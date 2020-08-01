Recent Trends in Biofilm Science and Technology
1st Edition
Description
Biofilms are heterogeneous and complex structures of microorganisms, typically adhered on a surface and presenting sophisticated singular and collective behaviours. This protected mode of growth allows the microorganisms to survive in hostile environments. Research on biofilms has progressed rapidly in the last decade.
Due to the fact that biofilms have required the development of new analytical tools, many recent advances have resulted from collaborations between biologists, engineers and mathematicians. The scientific community has come to understand many things about the particular biology of microbial biofilms through a variety of microscopic, physical, chemical, and molecular techniques of study.
"Recent trends in biofilm science and technology" provides a remarkable amount of knowledge on the processes that regulate biofilm formation; on the methods used for their formation, monitoring, characterization and mathematical modelling; on the problems/advantages caused by their presence in the food industry, environment and medical fields; and describes the current and emergent strategies for their control.
The information in "Recent trends in biofilm science and technology" is designed to be of use to researchers and professionals working on fundamental aspects of biofilm formation and control and to be helpful in conducting biofilm studies and in the consistent interpretation of results.
Key Features
- Presents an overview of the process of biofilm formation and its implications
- Provides a clearer understanding of the role of biofilms in infections
- Creates a foundation for further research on novel control strategies
- Provides a remarkable amount of knowledge on the processes that regulate biofilm formation; on the methods used for their formation, monitoring, characterization and mathematical modeling; on the problems/advantages caused by their presence in the medical fields, environment and industry
- Describes the current and emergent strategies for their control
Readership
Microbiologists and academia and R&D
Table of Contents
- Biofilm formation, development and relevance
2. Determinants for biofilm resistance
3. Bioreactors for biofilm studies
4. Methods for biofilm analysis
5. Biofilms in industry
6. The role of equipment design in biofilm prevention
7. Novel biocides for biofilm control
8. Biofilm monitoring
9. Medical biofilms
10. Surface materials and biofilm control
11. Drug repurposing for biofilm control
12. Drug design targeting specific biofilm targets
13. Environmental biofilms: wastewater treatment
14. Environmental biofilms: drinking water
15. Mathematical models to understand biofilm formation and control
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128194973
About the Editor
Manuel Simoes
Manuel Simões is graduated in Biological Engineering and received a PhD in Chemical and Biological Engineering. Currently, he is Assistant Professor and member of the Laboratory for Process Engineering, Environment, Biotechnology and Energy (LEPABE) in the Department of Chemical Engineering of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Porto. Manuel Simões has more than 140 papers published in journals indexed in JCR, 2 books (1 as author and 1 as editor) and more than 25 book chapters. He is Assistant Editor of Biofouling – The Journal of Bioadhesion and Biofilm Research and Associate Editor of Frontiers in Microbiology journal. His main research interests are focused on the mechanisms of biofilm formation and their control with antimicrobial agents, particularly using new antimicrobial molecules.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Laboratory for Process Engineering, Environment, Biotechnology and Energy (LEPABE), Department of Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto
Anabel Borges
Anabela Borges is graduated in Biology and has a Masters degree in Clinical Biology, both from the University of Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro (UTAD-Portugal). She received a PhD degree in Biological Sciences from the same University. Currently, she is a post-doctoral researcher at the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Porto (FEUP-Portugal). Her main research interests are related to the problematic of bacterial resistance to antimicrobial agents and biofilm formation. Her research is focused on the development of antimicrobial strategies to control bacterial resistance in both planktonic and biofilm states, with special interest on phytochemicals/quorum-quenching compounds.
Affiliations and Expertise
Post-doctoral Researcher, Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto (FEUP-Portugal)
Lucia Chaves Simoes
Lúcia Chaves Simões is graduated in Biological Engineering and has a Masters degree in Environmental Technology and a PhD in Chemical and Biological Engineering from Minho University (Portugal). Currently, she is a research fellow at CEB-University of Minho. Lúcia Simões already published one book, 35 papers in peer-reviewed journals and 7 book chapters. Her main research interests focus on the mechanisms of drinking water biofilm formation and biofilm control
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow, CEB-University of Minho