Receptor-Mediated Binding and Internalization of Toxins and Hormones
1st Edition
Description
Receptor-Mediated Binding and Internalization of Toxins and Hormones presents the proceedings of a conference conducted for the purpose of exploring relationships between hormones and toxins, specifically, receptor-mediated internalization of toxins and hormones and the role of this internalization in message transmission and biodegradatory processes.
This book is divided into three sections, with the first focusing on model systems of internalization. It presents pictorial illustrations of the receptor-mediated endocytosis of low-density lipoprotein via coated regions of membrane and discusses the receptor for lysosomal enzymes on the surface of cultured fibroblasts. The second section focuses on toxins and hormones and discusses such topics as receptor-mediated internalization of diphtheria toxin, diphtheria toxin interactions with an inhibitory activity from plasma membranes, and uptake mechanisms for ADP-ribosylating toxins. The third and final section focuses on hybrids and discusses such topics as chimeric toxins containing fragment A from diphtheria toxin, directed entry of hybrid proteins into cells via alternate receptors, and a hybrid protein of monoclonal anti-THY 1.2 and diphtheria toxin fragment A. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of endocrinology, cell biology, and molecular genetics.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I. Model Systems of Internalization
Pictorial Illustration of the Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis of Low Density Lipoprotein via Coated Regions of Membrane
The Receptor for Lysosomal Enzymes on the Surface of Cultured Fibroblasts
II. Toxins and Hormones
Receptor-Mediated Internalization of Diphtheria Toxin
Diphtheria Toxin: a Model for Translocation of Polypeptides Across the Plasma Membrane
Diphtheria Toxin Interactions with an Inhibitory Activity from Plasma Membranes
Uptake Mechanisms for ADP-Ribosylating Toxins
Binding and Uptake of Toxic Lectins by Cells
Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis of Shigella Cytotoxin
Cholera Toxin's Interaction with Cell Membranes
Endocytosis of Cholera Toxin and H3GM1 Ganglioside by Neuroblastoma Cells
Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis of Hormones in Cultured Fibroblasts
Physical Characterization and EGF-Induced Phosphorylation of Detergent Soluble and Insoluble EGF Receptors
Coupling of Protein Phosphorylation to the Formation of Epidermal Growth Factor: Receptor Complexes
Phorbol Ester and the Selective Modulation of Receptors for Epidermal Growth Factor-Urogastrone
Intracellular Polypeptide Hormone Receptors: Location and Significance
The Extracellular Matrix and the Control of Vascular Endothelial and Smooth Muscle Cell Proliferation
Entry of Insulin into Target Cells In Vitro and In Vivo
Morphologic and Biochemical Events in the Interaction of Polypeptide Hormones with Target Cells
Interactions of Serine Proteases with Human Fibroblasts: Regulation by Protease-Nexin, a Cellular Component with Similarities to Antithrombin III
Degradation of Receptor-Bound Human Choriogonadotropin and the Activation of Steroidogenesis in Leydig Tumor Cells
Hormone Action and Receptor Redistribution in Endocrine Target Cells: Gonadotropinsand Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone
III. Hybrids
Chimeric Toxins Containing Fragment a from Diphtheria Toxin
Directed Entry of Hybrid Proteins into Cells via Alternate Receptors
A Hybrid Protein of Monoclonal Anti-Thy 1.2 and Diphtheria Toxin Fragment A: Synthesis and Activity
Replacement of the ÃŸ Chain of Ricin with Specific Conventional Or Monoclonal Antibodies
Summary
Index
