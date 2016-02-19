Receptor-Mediated Binding and Internalization of Toxins and Hormones presents the proceedings of a conference conducted for the purpose of exploring relationships between hormones and toxins, specifically, receptor-mediated internalization of toxins and hormones and the role of this internalization in message transmission and biodegradatory processes. This book is divided into three sections, with the first focusing on model systems of internalization. It presents pictorial illustrations of the receptor-mediated endocytosis of low-density lipoprotein via coated regions of membrane and discusses the receptor for lysosomal enzymes on the surface of cultured fibroblasts. The second section focuses on toxins and hormones and discusses such topics as receptor-mediated internalization of diphtheria toxin, diphtheria toxin interactions with an inhibitory activity from plasma membranes, and uptake mechanisms for ADP-ribosylating toxins. The third and final section focuses on hybrids and discusses such topics as chimeric toxins containing fragment A from diphtheria toxin, directed entry of hybrid proteins into cells via alternate receptors, and a hybrid protein of monoclonal anti-THY 1.2 and diphtheria toxin fragment A. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of endocrinology, cell biology, and molecular genetics.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

I. Model Systems of Internalization

Pictorial Illustration of the Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis of Low Density Lipoprotein via Coated Regions of Membrane

The Receptor for Lysosomal Enzymes on the Surface of Cultured Fibroblasts

II. Toxins and Hormones

Receptor-Mediated Internalization of Diphtheria Toxin

Diphtheria Toxin: a Model for Translocation of Polypeptides Across the Plasma Membrane

Diphtheria Toxin Interactions with an Inhibitory Activity from Plasma Membranes

Uptake Mechanisms for ADP-Ribosylating Toxins

Binding and Uptake of Toxic Lectins by Cells

Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis of Shigella Cytotoxin

Cholera Toxin's Interaction with Cell Membranes

Endocytosis of Cholera Toxin and H3GM1 Ganglioside by Neuroblastoma Cells

Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis of Hormones in Cultured Fibroblasts

Physical Characterization and EGF-Induced Phosphorylation of Detergent Soluble and Insoluble EGF Receptors

Coupling of Protein Phosphorylation to the Formation of Epidermal Growth Factor: Receptor Complexes

Phorbol Ester and the Selective Modulation of Receptors for Epidermal Growth Factor-Urogastrone

Intracellular Polypeptide Hormone Receptors: Location and Significance

The Extracellular Matrix and the Control of Vascular Endothelial and Smooth Muscle Cell Proliferation

Entry of Insulin into Target Cells In Vitro and In Vivo

Morphologic and Biochemical Events in the Interaction of Polypeptide Hormones with Target Cells

Interactions of Serine Proteases with Human Fibroblasts: Regulation by Protease-Nexin, a Cellular Component with Similarities to Antithrombin III

Degradation of Receptor-Bound Human Choriogonadotropin and the Activation of Steroidogenesis in Leydig Tumor Cells

Hormone Action and Receptor Redistribution in Endocrine Target Cells: Gonadotropinsand Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone

III. Hybrids

Chimeric Toxins Containing Fragment a from Diphtheria Toxin

Directed Entry of Hybrid Proteins into Cells via Alternate Receptors

A Hybrid Protein of Monoclonal Anti-Thy 1.2 and Diphtheria Toxin Fragment A: Synthesis and Activity

Replacement of the ÃŸ Chain of Ricin with Specific Conventional Or Monoclonal Antibodies

Summary

Index