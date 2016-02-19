Recent Topics in Nonlinear PDE III - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444703170, 9780080872599

Recent Topics in Nonlinear PDE III

1st Edition

Editors: K. Masuda T. Suzuki
eBook ISBN: 9780080872599
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st March 1988
Page Count: 265
Description

The problems treated in this volume concern nonlinear partial differential equations occurring in the areas of fluid dynamics, free boundary problems, population dynamics and mathematical physics. Presented are new results and new methods for analysis in bifurcation, singular perturbation, variational methods, stability analysis, rearrangement, energy inequalities, etc.

Table of Contents

Slow Traveling Wave Solutions to the Hodgkin-Huxley Equations (H. Ikeda, M. Mimura, T. Tsujikawa). Traveling Train Solutions of FitzHugh-Nagumo Systems (M. Ito). Singular Perturbation of Domains and the Structure of the Solutions of Semilinear Elliptic Equations (S. Jimbo). Nonlinear Evolutions of Moser's Type (H. Kawarada, H. Koshigoe). The Boltzmann Equation and Thirteen Moments (S. Kawashima). On Compactly Supported Solutions of the Compressible Euler Equation (T. Makino, S. Ukai, S. Kawashima). On a Nonlinear Eigenvalue Problem (K. Nagasaki, T. Suzuki). On an Estimate for Solutions of Nonlinear Elliptic Variational Inequalities (H. Nagase). On the Boundedness of Cyclic Predator-Prey Systems of Volterra and Lotka (Y. Oshime). Forced Vibrations for a Superlinear Vibrating String Equation (K. Tanaka).

About the Editor

K. Masuda

T. Suzuki

Affiliations and Expertise

Osaka University, Department of Mathematics, Graduate School of Science, Toyonaka, Japan

