Receptor-Mediated Binding and Internalization of Toxins and Hormones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124948501, 9780323141338

Receptor-Mediated Binding and Internalization of Toxins and Hormones

1st Edition

Editors: John Middlebrook
eBook ISBN: 9780323141338
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 388
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Receptor-Mediated Binding and Internalization of Toxins and Hormones presents the proceedings of a conference conducted for the purpose of exploring relationships between hormones and toxins, specifically, receptor-mediated internalization of toxins and hormones and the role of this internalization in message transmission and biodegradatory processes.
This book is divided into three sections, with the first focusing on model systems of internalization. It presents pictorial illustrations of the receptor-mediated endocytosis of low-density lipoprotein via coated regions of membrane and discusses the receptor for lysosomal enzymes on the surface of cultured fibroblasts. The second section focuses on toxins and hormones and discusses such topics as receptor-mediated internalization of diphtheria toxin, diphtheria toxin interactions with an inhibitory activity from plasma membranes, and uptake mechanisms for ADP-ribosylating toxins. The third and final section focuses on hybrids and discusses such topics as chimeric toxins containing fragment A from diphtheria toxin, directed entry of hybrid proteins into cells via alternate receptors, and a hybrid protein of monoclonal anti-THY 1.2 and diphtheria toxin fragment A. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of endocrinology, cell biology, and molecular genetics.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

I. Model Systems of Internalization

Pictorial Illustration of the Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis of Low Density Lipoprotein via Coated Regions of Membrane

The Receptor for Lysosomal Enzymes on the Surface of Cultured Fibroblasts

II. Toxins and Hormones

Receptor-Mediated Internalization of Diphtheria Toxin

Diphtheria Toxin: a Model for Translocation of Polypeptides Across the Plasma Membrane

Diphtheria Toxin Interactions with an Inhibitory Activity from Plasma Membranes

Uptake Mechanisms for ADP-Ribosylating Toxins

Binding and Uptake of Toxic Lectins by Cells

Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis of Shigella Cytotoxin

Cholera Toxin's Interaction with Cell Membranes

Endocytosis of Cholera Toxin and H3GM1 Ganglioside by Neuroblastoma Cells

Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis of Hormones in Cultured Fibroblasts

Physical Characterization and EGF-Induced Phosphorylation of Detergent Soluble and Insoluble EGF Receptors

Coupling of Protein Phosphorylation to the Formation of Epidermal Growth Factor: Receptor Complexes

Phorbol Ester and the Selective Modulation of Receptors for Epidermal Growth Factor-Urogastrone

Intracellular Polypeptide Hormone Receptors: Location and Significance

The Extracellular Matrix and the Control of Vascular Endothelial and Smooth Muscle Cell Proliferation

Entry of Insulin into Target Cells In Vitro and In Vivo

Morphologic and Biochemical Events in the Interaction of Polypeptide Hormones with Target Cells

Interactions of Serine Proteases with Human Fibroblasts: Regulation by Protease-Nexin, a Cellular Component with Similarities to Antithrombin III

Degradation of Receptor-Bound Human Choriogonadotropin and the Activation of Steroidogenesis in Leydig Tumor Cells

Hormone Action and Receptor Redistribution in Endocrine Target Cells: Gonadotropinsand Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone

III. Hybrids

Chimeric Toxins Containing Fragment a from Diphtheria Toxin

Directed Entry of Hybrid Proteins into Cells via Alternate Receptors

A Hybrid Protein of Monoclonal Anti-Thy 1.2 and Diphtheria Toxin Fragment A: Synthesis and Activity

Replacement of the ÃŸ Chain of Ricin with Specific Conventional Or Monoclonal Antibodies

Summary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323141338

About the Editor

John Middlebrook

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.