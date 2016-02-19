Receptors and Cellular Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080205397, 9781483157733

Receptors and Cellular Pharmacology

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Sixth International Congress of Pharmacology

Editors: E. Klinge
eBook ISBN: 9781483157733
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 260
Description

Receptors and Cellular Pharmacology is a collection of the proceedings of the Sixth International Congress of Pharmacology held in Helsinki, Finland, on July 20-25, 1975 and organized by the Finnish Pharmacological Society. The papers explore developments relating to receptors and cellular pharmacology and address a wide range of topics such as the hydrophobic properties of the neuromuscular blocking agents and the use of toxins as tools in receptor studies.

Comprised of 21 chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to histamine receptors, their pharmacological taxonomy and classification, their presence in the gastric mucosa, and their applications in medicine. The discussion then turns to pharmacological investigations on cells in culture; the acetylcholine receptor of intact and cultured chicken retina cells; actions of neurotoxins on the acetylcholine receptor; and the isolation and characterization of membrane receptors. Subsequent chapters deal with cyclic nucleotides as mediators of drug action, with particular reference to the mechanism of the relaxation-promoting effects of epinephrine on the mammalian heart.

This book should be of interest to pharmacologists, internists, psychiatrists, neurologists, and anesthesiologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Invited Lectures

Histamine Receptors

Pharmacological Investigations on Cells in Culture

Hydrophobic Properties of the Neuromuscular Blocking Agents

Toxins as Tools in Receptor Studies

Snake Toxins as Tools to Study Cholinergic Receptors: Junctional and Extrajunctional Acetylcholine Receptors in Skeletal Muscle

The Acetylcholine Receptor of Intact and Cultured Chicken Retina Cells

Actions of Neurotoxins on the Acetylcholine receptor — Ionic Conductance Modulator Unit and on Sodium Channels

Situation, Purification and Properties of Acetylcholine Receptors of Mammalian Striated Muscle

Studies of the Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor from Torpedo Californica Electroplax

Toxins as Tools in the Study of Ionic Channels of Nerve Membranes

Membrane Receptors: Isolation and Characterization

Biochemical Assays for Neurotransmitter Receptors in the Brain: Focus on γ-Aminobutyric Acid

Vasopressin-Sensitive Adenylate Cyclase from the Mammalian Kidney

Glucagon, VIP and Secretin Receptors

The Use of Radiolabeled Ligands to Study β-Adrenergic Receptors

Opiate Receptors and their Ligands

Some Functional Properties of the Cholinergic Receptor Protein from Fish Electric Organ in its Purified, Membrane-Bound and Reassociated States

Cyclic Nucleotides as Mediators of Drug Action

Cyclic Nucleotides as Mediators of Drug Action — Opening Remarks

Cyclic Nucleotides as Mediators of Drug Action

Mechanism of the Relaxation-Promoting Effects of Epinephrine on the Mammalian Heart

Cyclic Nucleotides and Smooth Muscle Function

The Role of Cyclic Nucleotides and Calcium in the Control of Secretion

Genetic and Functional Studies of the Cyclic AMP Receptor in a Cultured Mammalian Cell

Concluding Remarks — Cyclic Nucleotides as Mediators of Drug Action

Contents of Volumes 1—6

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483157733

About the Editor

E. Klinge

Ratings and Reviews

