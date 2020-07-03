Receptor Tyrosine Kinases, Volume 147
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributions from:
Yosef Yarden, Ph.D., Weizmann Institute of Science, ISRAEL
Rakesh Kumar, Ph.D., Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology, INDIA
Paul Fisher, M.D., Ph.D., Virginia Commonwealth University, School of Medicine, USA
Mark Moasser, M.D., University of California San Francisco, USA
William J. Muller, Ph.D., McGill University, CANADA
Ravi Salgia, M.D., Ph.D., City of Hope's Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA
Renata Pasqualini, Ph.D., Rutgers NJ School of Medicine, USA
Fernanda Staquicini, Ph.D., Rutgers NJ School of Medicine, USA
M. Radhakrishna Pillai, Ph.D., Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology, INDIA
Mien-Chie Hung, Ph.D., China Medical University, TAIWAN
E. Prem Reddy, Ph.D., Mount Sanai School of Medicine, USA
Doug Yee, M.D., Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota, USA
Nandini Verma, Ph.D., Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer, Mumbai, INDIA
Masakazu Toi, M.D., Ph.D., Kyoto University School of Medicine, JAPAN
Louis Chow, M.D., UNIMED Medical Institute, Hong Kong, CHINA
Luis Marques da Costa, M.D., Ph.D., University of Lisbon School of Medicine, PORTUGAL
Description
Receptor Tyrosine Kinases, Volume 147 in the Advances in Cancer Research series, provides invaluable information on the exciting and fast-moving field of cancer research in the area of Receptor Tyrosine Kinases (RTKs) in the context of major basic science and translational advances, their importance in the development of a large number of anti-cancer drugs over the decades, and a peek into postulated advances in the coming decades for a number of RTK. Chapters in this new release are contributed by a group of International leading scientists who have a rich history in this field.
Key Features
- Provides the latest information on core advances in receptor tyrosine kinases in cancer research
- Offers outstanding and original reviews on a range of cancer research topics by leading authorities in the field
- Serves as an indispensable reference for faculty, researchers and students alike
Readership
Researchers and students in the basic and clinical sciences of cancer biology and oncology, plus related areas in genetics, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 3rd July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128201428
About the Serial Volume Editors
Rakesh Kumar
Rakesh Kumar is a Distinguished Professor and holds a National Chair in Cancer Research at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, while holding a Visiting Professor in the Department of Human and Molecular Genetics at VCU School of Medicine and Adjunct Professor in the Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology & Oncology at the Rutgers NJ Medical Center - Newark. Dr. Kumar is a molecular cancer biologist with a particular research interest in revealing the intricacies of phenotypic signaling in the context of cancer progression with over thirty years of continuing research contribution to cancer research. Dr. Kumar has served as a faculty member at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Penn State University Medical Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and George Washington University until June 2017, while holding distinguished endowed chair positions at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and George Washington University as well as served as a Deputy Chairman and Chairman of basic science departments at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and George Washington University from 2002 to 2014. Dr. Kumar's laboratory has made conceptual advances in the areas of mechanism of estrogen action, HER family of growth factor receptors, and cytoskeleton and chromatin remodeling in cancer cell. For example, his laboratory has put the p21-activated kinase (PAK) family of kinases and NuRD coregulators on the scientific map in the context of cancer research, including discovering the role of PAK in human cancer and revealing the nuclear functions of PAK for the first time. Dr. Kumar's laboratory also paved the way for new research opportunities for other biomedical scientists and offered novel therapeutic targets to academic and pharmaceutical programs. Dr. Kumar has authored over 300 cancer research articles in leading scientific journals and edited or co-edited six books or special thematic in the area of experimental therapeutics and signaling. Dr. Kumar has severed on the editorial board of numerous leading cancer research journals for about two decades, including, Cancer Research where he was a Senior Editor until 2016, and currently serving on the editorial boards of several main stream cancer journals. Dr. Kumar has been actively contributed to the peer-review process for National and International funding agencies over about twenty-five years, including, National Institute of Health, Department of Defense, VA System, and several foreign governmental funding agencies. Over the last three decades, Dr. Kumar's cancer research laboratory has served a platform to train over 65 postdoctoral fellows, physician scientists and graduate students interest in cancer research, at-large. Dr. Kumar has shared his cancer research experience and knowledge by delivering over 270 invited lectures at national and international scientific conferences, universities, medical schools and hospitals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor and National Chair in Cancer Research, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, India
Paul Fisher
Paul B. Fisher, MPh, PhD, FNAI, Professor and Chairman, Department of Human and Molecular Genetics, Director, VCU Institute of Molecular Medicine Thelma Newmeyer Corman Chair in Cancer Research in the VCU Massey Cancer Center, VCU, School of Medicine, Richmond, VA, and Emeritus Professor, Columbia University, College of Physicians & Surgeons, New York, NY. Dr. Fisher is among the top 10% of NIH funded investigators over the past 35-years, published approximately 600 papers and reviews, and has 55 issued patents. He pioneered novel gene/discovery approaches (subtraction hybridization), developed innovative therapeutic approaches (Cancer Terminator Viruses), presented numerous named and distinguished lectures, founded several start-up companies, was Virginia Outstanding Scientist of 2014 and elected to the National Academy of Inventors in 2018. Dr. Fisher is a prominent nationally and internationally recognized cancer research scientist focusing on understanding the molecular and biochemical basis of cancer development and progression to metastasis and using this garnered information to develop innovative approaches for diagnosing and treating cancer. He discovered and patented novel genes and gene promoters relevant to cancer growth control, differentiation and apoptosis. His discoveries include the first cloning of p21 (CDK inhibitor), human polynucleotide phosphorylase, mda-9/syntenin (a pro-metastatic gene), mda-5 and mda-7/IL-24, which has shown promising clinical activity in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with advanced cancers. Dr. Fisher alsohas a documented track record as a successful seasoned entrepreneur. He was Founder and Director of GenQuest Incorporated, a functional genomics company, which merged with Corixa Corporation in 1998, traded on NASDAQ and was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline in 2006. He discovered the cancer-specific PEG-Prom, which is the core technology of Cancer Targeting Systems (CTS, Inc.), a Virginia/Maryland-based company (at Johns Hopkins Medical Center) focusing on imaging and therapy (“theranostics”) of metastatic cancer (2014) by Drs. Fisher and Martin G. Pomper. He co-founded InVaMet Therapeutics (IVMT) and InterLeukin Combinatorial Therapies (ILCT) with Dr. Webster K. Cavenee (UCSD) (2017/2018).
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Molecular Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University, VA, USA
