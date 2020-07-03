Receptor Tyrosine Kinases, Volume 147

Rakesh Kumar is a Distinguished Professor and holds a National Chair in Cancer Research at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, while holding a Visiting Professor in the Department of Human and Molecular Genetics at VCU School of Medicine and Adjunct Professor in the Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology & Oncology at the Rutgers NJ Medical Center - Newark. Dr. Kumar is a molecular cancer biologist with a particular research interest in revealing the intricacies of phenotypic signaling in the context of cancer progression with over thirty years of continuing research contribution to cancer research. Dr. Kumar has served as a faculty member at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Penn State University Medical Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and George Washington University until June 2017, while holding distinguished endowed chair positions at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and George Washington University as well as served as a Deputy Chairman and Chairman of basic science departments at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and George Washington University from 2002 to 2014. Dr. Kumar's laboratory has made conceptual advances in the areas of mechanism of estrogen action, HER family of growth factor receptors, and cytoskeleton and chromatin remodeling in cancer cell. For example, his laboratory has put the p21-activated kinase (PAK) family of kinases and NuRD coregulators on the scientific map in the context of cancer research, including discovering the role of PAK in human cancer and revealing the nuclear functions of PAK for the first time. Dr. Kumar's laboratory also paved the way for new research opportunities for other biomedical scientists and offered novel therapeutic targets to academic and pharmaceutical programs. Dr. Kumar has authored over 300 cancer research articles in leading scientific journals and edited or co-edited six books or special thematic in the area of experimental therapeutics and signaling. Dr. Kumar has severed on the editorial board of numerous leading cancer research journals for about two decades, including, Cancer Research where he was a Senior Editor until 2016, and currently serving on the editorial boards of several main stream cancer journals. Dr. Kumar has been actively contributed to the peer-review process for National and International funding agencies over about twenty-five years, including, National Institute of Health, Department of Defense, VA System, and several foreign governmental funding agencies. Over the last three decades, Dr. Kumar's cancer research laboratory has served a platform to train over 65 postdoctoral fellows, physician scientists and graduate students interest in cancer research, at-large. Dr. Kumar has shared his cancer research experience and knowledge by delivering over 270 invited lectures at national and international scientific conferences, universities, medical schools and hospitals.