Biofilms are heterogeneous and complex structures of microorganisms, typically adhered on a surface and presenting sophisticated singular and collective behaviours. This protected mode of growth allows the microorganisms to survive in hostile environments. Research on biofilms has progressed rapidly in the last decade.

Due to the fact that biofilms have required the development of new analytical tools, many recent advances have resulted from collaborations between biologists, engineers and mathematicians. The scientific community has come to understand many things about the particular biology of microbial biofilms through a variety of microscopic, physical, chemical, and molecular techniques of study.

"Recent trends in biofilm science and technology" provides a remarkable amount of knowledge on the processes that regulate biofilm formation; on the methods used for their formation, monitoring, characterization and mathematical modelling; on the problems/advantages caused by their presence in the food industry, environment and medical fields; and describes the current and emergent strategies for their control.

The information in "Recent trends in biofilm science and technology" is designed to be of use to researchers and professionals working on fundamental aspects of biofilm formation and control and to be helpful in conducting biofilm studies and in the consistent interpretation of results.