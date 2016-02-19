Receptors and Cellular Pharmacology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Sixth International Congress of Pharmacology
Description
Receptors and Cellular Pharmacology is a collection of the proceedings of the Sixth International Congress of Pharmacology held in Helsinki, Finland, on July 20-25, 1975 and organized by the Finnish Pharmacological Society. The papers explore developments relating to receptors and cellular pharmacology and address a wide range of topics such as the hydrophobic properties of the neuromuscular blocking agents and the use of toxins as tools in receptor studies.
Comprised of 21 chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to histamine receptors, their pharmacological taxonomy and classification, their presence in the gastric mucosa, and their applications in medicine. The discussion then turns to pharmacological investigations on cells in culture; the acetylcholine receptor of intact and cultured chicken retina cells; actions of neurotoxins on the acetylcholine receptor; and the isolation and characterization of membrane receptors. Subsequent chapters deal with cyclic nucleotides as mediators of drug action, with particular reference to the mechanism of the relaxation-promoting effects of epinephrine on the mammalian heart.
This book should be of interest to pharmacologists, internists, psychiatrists, neurologists, and anesthesiologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Invited Lectures
Histamine Receptors
Pharmacological Investigations on Cells in Culture
Hydrophobic Properties of the Neuromuscular Blocking Agents
Toxins as Tools in Receptor Studies
Snake Toxins as Tools to Study Cholinergic Receptors: Junctional and Extrajunctional Acetylcholine Receptors in Skeletal Muscle
The Acetylcholine Receptor of Intact and Cultured Chicken Retina Cells
Actions of Neurotoxins on the Acetylcholine receptor — Ionic Conductance Modulator Unit and on Sodium Channels
Situation, Purification and Properties of Acetylcholine Receptors of Mammalian Striated Muscle
Studies of the Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor from Torpedo Californica Electroplax
Toxins as Tools in the Study of Ionic Channels of Nerve Membranes
Membrane Receptors: Isolation and Characterization
Biochemical Assays for Neurotransmitter Receptors in the Brain: Focus on γ-Aminobutyric Acid
Vasopressin-Sensitive Adenylate Cyclase from the Mammalian Kidney
Glucagon, VIP and Secretin Receptors
The Use of Radiolabeled Ligands to Study β-Adrenergic Receptors
Opiate Receptors and their Ligands
Some Functional Properties of the Cholinergic Receptor Protein from Fish Electric Organ in its Purified, Membrane-Bound and Reassociated States
Cyclic Nucleotides as Mediators of Drug Action
Cyclic Nucleotides as Mediators of Drug Action — Opening Remarks
Cyclic Nucleotides as Mediators of Drug Action
Mechanism of the Relaxation-Promoting Effects of Epinephrine on the Mammalian Heart
Cyclic Nucleotides and Smooth Muscle Function
The Role of Cyclic Nucleotides and Calcium in the Control of Secretion
Genetic and Functional Studies of the Cyclic AMP Receptor in a Cultured Mammalian Cell
Concluding Remarks — Cyclic Nucleotides as Mediators of Drug Action
Contents of Volumes 1—6
Subject Index
