Recent Progress of Life Science Technology in Japan
1st Edition
Description
Recent Progress of Life Science Technology in Japan discusses developments in cancer research technologies in Japan. In June 1983 an intra-cabinet panel of the Japanese Government drafted a 10-year strategy for cancer control, recognizing the importance of this field of research. A scientific research group was organized to comprise two sections—the first concerning the development and evaluation of DNA technologies, and the second on protein-related technologies. In the promotion of fundamental cancer research, the development and refinement of basic technologies for each component of the ""triangle of bio-sciences""—DNA, protein, and antibody—are essential, particularly in the elucidation of tumor-inducing and tumor-suppressing genes, tumor-specific antigens, and so forth. Part I of the book details the achievements of the first group in developing automated instrumentations for DNA sequencing. The second scientific research group worked on three major subareas: (1) gene transfer and expression technologies; (2) technologies for extraction, purification, and structural analysis of cancer-related proteins; and (3) technologies for analysis and synthesis of saccharide chains. Reports from these areas are respectively grouped in Part II, Part III, and Part IV of this monograph.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Preface
Part I DNA Sequencing Technology
Temperature-Gradient DNA-Probe Column Chromatography: A New Method for Detection & Purification of Particular DNAs or RNAs
Development of Automatic Techniques of Purification process of Ml3 Single Strand DNA and Sequence Reaction Based on Sanger Method
Development of Electrophoresis Precast Gel for DNA Sequencing
Real-Time DNA Detection Systems
Two Dimensional Image Processing of Electron Micro-graphs of tRNA Thin Crystals
A Uniform Mono-layer Spread from An Aqueous Solution on A Clean Mercury Surface - Toward Two-Dimensional Crystallization of Proteins & Nucleic Acids
Part II Gene Transfer & Expression Technologies for Cancer Research
Electric Pulse-Mediated Gene Transfer in Mammalian Cells
A Positive Regulatory Region & Its Function in Yeast ENOl Promoter
Cooperation of Exogenous Oncogenes in Cell Culture
Collaborative Transformation with Two Oncogenes; myc Collaborating with W-src in Primary Cells and with An Immortalization- Positive SV40 Mutated Oncogene in Established Rat Cells
Medaka, A Useful Experimental System for Chemical & Environmental Carcinogenesis
An Attempt to Develop An in vitro Infection System of B Lymphocyte by Bovine Leukemia Virus
Function of Bovine Leukemia Virus (BLV) tax & rex Genes- In An Attempt to Reconstruct Potent BLV Enabling in vitro Bovine B Cell Transformation
Part III Technologies for Extraction, Purification & Structural Analysis of Cancer-Related Proteins
Development of New Techniques for Identification, Purification & Characterization of Cancer Cell-Specific Proteins
A Procedure to Isolate Intracellular Redifferentiation Factors in Mouse Erythroleukemia Cells
Identification, Characterization & Purification of A Unique Antigen in B6RV2 Leukemia
Chemical Properties of Metal Ions & Carcinogenesis
Studies on Techniques for Intracellular Introduction of Macromolecules
A New Strategy & Tactics for Protein Sequencing
Part IV Technologies for Analysis & Synthesis of Saccharide Chains
Enzymic Analysis of Glycosaminoglycan Structure
Synthetic Studies on Glycan Chains
Establishment & Characterization of Metastatic Ascites Hepatoma Variants with Different Adhesive Properties to Substrate in vitro
Determination & Characterization of Melanoma Antigens Recognized by Monoclonal Antibodies
Use of Antitermination Signals to Obtain Efficient Expression of Genes in E. coli. Host Cell Protein Factors Involved in Transcription Antitermination
Automatic Selection System of Monoclonal Antibody Producing Cells
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th January 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273259