Recent Progress in the Treatment of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 23-5
1st Edition
Authors: Wendy Stock Meir Wetzler
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712278
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th November 2009
Description
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the most common malignancy diagnosed in children, representing nearly one third of all pediatric cancers. The annual incidence of ALL is about 30 cases per million people, with a peak incidence in children aged 2-5 years. Although a few cases are associated with inherited genetic syndromes, the cause of ALL remains largely unknown. This issue presents articles that discuss current thinking on the diagnosis and treatment of the disease. Articles specifically emphasize molecular genetics, allogeneic stem cell transplantation, and treatments including, clofarabine, nelarabine, rituximab, and PegAsp.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 4th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437712278
About the Authors
Wendy Stock Author
Meir Wetzler Author
