll belt filter to de-watering of fine coal waste slurries (H.G. King). Pumpability of coal mine tailings for underground disposal and for regional support (A.S. Atkins et al.). Improved rock paste: a slow hardening bulk fill based on colliery spoil, pulverized fuel ash and lime (K.W. Cole, J. Figg). Present situation, problems and development of utilization of coal mining wastes in China (Sun Mao Yuan). Direct tree seeding on coal mine wastes in Britain. A technique for the future (A.G.R. Luke). Management of opencast restored land for cereal production (E.J. Evans). Pre-mine baseline data: an essential tool in reclamation of colliery wastes (S.O. Adepoju, G. Fleming). Reclamation of Manners and Pewit Collieries, Ilkeston, Derbyshire (P.E. Wright, K. Shipman). An investigation into the reclamation of opencast backfilled sites destined for road construction in the UK (R.N. Singh et al.). The cost-effectiveness of rehabilitating colliery sites through coal recovery (T. Macpherson). Short-term durability of cement-stabilized minestone (M.D.A. Thomas et al.). The wetting expansion of cement-stabilized minestone: an investigation of the causes and ways of reducing the problem (C.E. Carr, N.J. Withers). Assessing the durability of reinforcement materials in minestone (D.C. Read, C.E. Carr). Polymeric mesh element reinforcement of reinforced minestone (R.K. Taylor et al.). Reinforced minestone using special designed reinforcement (R.B. Singh et al.). The sliding resistance between grid reinforcement and weathered colliery waste (R.W. Sarsby). Infilling old mine workings and shafts (J.P. Hollingberry). Sources study: a strategy for the identification and selection of colliery spoil for use in the infilling of abandoned limestone mines in the Black Country (D.W. Stevens, K.L. Seago). The infilling of limestone mines with rock paste (P. Braithwaite, T. Sklucki). Methods of development above ancient shallow pillar-and-stall coal workings (I.E. Higginbottom). Foundations for sites over natural voids and old mine workings (P.F. Winfield). Building materials from industrial waste of coal based power plant (M.D. Desai, D.B. Raijiwala).