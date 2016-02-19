Recent Topics in Nonlinear PDE II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444879387, 9780080872391

Recent Topics in Nonlinear PDE II

1st Edition

Editors: K. Masuda M. Mimura
eBook ISBN: 9780080872391
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st September 1986
Page Count: 227
Description

This volume is the result of lectures delivered at the second meeting on the subject of nonlinear partial differential equations, held at Tohoku University, 27-29 February 1984. The topics presented at the conference range over various fields of mathematical physics.

Table of Contents

Large-Time Behavior of Viscous Surface Waves (J.T. Beale and T. Nishida). On Representation of Solutions of Hamilton-Jacobi Equations with Convex Hamiltonians (H. Ishii). The Existence of Nonstationary Ideal Incompressible Flow in Exterior Domains in R3 (K. Kikuchi). Bounds for Solutions of Abstract Nonlinear Evolution Equations (K. Masuda). On Prandtl Boundary Layer Problem (S. Matsui and T. Shirota). On a Free Boundary Problem in Ecology (M. Mimura, Y. Yamada and S. Yotsutani). On the Vanishing Viscousity of the Incompressible Fluid in the Whole Plane (R. Mizumachi). Index Theorems and Bifucations in Duffing's Equations (F. Nakajima). Global Solutions for Some Nonlinear Parabolic Equations with Non-Monotonic Perturbation (M. Nakao). On a Global Existence Theorem of Neumann Problem for Some Quasi-Linear Hyperbolic Equations (Y. Shibata and Y. Tsutsumi).

Details

No. of pages:
227
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1985
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080872391

About the Editor

K. Masuda

M. Mimura

