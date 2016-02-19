Recent Topics in Differential and Analytic Geometry, Volume 18

Advanced Studies in Pure Mathematics, Volume 18-I: Recent Topics in Differential and Analytic Geometry presents the developments in the field of analytical and differential geometry. This book provides some generalities about bounded symmetric domains.

Organized into two parts encompassing 12 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of harmonic mappings and holomorphic foliations. This text then discusses the global structures of a compact Kähler manifold that is locally decomposable as an isometric product of Ricci-positive, Ricci-negative, and Ricci-flat parts. Other chapters consider the most recognized non-standard examples of compact homogeneous Einstein manifolds constructed via Riemannian submersions. This book discusses as well the natural compactification of the moduli space of polarized Einstein–Kähler orbitfold with a given Hilbert polynomials. The final chapter deals with solving a degenerate Monge–Ampère equation by constructing a family of Einstein–Kähler metrics on the smooth part of minimal varieties of general kind.

This book is a valuable resource for graduate students and pure mathematicians.