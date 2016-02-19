Receptors and Centrally Acting Drugs Pharmacokinetics and Drug Metabolism

Table of Contents



Preface

Section 3 Receptors and Centrally Acting Drugs

Transmission and Receptors

On the Scope and Mechanisms of Local Control of Neurotransmitter Secretion from Individual Varicosities of the Sympathetic Nerves of the Guinea-Pig and Mouse Vas Deferens

The Topography of Cholinergic Transmission

Subtypes of Muscarine Receptors in the Guinea-Pig Ileum

Presynaptic Alpha-2 Adrenoceptors

Postsynaptic Alpha-2 Adrenoceptors and Chemical Transmission

The Effect of Nondepolarizing Muscle Relaxants on Transmitter Release at Peripheral Cholinergic Receptor Sites

Subsensitivity of Presynaptic and Supersensitivity of Postsynaptic Dopaminergic Receptors as a Result of Repeated Administration of Antidepressant Drugs

Modulation of Neurotransmitter Receptors and Drug Recognition Sites by Repeated Doses of (-)Deprenyl

The Effect Of Antimuscarinic Drugs on Aggressive Behaviour and Convulsions Evoked by Carbachol: Unitary Concept or Different Sensitivities of Central Cholinoceptors

Cholinesterase Inhibitors and Corticosteroids Interact with General Anaesthetics by Altering Central Cholinergic Mechanisms

GABA Receptors in the Myenteric Plexus from Morphine-Tolerant Guinea-Pigs

The Effect of L-Noradrenaline and Xylazine on the Release of Noradrenaline During K+ -Channel Inhibition is not Mediated Via α2-Adrenoceptors

Design and Synthesis Of 5H-2,3-Benzodiazepines

Modulation of 3H-Noradrenaline Release from Isolated Human Cystic Artery

Neurotransmission in Larval and Parasitic Life: A Study on Schistosoma Mansoni

GABA-Ergic Mechanisms in Anticonvulsive Activity of Hydroxylamine and Hydrazine Derivatives of Barbituric Acid

Effect of Drugs Classified as α2-Adrenoceptor Agonists and Antagonists on the Electroshock-Induced Seizures in Mice

GABA and Benzodiazepine Receptors

The Theory of Multiple Chemical Signals in Synaptic Transmission as it Emerges from GABA/Benzodiazepine Interaction

Pharmacological Characterization of GABA and Benzodiazepine Binding Sites Localized in the Non-Junctional Synaptic Region

Interaction of Different Compounds, having Atypical Anxiolytic Properties with GABA-Benzodiazepine Receptor Complex

GABA Contribution to the Effect of Narcotic Analgetics on the Spinal Cord and Cerebral Cortex

Allosteric Interactions at Convulsant Sites Coupled to GABA Receptor Ionophores

The Effect Of 2,3-Benzodiazepines on the Benzodiazepine-GABA-Picrotoxin/Barbiturate-Cl Ion Channel Complex

ACTH and Related Peptides as Psychoactive and Neuroactive Drugs

Pharmacological Actions of Modified Casomorphins

Muramyl Peptides: Immunomodulators and Centrally Acting Drugs

Spontaneous Release of Histamine from Mast Cells

Adenyl Cyclase (AC) and Guanyl Cyclase (GC)-Coupled Histamine (HA) Receptors in hhe Brain

Heterogeneity of Opiate Receptors

Possible Involvement of the Spinal Dynorphinergic System in Nociceptive Mechanisms

Affinity Labeling of Opioid Receptor Subunits by 3H-D-Ala2-Leu5-Enkephalin Chloromethyl Ketone

Characteristics of Opiate A and B Receptors Stimulated or Inhibited by Intrathecally Administered Opiates in the Rat

Physical Separation of K-Opioid Binding Site from Frog Brain

Transganglionic Effect of Basic Peptides on the Primary Nociceptive Analyzer

Opioid Effects in Human Granulocytes (PMN)

Displacement Studies Among Different Opioid Agonists

Relationships Between the Suggested Opioid Receptors

Comparison of the Effect of Low Dose Morphine (M) and Fentanyl (F) on Catecholamines During Scoliosis Surgery

Behaviorally Active Oxytocin Fragments Diminish Intravenous Self-Administration of Heroin in Heroin-Tolerant Rats

Influence of Oxytocin and an Analog Antagonist of Oxytocin on the Development of Acute Morphine Tolerance in Mice

Glucocorticoid-Induced Changes in Central Opiate and Adrenergic Mechanisms

Increased Potency of Naloxone Against Morphine in Mice Pretreated with D-Met2, Pro5-Enkephalinamide (EA): A Demonstration of Acute Cross-Sensitization

Drugs and the Central Nervous System

Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic Relationships for Multiple Receptor Interacting Drugs

The Effect of Novel Psychotropic Drugs on Rat Brain Dopamine- and Alpha-Adrenergic Receptor Binding In Vitro

Stress, Adrenergic Agents and Infection

Clinical Pharmacology Of Mabuterol; A New Beta-2-Sympathomimetic Drug with Bronchodilating Effect

Effect of Denervation on the Movement of Taurine in Skeletal Muscle

Selective α1 Receptor Blocker Prazosin and Liver Functions

List of Contributors

Subject Index

Section 4 Pharmacokinetics and Drug Metabolism

Autoradiographic Drug Distribution Studies

Pharmacokinetic Aspects of the Mode of Action Of EGYT-475, a New Antidepressive Agent

Model-Independent (Systemic) Approach in Pharmacokinetics

Pharmacokinetics, Metabolism and Elimination and their Relation to the Effects and Toxicity of Selected Drugs and Chemicals

Epigenetic Imprinting of Drug Metabolism

The Role of Melanin Binding in the Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics of Drugs

On the Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Profile of the Novel Antidepressive, Nomifensine

The Pharmacokinetics of Vinpocetine in Patients with Impaired Liver Function

The Absorption, Tissue Distribution and Elimination of RGH-2957 (YutacR) in Rats

Changes in Drug Metabolism by Steroid Treatments of Female Rats

Influence of Enzyme Induction and Paracetamol Poisoning on Aminoantipyrine Blood Levels in Mice

Bioavailability of Various Nifedipine Dosing Forms in Beagle Dogs

Pharmacokinetic Aspects of Interaction Between Thiopental and Antidepressant Drugs

Xanthogenates: Some Mechanisms of Cytochrome-P-450 Inhibition

1-(3-Trifluoromethyl-Phenyl)-1-(5,6-Dihydroxy-cyclohexa-Diene-2-Yl Propane-1-Ol, a New Metabolite of Flumecinol in Humans

Toxins and Pharmacokinetics of Rifampicin

Antipyrine-Clearance and Paracetamol Metabolism in Diabetics

Drug Metabolizing Processes in Experimental Hypothyreosis and Hyperthyroxinemia in Rats

Mecillinam - Pharmacokinetic and Clinical Study

Pharmacokinetics of Syntropium in Man Studied by Using a Radioreceptor Assay

Comparison of Monooxygenase Activities, Metabolite Patterns and DNA Adducts in Various Microsome-Mediated Benzo(a)pyrene Metabolizing Systems

Disappearance of Sex Difference in Pentobarbitone Sleeping Time of Mice Housed in Cages with Wire Grid Floor

Investigation on Time-Dependent Pharmacokinetics of Adriamycin in Patients with Differing Liver Status

Influence of Acetylator Phenotype on Metabolism Of 5-Amino-Salicylic Acid

Studies on the Melanin Affinity of P-Bromo-Methylamphetamine (V-111) and Other Amphetamine Derivatives

List of Contributors

Subject Index