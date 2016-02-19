Receptors and Centrally Acting Drugs Pharmacokinetics and Drug Metabolism
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 4th Congress of the Hungarian Pharmacological Society, Budapest, 1985
Advances in Pharmacological Research and Practice, Volume 2: Receptors and Centrally Acting Drugs presents the proceeding of the 4th Congress of the Hungarian Pharmacological Society, held in Budapest, Hungary in 1985. This book presents a comprehensive view of the developments in the fields of receptors and centrally acting drugs as well as in pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism.
Organized into two sections encompassing 25 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of prejunctional regulation of neuromuscular transmission. This text then explores the whole-body autoradiography that is used extensively in toxicological research and screening. Other chapters consider the three major classes of models used in pharmacokinetics. This book discusses as well the various aspects of melanin–drug interactions. The final chapter deals with the investigation on the melanin affinity of amphetamine derivatives.
This book is a valuable resource for pharmacologists, pharmacokineticists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Section 3 Receptors and Centrally Acting Drugs
Transmission and Receptors
On the Scope and Mechanisms of Local Control of Neurotransmitter Secretion from Individual Varicosities of the Sympathetic Nerves of the Guinea-Pig and Mouse Vas Deferens
The Topography of Cholinergic Transmission
Subtypes of Muscarine Receptors in the Guinea-Pig Ileum
Presynaptic Alpha-2 Adrenoceptors
Postsynaptic Alpha-2 Adrenoceptors and Chemical Transmission
The Effect of Nondepolarizing Muscle Relaxants on Transmitter Release at Peripheral Cholinergic Receptor Sites
Subsensitivity of Presynaptic and Supersensitivity of Postsynaptic Dopaminergic Receptors as a Result of Repeated Administration of Antidepressant Drugs
Modulation of Neurotransmitter Receptors and Drug Recognition Sites by Repeated Doses of (-)Deprenyl
The Effect Of Antimuscarinic Drugs on Aggressive Behaviour and Convulsions Evoked by Carbachol: Unitary Concept or Different Sensitivities of Central Cholinoceptors
Cholinesterase Inhibitors and Corticosteroids Interact with General Anaesthetics by Altering Central Cholinergic Mechanisms
GABA Receptors in the Myenteric Plexus from Morphine-Tolerant Guinea-Pigs
The Effect of L-Noradrenaline and Xylazine on the Release of Noradrenaline During K+ -Channel Inhibition is not Mediated Via α2-Adrenoceptors
Design and Synthesis Of 5H-2,3-Benzodiazepines
Modulation of 3H-Noradrenaline Release from Isolated Human Cystic Artery
Neurotransmission in Larval and Parasitic Life: A Study on Schistosoma Mansoni
GABA-Ergic Mechanisms in Anticonvulsive Activity of Hydroxylamine and Hydrazine Derivatives of Barbituric Acid
Effect of Drugs Classified as α2-Adrenoceptor Agonists and Antagonists on the Electroshock-Induced Seizures in Mice
GABA and Benzodiazepine Receptors
The Theory of Multiple Chemical Signals in Synaptic Transmission as it Emerges from GABA/Benzodiazepine Interaction
Pharmacological Characterization of GABA and Benzodiazepine Binding Sites Localized in the Non-Junctional Synaptic Region
Interaction of Different Compounds, having Atypical Anxiolytic Properties with GABA-Benzodiazepine Receptor Complex
GABA Contribution to the Effect of Narcotic Analgetics on the Spinal Cord and Cerebral Cortex
Allosteric Interactions at Convulsant Sites Coupled to GABA Receptor Ionophores
The Effect Of 2,3-Benzodiazepines on the Benzodiazepine-GABA-Picrotoxin/Barbiturate-Cl Ion Channel Complex
ACTH and Related Peptides as Psychoactive and Neuroactive Drugs
Pharmacological Actions of Modified Casomorphins
Muramyl Peptides: Immunomodulators and Centrally Acting Drugs
Spontaneous Release of Histamine from Mast Cells
Adenyl Cyclase (AC) and Guanyl Cyclase (GC)-Coupled Histamine (HA) Receptors in hhe Brain
Heterogeneity of Opiate Receptors
Possible Involvement of the Spinal Dynorphinergic System in Nociceptive Mechanisms
Affinity Labeling of Opioid Receptor Subunits by 3H-D-Ala2-Leu5-Enkephalin Chloromethyl Ketone
Characteristics of Opiate A and B Receptors Stimulated or Inhibited by Intrathecally Administered Opiates in the Rat
Physical Separation of K-Opioid Binding Site from Frog Brain
Transganglionic Effect of Basic Peptides on the Primary Nociceptive Analyzer
Opioid Effects in Human Granulocytes (PMN)
Displacement Studies Among Different Opioid Agonists
Relationships Between the Suggested Opioid Receptors
Comparison of the Effect of Low Dose Morphine (M) and Fentanyl (F) on Catecholamines During Scoliosis Surgery
Behaviorally Active Oxytocin Fragments Diminish Intravenous Self-Administration of Heroin in Heroin-Tolerant Rats
Influence of Oxytocin and an Analog Antagonist of Oxytocin on the Development of Acute Morphine Tolerance in Mice
Glucocorticoid-Induced Changes in Central Opiate and Adrenergic Mechanisms
Increased Potency of Naloxone Against Morphine in Mice Pretreated with D-Met2, Pro5-Enkephalinamide (EA): A Demonstration of Acute Cross-Sensitization
Drugs and the Central Nervous System
Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic Relationships for Multiple Receptor Interacting Drugs
The Effect of Novel Psychotropic Drugs on Rat Brain Dopamine- and Alpha-Adrenergic Receptor Binding In Vitro
Stress, Adrenergic Agents and Infection
Clinical Pharmacology Of Mabuterol; A New Beta-2-Sympathomimetic Drug with Bronchodilating Effect
Effect of Denervation on the Movement of Taurine in Skeletal Muscle
Selective α1 Receptor Blocker Prazosin and Liver Functions
Section 4 Pharmacokinetics and Drug Metabolism
Autoradiographic Drug Distribution Studies
Pharmacokinetic Aspects of the Mode of Action Of EGYT-475, a New Antidepressive Agent
Model-Independent (Systemic) Approach in Pharmacokinetics
Pharmacokinetics, Metabolism and Elimination and their Relation to the Effects and Toxicity of Selected Drugs and Chemicals
Epigenetic Imprinting of Drug Metabolism
The Role of Melanin Binding in the Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics of Drugs
On the Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Profile of the Novel Antidepressive, Nomifensine
The Pharmacokinetics of Vinpocetine in Patients with Impaired Liver Function
The Absorption, Tissue Distribution and Elimination of RGH-2957 (YutacR) in Rats
Changes in Drug Metabolism by Steroid Treatments of Female Rats
Influence of Enzyme Induction and Paracetamol Poisoning on Aminoantipyrine Blood Levels in Mice
Bioavailability of Various Nifedipine Dosing Forms in Beagle Dogs
Pharmacokinetic Aspects of Interaction Between Thiopental and Antidepressant Drugs
Xanthogenates: Some Mechanisms of Cytochrome-P-450 Inhibition
1-(3-Trifluoromethyl-Phenyl)-1-(5,6-Dihydroxy-cyclohexa-Diene-2-Yl Propane-1-Ol, a New Metabolite of Flumecinol in Humans
Toxins and Pharmacokinetics of Rifampicin
Antipyrine-Clearance and Paracetamol Metabolism in Diabetics
Drug Metabolizing Processes in Experimental Hypothyreosis and Hyperthyroxinemia in Rats
Mecillinam - Pharmacokinetic and Clinical Study
Pharmacokinetics of Syntropium in Man Studied by Using a Radioreceptor Assay
Comparison of Monooxygenase Activities, Metabolite Patterns and DNA Adducts in Various Microsome-Mediated Benzo(a)pyrene Metabolizing Systems
Disappearance of Sex Difference in Pentobarbitone Sleeping Time of Mice Housed in Cages with Wire Grid Floor
Investigation on Time-Dependent Pharmacokinetics of Adriamycin in Patients with Differing Liver Status
Influence of Acetylator Phenotype on Metabolism Of 5-Amino-Salicylic Acid
Studies on the Melanin Affinity of P-Bromo-Methylamphetamine (V-111) and Other Amphetamine Derivatives
