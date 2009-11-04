Recent Progress in the Treatment of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712278

Recent Progress in the Treatment of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 23-5

1st Edition

Authors: Wendy Stock Meir Wetzler
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712278
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th November 2009
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the most common malignancy diagnosed in children, representing nearly one third of all pediatric cancers. The annual incidence of ALL is about 30 cases per million people, with a peak incidence in children aged 2-5 years. Although a few cases are associated with inherited genetic syndromes, the cause of ALL remains largely unknown. This issue presents articles that discuss current thinking on the diagnosis and treatment of the disease. Articles specifically emphasize molecular genetics, allogeneic stem cell transplantation, and treatments including, clofarabine, nelarabine, rituximab, and PegAsp.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437712278

About the Authors

Wendy Stock Author

Meir Wetzler Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.