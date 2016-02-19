Recent Progress in Surface Science
1st Edition
Volume 3
Recent Progress in Surface Science, Volume 3 covers topics on the structure and mechanisms of the cell membranes. The book discusses the incorporation of chemisorbed species; the recent developments in the study of epitaxy; and the "diffusion" or "hydride" component of overpotential at cathodes of the "platinum metals". The text also describes the mechanism of hydrogen exchange in proteins; the nuclear magnetic resonance studies of lipids, lipoproteins, and cell membranes; and the monolayers of synthetic phospholipids. The formation, electrical properties, transport, and excitability characteristics of black lipid films; the structure of biological membranes: the lamellar versus the globoid concept; and some aspects of the role of lipids in lipid-protein interactions and cell membrane structure and function are also considered. The book further tackles ordered water and the ultrastructure of the cellular plasma membrane. Chemists, biophysicists, biochemical pharmacologists, and biochemists will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
The Incorporation of Chemisorbed Species
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Approaches
III. Chemisorption and Incorporation of Oxygen
IV. Adsorbates other than Oxygen
V. Stability of Chemisorbed Species
References
Recent Developments in the Study of Epitaxy
I. Introduction
II. Developments in Technique
III. Nucleation Phenomena
IV. Interfacial Strain and Pseudomorphism
V. Postnucleation Growth Processes
VI. Factors Influencing Epitaxy
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
The "Diffusion" or "Hydride" Component of Overpotential at Cathodes of the "Platinum Metals"
I. Introduction
II. Relationships Between Current Density and Hydrogen Overpotential
III. Overpotential Studies with Palladium and Palladium Alloys
IV. Diffusion Overpotential in Relation to other Intermediate Steps: Evolution of Hydrogen Bubbles
References
The Mechanism of Hydrogen Exchange in ProteIns
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Results from Exchange Studies
III. Mechanisms for Exchange
IV. A General Model of Protein Reactivity
References
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies of Lipids, LipoproteIns, and Cell Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Details
III. Applications
IV. Summary
References
Monolayers of Synthetic Phospholipids
I. Introduction
II. Characterization of Pure (SIngle Component) Phospholipid Monolayers
III. Substrate Effects
IV. Mixed Monolayers
V. Summary
References
Black Lipid Films
I. Introduction
II. Formation of Black Lipid Films
III. Structural Investigations
IV. Electrical Properties and Ion Selectivity
V. Transport Across Bilayers
VI. Excitability Characteristics of Lipid Bilayers
References
Structure of Biological Membranes: The Lamellar Versus the Globoid Concept
I. Introduction
II. Evidence SupportIng the Lamellar Structure of Membranes
III. Evidence SupportIng the Globular Structure of Membranes
IV. Evidence SupportIng the Notion that Both the Lamellar and the Globular Concepts are Correct
V. Implications of The Notion That The Lamellar and the Globular Patterns May Exist Side by Side
References
Some Aspects of the Role of Lipids in Lipid-Protein Interactions and Cell Membrane Structure and Function
I. Introduction
II. Membranes and Lipid-ProteIn Interactions
III. Lipid-Dependent Enzyme Systems
IV. Reactions in Micellar Systems
V. Conclusions
References
Ordered Water and the Ultrastructure of the Cellular Plasma Membrane
I. Introduction
II. Characterization of ordered Water in the Pores of Cellulose Acetate Desalination Membranes
III. Characterization of ordered Water in Porous Glass Desalination Membranes
IV. Ultrastructure and Variable Aperture Pore Function of Hexagonal Subunits in Plasma Membranes
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 31st March 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219691
J. F. Danielli
Department of Biochemical Pharmacology,School of Pharmacy,State University of New York at Buffalo,Buffalo, New York