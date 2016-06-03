Recent Trends in Cold-Formed Steel Construction
1st Edition
Description
Recent Trends in Cold-Formed Steel Construction discusses advancements in an area that has become an important construction material for buildings. The book addresses cutting-edge new technologies and design methods using cold-formed steel as a main structural material, and provides technical guidance on how to design and build sustainable and energy-efficient cold-formed steel buildings.
Part One of the book introduces the codes, specifications, and design methods for cold-formed steel structures, while Part Two provides computational analysis of cold-formed steel structures. Part Three examines the structural performance of cold-formed steel buildings and reviews the thermal performance, acoustic performance, fire protection, floor vibrations, and blast resistance of these buildings, with a final section reviewing innovation and sustainability in cold-formed steel construction.
Key Features
- Addresses building sciences issues and provides performance solutions for cold-formed buildings
- Provides guidance for using the next generation design method, computational tools, and technologies
- Edited by an experienced researcher and educator with significant knowledge on new developments in cold-formed steel construction
Readership
Structural and civil engineers, architects and materials scientists working in the design and development of cold-formed steel structures
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Civil and Structural Engineering
- Preface
- 1. Introduction to recent trends in cold-formed steel construction
- 1.1. The history of cold-formed steel
- 1.2. What is cold-formed steel?
- 1.3. Advantages of cold-formed steel
- 1.4. Applications for cold-formed steel framing in buildings
- 1.5. Construction methods
- Sources of further information and advice
- Part One. Codes, specifications and design methods for cold-formed steel structures
- 2. Recent code development and design standards for cold-formed steel structures
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Revisions of AISI S100, North American specification for the design of cold-formed steel
- 2.3. Revisions of AISI cold-formed steel framing standards
- 2.4. Conclusions
- 3. AISI design procedures and practical examples for cold-formed steel structures
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Sheet steel shear wall design—effective strip method
- 3.3. Shear design of load-bearing clip angle connectors
- 3.4. Compression design of load-bearing clip angle connectors
- 3.5. Conclusions and future work
- 4. Direct strength method—a general approach for the design of cold-formed steel structures
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. First-generation codified DSM design curves
- 4.3. Second-generation codified DSM design curves
- 4.4. Recent advances and future developments in DSM-based cold-formed steel design
- 4.5. Concluding remarks
- Part Two. Computational analysis of cold-formed steel structures
- 5. Advanced computational tools for elastic buckling analysis of cold-formed steel structures
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Closed-form solutions and analytical models for elastic buckling analysis
- 5.3. Numerical solution methods for elastic buckling analysis
- 5.4. Open source programs and other software packages
- 5.5. Applications in design and development
- Sources of further information and advice
- 6. Optimization techniques for structural design of cold-formed steel structures
- 6.1. Introduction and problem formulation
- 6.2. Algorithms for design optimization of CFS framing structures
- 6.3. Application examples
- 6.4. Future research directions
- Part Three. The structural performance of cold-formed steel buildings
- 7. Thermal performance of cold-formed steel structures in fire
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Numerical models of heat transfer
- 7.3. Experimental studies on thermomechanical performance of materials
- 7.4. Inclusion of thermal effects
- 7.5. Tests, analysis, and results
- 7.6. Design examples of thermomechanical performance
- Sources of further information
- 8. Acoustic performance of cold-formed steel buildings
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Acoustic insulation performance requirements
- 8.3. Building design for acoustic performance
- 8.4. Tests, performance tables, and insulation values
- 8.5. Design examples of acoustic performance in buildings
- 9. Floor vibration in cold-formed steel buildings
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Evaluation of vibration performance of CFS floors
- 9.3. Effects of construction details on floor vibration
- Sources of further information and advice
- 10. Blast resistance of cold-formed steel buildings
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Dynamic modeling and performance criteria
- 10.3. Blast resistance test studies
- 10.4. Analysis and design methods
- Part Four. Innovation and sustainability in cold-formed steel construction
- 11. New section shapes using high-strength steels in cold-formed steel structures in Australia
- 11.1. Introduction to innovative shapes
- 11.2. Cold-reduced high-strength steel standards and specifications
- 11.3. Bending behavior and design
- 11.4. Shear behavior and design
- 11.5. Conclusions
- 12. Sustainable applications of cold-formed steel structures: Connections and joints
- 12.1. Principles and methods
- 12.2. Sustainable design and assessment of commonly used connections and joints
- 12.3. Innovations in sustainable connections and joints
- 13. Sustainable applications of cold-formed steel structures: Portal frames
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Behavior of bare frames
- 13.3. Frame idealization
- 13.4. Behavior of clad frames
- 13.5. Fire design
- 13.6. Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 3rd June 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081009604
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081001578
About the Editor
Cheng Yu
Dr Cheng Yu is an associate professor and program coordinator in the Department of Engineering Technology at the University of North Texas, Denton, Texas.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Texas, Denton, TX, USA