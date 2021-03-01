Reciprocal Translation Between Pathophysiology and Practice in Health and Disease

PART I PATHOPHYSIOLOGICAL MECHANISMS IN DISEASE

1. General introduction

2. A General principles of the repair mechanism

3. Cardiovascular responses

4. Delivery of essential substrates

5. The role of ectopic lipid metabolism

6. The role of insulin resistance and inflammation

7. The Warburg effect

8. From the gut-liver axis to the biological value of protein: a serendipitous journey

9. Hypoalbuminemia

PART II CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS OF ADAPTIVE PATHOPHYSIOLOGY

10. Cardiovascular stress syndromes

11. Hyperglycemia during severe illness

12. (Pseudo)anemia

13. (Pseudo)-deficiency syndromes

14. Conditions of growth

15. The benefit of the symptoms of Celsus

16. When adaptive pathophysiology fails or creates harm

PART III IMPLICATIONS FOR TREATMENT

17. Optimizing clinical trials

18. Nutritional assessment

19. Treatment of symptoms or causes

20. Benefit and concern of the Enhanced Recovery After Surgery program

21. Application of pathophysiological principles in patients with abdominal catastrophe

PART IV. MECHANISMS PROVIDING INSIGHT IN A FEW ENIGMATIC SYNDROMES

22. The non-paradoxical character of the obesity paradox

23. The conditional role of inflammation in Pregnancy and Cancer

24. Overall conclusions and the viscosity of old insights