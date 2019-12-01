Recent Trends in Carbohydrate Chemistry

I. Monosaccharide chemistry toward molecular diversity--Recent findings

1. Perspective on the transformation of carbohydrates under green and sustainable reaction conditions

2. Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF) and Glucosyloxymethylfurfural (GMF) in Multi-Component Reactions

3. Alkynedicobalt complexes in carbohydrates: Synthetic applications

4. Molecular Diversity Through Gold-catalysis on Saccharide Building Blocks

5. Glycomimetics with unnatural glycosidic linkages

6. Synthetic Approaches to Functionalized Oxepanes and Azapanes from Monosaccharides

7. N- and C-Glycopyranosyl Heterocycles as Glycogen Phosphorylase Inhibitors

8. Recent developments in synthetic methods for sugar phosphates, phosphonates and analogous P-containing compounds

II. Advances in chemical synthesis and biosynthesis of bacterial glycans

9. Prokaryotes: Sweet proteins do matter

10. Glycan ligation reactions in the periplasmic space

11. Synthesis of bioactive lipid A and analogues

12. Synthesis of lipopolysaccharide core fragments

13. Synthesis of oligosaccharides related to potential bioterrorist pathogens

14. Techoic acid chemistry for vaccine applications

15. NMR characterization of bacterial glycans and glycoconjugate vaccines

III. Structure-function relationships in polysaccharides

16. Polysaccharides: chemical synthesis

17. Linear and cyclic amylose, beyond natural

18. Modification of xanthan in the ordered and disordered states

19. Derivatized polysaccharides on silica and hybridized with silica in chromatography and separation – a mini review

IV. Synthetic carbohydrate-based vaccines: present and future

20. Glycoconjugate vaccines, production and characterization

21. Anti fungal glycoconjugate vaccines

22. Site-selective conjugation chemistry for synthetic glycoconjugate vaccine development

23. Glyconanoparticles as versatile platforms for vaccine development