Recent Progress of Life Science Technology in Japan discusses developments in cancer research technologies in Japan. In June 1983 an intra-cabinet panel of the Japanese Government drafted a 10-year strategy for cancer control, recognizing the importance of this field of research. A scientific research group was organized to comprise two sections—the first concerning the development and evaluation of DNA technologies, and the second on protein-related technologies. In the promotion of fundamental cancer research, the development and refinement of basic technologies for each component of the ""triangle of bio-sciences""—DNA, protein, and antibody—are essential, particularly in the elucidation of tumor-inducing and tumor-suppressing genes, tumor-specific antigens, and so forth. Part I of the book details the achievements of the first group in developing automated instrumentations for DNA sequencing. The second scientific research group worked on three major subareas: (1) gene transfer and expression technologies; (2) technologies for extraction, purification, and structural analysis of cancer-related proteins; and (3) technologies for analysis and synthesis of saccharide chains. Reports from these areas are respectively grouped in Part II, Part III, and Part IV of this monograph.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

Part I DNA Sequencing Technology

Temperature-Gradient DNA-Probe Column Chromatography: A New Method for Detection & Purification of Particular DNAs or RNAs

Development of Automatic Techniques of Purification process of Ml3 Single Strand DNA and Sequence Reaction Based on Sanger Method

Development of Electrophoresis Precast Gel for DNA Sequencing

Real-Time DNA Detection Systems

Two Dimensional Image Processing of Electron Micro-graphs of tRNA Thin Crystals

A Uniform Mono-layer Spread from An Aqueous Solution on A Clean Mercury Surface - Toward Two-Dimensional Crystallization of Proteins & Nucleic Acids

Part II Gene Transfer & Expression Technologies for Cancer Research

Electric Pulse-Mediated Gene Transfer in Mammalian Cells

A Positive Regulatory Region & Its Function in Yeast ENOl Promoter

Cooperation of Exogenous Oncogenes in Cell Culture

Collaborative Transformation with Two Oncogenes; myc Collaborating with W-src in Primary Cells and with An Immortalization- Positive SV40 Mutated Oncogene in Established Rat Cells

Medaka, A Useful Experimental System for Chemical & Environmental Carcinogenesis

An Attempt to Develop An in vitro Infection System of B Lymphocyte by Bovine Leukemia Virus

Function of Bovine Leukemia Virus (BLV) tax & rex Genes- In An Attempt to Reconstruct Potent BLV Enabling in vitro Bovine B Cell Transformation

Part III Technologies for Extraction, Purification & Structural Analysis of Cancer-Related Proteins

Development of New Techniques for Identification, Purification & Characterization of Cancer Cell-Specific Proteins

A Procedure to Isolate Intracellular Redifferentiation Factors in Mouse Erythroleukemia Cells

Identification, Characterization & Purification of A Unique Antigen in B6RV2 Leukemia

Chemical Properties of Metal Ions & Carcinogenesis

Studies on Techniques for Intracellular Introduction of Macromolecules

A New Strategy & Tactics for Protein Sequencing

Part IV Technologies for Analysis & Synthesis of Saccharide Chains

Enzymic Analysis of Glycosaminoglycan Structure

Synthetic Studies on Glycan Chains

Establishment & Characterization of Metastatic Ascites Hepatoma Variants with Different Adhesive Properties to Substrate in vitro

Determination & Characterization of Melanoma Antigens Recognized by Monoclonal Antibodies

Use of Antitermination Signals to Obtain Efficient Expression of Genes in E. coli. Host Cell Protein Factors Involved in Transcription Antitermination

Automatic Selection System of Monoclonal Antibody Producing Cells

Index