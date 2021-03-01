COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Reciprocal Translation Between Pathophysiology and Practice in Health and Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128202050

Reciprocal Translation Between Pathophysiology and Practice in Health and Disease

1st Edition

Editors: Peter Soeters Peter de Leeuw
Paperback ISBN: 9780128202050
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 275
Description

It can be challenging to elaborate and describe the differences between “normal” and “abnormal” physiological processes like metabolic changes, inflammation and nutrition and how the use of various inhibitors affects these measures. Reciprocal Translation Between Pathophysiology and Practice in Health and Disease brings a novel perspective and closes the knowledge gap between normal/abnormal physiology. Chapters describe the basic mechanisms underlying a disease or trauma-related response and subsequently describes the consequences in practice. It also provides insights on how to use the information provided to better understand disease outcomes.

Additionally, Reciprocal Translation Between Pathophysiology and Practice in Health and Disease explores how these responses are beneficial and driven by similar hormones and inflammatory immune cell derived modulators.  This is a must-have resource for those seeking authoritative and comprehensive information on understanding and treating the basic mechanisms underlying disease or trauma-related responses.  

Key Features

  • Provides overview of fundamental/foundational content first and then goes on to translate to more clinically-oriented content
  • Highlights the benefit of normal pathophysiological response to stress and the misunderstandings in treating or dealing with this response
  • Explains how treatment should be adapted to support the inflammatory response and how to treat its inflammatory cause
  • Includes case studies and slides

Readership

Basic researchers, clinical researchers and clinicians in the life sciences and medicine interested in understanding and treating the basic mechanisms underlying disease or trauma-related responses

Table of Contents

PART I PATHOPHYSIOLOGICAL MECHANISMS IN DISEASE
1. General introduction
2. A General principles of the repair mechanism
3. Cardiovascular responses
4. Delivery of essential substrates
5. The role of ectopic lipid metabolism
6. The role of insulin resistance and inflammation
7. The Warburg effect
8. From the gut-liver axis to the biological value of protein: a serendipitous journey
9. Hypoalbuminemia

PART II CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS OF ADAPTIVE PATHOPHYSIOLOGY
10. Cardiovascular stress syndromes
11. Hyperglycemia during severe illness
12. (Pseudo)anemia
13. (Pseudo)-deficiency syndromes
14. Conditions of growth
15. The benefit of the symptoms of Celsus
16. When adaptive pathophysiology fails or creates harm

PART III IMPLICATIONS FOR TREATMENT
17. Optimizing clinical trials
18. Nutritional assessment
19. Treatment of symptoms or causes
20. Benefit and concern of the Enhanced Recovery After Surgery program
21. Application of pathophysiological principles in patients with abdominal catastrophe

PART IV. MECHANISMS PROVIDING INSIGHT IN A FEW ENIGMATIC SYNDROMES
22. The non-paradoxical character of the obesity paradox
23. The conditional role of inflammation in Pregnancy and Cancer
24. Overall conclusions and the viscosity of old insights

About the Editors

Peter Soeters

Peter B. Soeters, MD, PhD is an Emeritus Professor of Surgery at Mastricht University. He supports PhD student programs and acts in monitoring committees. He supervised 40 PhD students in his lab; ten of those students became professors. Dr. Soeters has published 280 articles and reviews and served on the editorial board of more than 20 international journals. He is one of the founding fathers of the European Society of Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN) and holds several memberships and positions in Surgical, Gastroenterological, Hepatological, Nutritional/Metabolic Societies nationally and internationally.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Surgery, Maastricht University Medical Center, The Netherlands

Peter de Leeuw

Peter de Leeuw, MD, PhD has published over 480 articles and reviews and served on the editorial board of more than 20 international journals. He also served as Editor-in-Chief of the Netherlands Journal of Medicine, the European Journal of Internal Medicine and the Nederlands Tijdschrift voor Geneeskunde (Dutch Medical Journal). He organized several congresses and symposia and was a steering member on several international trials. He is a member of multiple scientific societies and served in the Council of the International Society of Hypertension. For his scientific work, he received several awards from the High Blood Pressure Research Council of Australia, the European Federation of Internal Medicine and the European Society of Hypertension.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Department of Medicine, Maastricht University Medical Center, Maastricht, The Netherlands

