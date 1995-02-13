Receptor Molecular Biology, Volume 25
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Receptor Cloning:
S.C. Sealfon, Approaches to Receptor Cloning.
D.I. Schuster and R.B. Murphy, Purification of Receptors.
M.J. Walsh, Protein and Peptide Microsequencing: Applications in Neuroscience and Receptor Research.
R.D. Zuhlke, H.-J. Zhang, and R.H. Joho, Xenopus Oocytes: A System for Expression Cloning and Structure--Function Studies of Ion Channels and Receptors.
D.K. Grandy, Q.-Y. Zhou, C. Bouvier, C. Saez, and J.R. Bunzow, Cloning of G Protein-Coupled Opioid Receptors Using Degenerate PCR and Low Stringency Homology Screening.
M. Tsutsumi and B. Gillo, Hybrid Arrest Screening in Oocytes.
E.F. Kirkness and J.C. Venter, Receptor Cloning: High-Throughput Sequencing of cDNA Tags for Identification of Novel Genes.
Expression and Characterization:
R.P. Millar, J. Davidson, C. Flanagan, and I. Wakefield, Ligand Binding and Second Messenger Assays for Cloned Gq/G11-Coupled Neuropeptide Receptors: The GnRH Receptor.
R.L. Neve and K.A. Neve, Receptor Expression in Mammalian Cells. M. Cascio, Baculovirus Expression of Receptors and Channels.
J.A. Salon and J.C. Owicki, Real-Time Measurements of Receptor Activity: Applications of Microphysiometric Techniques to Receptor Biology.
K.A. Neve, M.P. Rosser, and D.L. Barber, Regulation of Na+-H+ Exchange by G Protein-Coupled Receptors.
P.J.S. Stork, A. Misra-Press, and M.-G. Pan, Receptor-Activated Tyrosine Phosphatases: Activity Assays and Molecular Cloning.
Studies of Functional Domains of Receptor and Channels:
T.M. Fong, M.R. Candelore, and C.D. Strader, Site-Directed Mutagenesis.
S. Suryanarayana and B.K. Kobilka, Receptor Chimers.
D. Palm, G. Munch, and D. Malek, Mapping G Protein Coupling Domains by Site-Specific Peptides.
C.J.L. Carruthers and T.P. Sakmar, Synthesis and Expression of Synthetic Genes: Applications to Structure-Function Studies of Receptors.
J. Hoebeke, J.-G. Guillet, and A.D. Strosberg, Use of Receptors Expressed in Escherichia coli to Study Autoimmunity against G Protein-Coupled Membrane Proteins.
J.A. Ballesteros and H. Weinstein, Integrated Methods for the Construction of Three Dimensional Models and Computational Probing of Structure-Function Relations in G-Protein Coupled Receptors.
Localization and Regulation:
B.J. Ciliax, C. Heilman, S. Edmunds, S.M. Hersch, and A.I. Levey, Anti-fusion Protein Antibodies Specific for Receptor Subtypes.
M.A. Ariano and D.R. Sibley, Development of Antireceptor Antibodies Using Synthetic Peptides.
M. Jakubowski, Receptor mRNA Measurement by Multiplex Nuclease Protection Assay.
M. Shih, C.M. Moxham, and C.C. Malbon, Antisense DNA/RNA-Based Strategies to Analysis of Signal Transduction via G Proteins. Index.
Description
The volumes in this series include contemporary techniques significant to a particular branch of neuroscience. They are an invaluable aid to the student as well as the experienced researcher not only in developing protocols in neuroscience but in disciplines where research is becoming closely related to neuroscience. Each volume of Methods in Neurosciences contains an index, and each chapter includes references. Dr. Conn became Editor-in-Chief of the series beginning with Volume 15, so each subsequent volume could be guest-edited by an expert in that specific field. This further strengthens the depth of coverage in Methods in Neurosciences for students and researchers alike.
Key Features
- Cloning
- Expression systems
- Signal transduction
- Structure-function techniques
- Antireceptor antibodies
- Regulation
- 3-D receptor modeling and computational probing
Readership
Neuroscientists, biochemists, geneticists, molecular biologists, endocrinologists, physiologists, cell biologists, pharmacologists, and biophysicists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 519
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 13th February 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536446
Reviews
"Well-written, clear and detailed... The authors do indeed offer the 'fine detail, tricks and short cuts not usually found in the written word." --TRENDS IN NEUROSCIENCES
"When combined with a basic molecular biology lab manual, this edition is a necessary addition for use in current strategies in receptor characterization. I highly recommend this volume for purchase by a bookstore, library, or researcher." --DOODY'S JOURNAL
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
P. Michael Conn Serial Editor
P. Michael Conn is the Senior Vice President for Research and Associate Provost, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is The Robert C. Kimbrough, Professor of Internal Medicine and Cell Biology/Biochemistry. He was previously Director of Research Advocacy and Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cell Biology and Development and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University and Senior Scientist of the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC). He served for twelve years as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the ONPRC. After receiving a B.S. degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan (1971), a M.S. from North Carolina State University (1973), and a Ph.D. degree from Baylor College of Medicine (1976), Conn did a fellowship at the NIH, then joined the faculty in the Department of Pharmacology, Duke University Medical Center where he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1982. In 1984, he became Professor and Head of Pharmacology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, a position he held for eleven years. Conn is known for his research in the area of the cellular and molecular basis of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone action in the pituitary and therapeutic approaches that restore misfolded proteins to function. His work has led to drugs that have benefitted humans and animals. Most recently, he has identified a new class of drugs, pharmacoperones, which act by regulating the intracellular trafficking of receptors, enzymes and ion channels. He has authored or co-authored over 350 publications in this area and written or edited over 200 books, including texts in neurosciences, molecular biology and endocrinology. Conn has served as the editor of many professional journals and book series (Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Endocrine, Methods, Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and Contemporary Endocrinology). Conn served on the National Board of Medical Examiners, including two years as chairman of the reproduction and endocrinology committee. The work of his laboratory has been recognized with a MERIT award from the NIH, the J.J. Abel Award of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Weitzman, Oppenheimer and Ingbar Awards of the Endocrine Society, the National Science Medal of Mexico (the Miguel Aleman Prize) and the Stevenson Award of Canada. He is the recipient of the Oregon State Award for Discovery, the Media Award of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and was named a distinguished Alumnus of Baylor College of Medicine in 2012. Conn is a previous member of Council for the American Society for Cell Biology and the Endocrine Society and is a prior President of the Endocrine Society, during which time he founded the Hormone Foundation and worked with political leadership to heighten the public’s awareness of diabetes. Conn’s students and fellows have gone on to become leaders in industry and academia. He is an elected member of the Mexican Institute of Medicine and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the co-author of The Animal Research War (2008) and many articles for the public and academic community on the value of animal research and the dangers posed by animal extremism. His op/eds have appeared in The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register, and elsewhere. Conn consults with organizations that are influenced by animal extremism and with universities and companies facing challenges from these groups.
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
Stuart Sealfon Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, U.S.A.