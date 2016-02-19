Recent Topics in Nonlinear PDE II
1st Edition
Description
This volume is the result of lectures delivered at the second meeting on the subject of nonlinear partial differential equations, held at Tohoku University, 27-29 February 1984. The topics presented at the conference range over various fields of mathematical physics.
Table of Contents
Large-Time Behavior of Viscous Surface Waves (J.T. Beale and T. Nishida). On Representation of Solutions of Hamilton-Jacobi Equations with Convex Hamiltonians (H. Ishii). The Existence of Nonstationary Ideal Incompressible Flow in Exterior Domains in R3 (K. Kikuchi). Bounds for Solutions of Abstract Nonlinear Evolution Equations (K. Masuda). On Prandtl Boundary Layer Problem (S. Matsui and T. Shirota). On a Free Boundary Problem in Ecology (M. Mimura, Y. Yamada and S. Yotsutani). On the Vanishing Viscousity of the Incompressible Fluid in the Whole Plane (R. Mizumachi). Index Theorems and Bifucations in Duffing's Equations (F. Nakajima). Global Solutions for Some Nonlinear Parabolic Equations with Non-Monotonic Perturbation (M. Nakao). On a Global Existence Theorem of Neumann Problem for Some Quasi-Linear Hyperbolic Equations (Y. Shibata and Y. Tsutsumi).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 227
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1985
- Published:
- 1st September 1986
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080872391