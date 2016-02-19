Receptors and Hormone Action
1st Edition
Volume III
Receptors and Hormone Action, Volume III, is part of a multivolume series that summarizes advances in the field of hormone action. The articles contained in these books are oriented toward a description of basic methodologies and model systems used in the exploration of the molecular bases of hormone action, and are aimed at a broad spectrum of readers including those who have not yet worked in the field as well as those who have considerable expertise in one or another aspect of hormone action. This book opens with a chapter on the physiological properties of the thyroid hormone receptors in the intact animal. This is followed by separate chapters on β-adrenergic receptors; the study of hormone-receptor interaction by measuring the biological responses induced by the actions of gonadotropins on Leydig cells; chemical and immunochemical properties of hCG and PMSG treated with glycosidases; and binding of follitropin (FSH) to rat testes. Subsequent chapters deal with the control of changes of gonadotropin responsiveness of the granulosa cell during follicular maturation; regulation of prolactin receptors by steroid hormones; and the role of membrane protein phosphorylation in the effects of neurotransmitters.
1 Nuclear Receptors for Triiodothyronine: A Physiological Perspective
I. Introduction: Thyroid Hormone Deficiency and Excess
II. Dynamics of T3 Bound to Nuclear Sites
III. Physiological Role of the Nuclear T3 Binding Site
IV. The Possibility of Other Initiating Sites
V. Speculations on Molecular Mechanisms
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
2 In Vitro Studies on Thyroid Hormone Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Cell Culture Considerations
III. Effect of Thyroid Hormones in Cultured GHX Cells
IV. Quantitation of Growth Hormone mRNA and Regulation of Glucocorticoid Action by Thyroid Hormone in GH1 Cells
V. Are There Extranuclear Actions of Thyroid Hormone?
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
3 Regulation of Gene Expression by Thyroid Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Thyroid Hormone "Receptors"
III. Studies on the Nuclear Localization of the Receptors
IV. Hormonal Control of Receptor Levels?
V. Characteristics of the Solubilized Receptors
VI. Chromatin Fractionation Studies
VII. The Receptor as a DNA-Binding Protein
VIII. A Macromolecular Factor Is Required for the Specificity of Hormone Recognition by the Recepto
IX. Biological Activities of Various Thyroid Hormones: The Role of Cellular MetabolisM
X. Thyroid Hormones Regulate Specific Messenger RNA Levels
XI. Model for Thyroid Hormone Action
References
4 Direct Identification and Characterization of ß-Adrenergic Receptors and Functional Relationship of Adenylyl Cyclase
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry of HYP and I-HYP
III. [125I]HYP Binding to ß-Adrenergic Receptors
IV. Direct Analysis of Interaction of Agonists and Antagonists with ß-Adrenergic Receptors Employing [125I]HYP
V. Determination of Kt and Ka for Inhibition or Activation of Adenylyl Cyclase
VI. Effects of Guanine Nucleotides
VII. Structure-Function Relationships
VIII. Relationship between Receptor Binding, Adenylyl Cyclase Activity, and Biological Effects
IX. Nature of the Functional Relationship of ß-Andrenergic Receptors and Adenylyl Cyclase
X. Summary
References
5 Heart ß-Andrenoceptors
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Tissue Uptake of Catecholamines
IV. Affinity of Ligands for Cardiac ß-Adrenoceptors
V. Apparent Dissociation of Adenylyl Cyclase Stimulation from Other Myocardial Effects of Adrenergic Ligands
VI. Comments
References
6 Regulation of ß-Adrenergic Receptors by ß-Adrenergic Agonists
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Direct Study of ß-Adrenergic Receptors
III. Catecholamine Desensitization in the Frog Erythrocyte Model System-In Vivo Studies
IV. In Vitro Desensitization Studies
V. Studies in a Cell-Free System
VI. A Model of Catecholamine Desensitization in the Frog Erythrocyte
References
7 Regulation of ß-Adrenergic Function in the Rat Pineal Gland
I. ß-Adrenergic Stimulation of Melatonin Synthesis
II. Regulation of Sensitivity to ß-Adrenergic Stimulation
III. Conclusion
References
8 A Model for Peptide Hormone Action Based upon Measurement of Functional Hormone Binding
I. Introduction
II. The Functional Binding Procedure
III. Computer Stimulations of H-N Plots for Selected Models of Binding-Response Coupling
IV. Experimental Results
V. Kinetics of Functional Binding: Threshold
VI. Cooperativity in Binding and Response
VII. Summary and Conclusions
VIII. Statistical Appendix
References
9 Role of Carbohydrate in the Action of Gonadotropins
I. Introduction
II. Carbohydrate Structures of Gonadotropins Revealed by Sequential Degradation with Glycosidases
III. Immunologic Properties of Glycosidase-Treated Derivatives of hCG and PMSG
IV. Mechanism of Gonadotropin Action after Carbohydrate Removal
V. Models of Hormone Action and Role of Cyclic AMP as a Mediator of Steroidogenesis
References
10 Gonadotropin Receptors and Regulation of Interstitial Cell Function in the Testis
I. Introduction
II. Gonadotropin Receptors
III. Gonadotropin Binding and Regulation of Leydig Cell Responses
IV. Hormonal Regulation of Gonadotropin Receptors
References
11 Follitropin Receptors in Rat Testis Tubule Membranes: Characterization, Solubilization, and Study of Factors Affecting Interaction with FSH
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Purified Rat Tubule Membranes
III. Binding of [125I]hFSH to Subcellular Fractions of Rat Tubules
IV. Binding of [125I]hFSH to Rat Tubule Plasma Membranes
V. Effects of Nucleotides on the Binding and Dissociation of [125I]hFSH
VI. Properties of the Follitropin Receptor in Purified Tubule Membranes
VII. Inhibition of FSH Binding to Tubule Membrane Receptor
VIII. Solubilization of Follitropin Receptors in Rat Testes
References
12 Mechanism of Action of FSH in the Male Rat
I. Introduction
II. Membrane Receptors for FSH
III. Effects on Cyclic Nucleotide Metabolism
IV. Stimulation of Translation and Transcription
V. Modulation of Androgen Binding Protein Activity
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
13 Physiological Aspects of Appearance and Desensitization of Gonadotropin-Sensitive Adenylyl Cyclase in Ovarian Tissues and Membranes of Rabbits, Rats, and Pigs
I. Introduction
II. Desensitization of Adenylyl Cyclase to LH Stimulation in Graafian Follicles
III. Desensitization of Adenylyl Cyclase to LH Stimulation in Corpora Lutea
IV. Desensitization of Adenylyl Cyclase to LH Stimulation in Membrane Particles
V. Concluding Remarks
VI. Appendix
References
14 Development and Hormonal Regulation of Gonadotropin Responsiveness in Granulosa Cells of the Mammalian Ovary
I. Introduction
II. Changes in Granulosa Cells during Follicular Maturation
III. Induction of the Luteinized State in Vitro in Granulosa Cells Obtained from Immature Small Follicles
IV. Role of Steroid Hormones in Granulosa Cell Luteinization
V. Granulosa Cell Atresia
VI. Intraovarian Inhibitors
VII. Summary
References
15 Regulation of Prolactin Receptors by Steroid Hormones and Use of Radioligand Assays in Endocrine Research
I. Introduction: Binding Studies and Radioreceptor Assays
II. Hepatic Receptors for Lactogenic Hormones
III. Prolactin Receptor Induction in the Testes and Prostate Gland
IV. Prolactin Receptor in the Ovaries—A Synergism of Luteotropin Receptor Induction
V. Prolactin Receptor Induction in the Mammary Gland
VI. Prolactin Receptors in the Adrenal Gland and Kidney
VII. Prolactin Receptors in Mammary Carcinomas
VIII. Conclusion
References
16 Hormone Regulation of Ovarian Hormone Receptors
References
17 Interactions of TRH, LH-RH, and Somatostatin in the Anterior Pituitary Gland
I. Introduction
II. Role of Cyclic AMP in the Action of Hypothalamic Hormones
III. [3H]TRH Binding in Anterior Pituitary Tissue
IV. Modulation of Pituitary TRH Receptors
V. Interactions between TRH and Somatostatin for TSH and PRL Release
VI. Modulation of LH and FSH Responses to LH-RH by Androgens and Estrogens
VII. LH-RH Analogues
References
18 Brain Receptors for Neurotransmitters
I. Introduction
II. The Problem
III. Acetylcholine
IV. Dopamine
V. GABA
VI. Glutamate and Aspartate
VII. Glycine
VIII. Norepinephrine
IX. Opiates
X. Serotonin
XI. Conclusion
References
19 The Mechanism of Opiate Agonist and Antagonist Action
I. Introduction
II. Biochemical Basis of the Sodium Effect
III. Endogenous Ligands for the Opiate Receptor
IV. The Opiate Receptor In Vivo
References
20 Hormonal Regulation of Cyclic Nucleotide Phosphodiesterases
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Techniques and Applications
IV. Insulin Activation of Cyclic Nucleotide Phosphodiesterase
References
21 Phosphorylation of Membrane Proteins in the Actions of Hormones and Neurotransmitters
I. Introduction
II. Evidence for a Role of Membrane Protein Phosphorylation in the Effects of Neurotransmitters
III. Evidence Suggesting a Role for Membrane Phosphorylation in Hormonal Control of Permeability and Transport
IV. Membrane Protein Phosphorylation Serving Other Functions
V. Conclusions and Speculation on Future Research
References
Index
Lutz Birnbaumer
School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.