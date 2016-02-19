Recent Progress in Hormone Research
1st Edition
The Proceedings of the Laurentian Hormone Conference
Recent Progress in Hormone Research: Volume IV is a collection of papers delivered at the 1948 Laurentian Hormone Conference held at Franconia, New Hampshire. This volume is composed of four parts encompassing 16 chapters that cover experimental works on the role of hormones in metabolism and the thyroid physiology and function. The opening part deals with some aspects of steroid hormone metabolism, including progesterone, estrogen, and androgen. This part emphasizes the clinical aspects of physiology and function of ovarian hormones. The subsequent part is devoted to the role of hormones in tissue and body metabolism. This part particularly describes the antihormone problem in endocrine therapy and the alterations in metabolism incident to administration of insulin, adrenalin, and thyroid substances. The metabolic changes under adrenal and pituitary hormone administration are also examined. These topics are followed by discussions on the neurohumoral-hypothalamic relationships, specifically the adrenal function in mental disease and effects of hypothalamic lesions on water and energy metabolism. The final part covers the conditions influencing the production and release of thyroid stimulating hormone by the anterior pituitary; the primary actions of the hormone on its target gland; a possible mode of action; and the factors that influence this hormone's action on the thyroid. This book will prove useful to endocrinologists.
Chapter I. Steroid Hormone Metabolism in Vivo and in Vitro
1. Some Aspects of Progesterone Metabolism
2. The Metabolism of the Estrogens. Part One
3. The Metabolism of the Estrogens. Part Two
4. The Metabolism of Androgens by Tissues
5. The Metabolism of Estrogens with Particular Emphasis on Clinical Aspect: of Physiology and Function of Ovarian Hormones
Chapter II. The Role of Hormones in Tissue and Body Metabolism
6. The Antihormone Problem in Endocrine Therapy
7. Integration of the Effects of Adrenal Cortical, Thyroid, and Growth Hormone: in Fasting Metabolism
8. The Alterations in Metabolism Incident to Administration of Insulin, Adrenaline, and Thyroid Substances, Studied with the Aid of Isotopes
9. The Pancreas as the Guardian of the Liver
10. Metabolic Changes in Man Following Adrenal and Pituitary Hormone Administration
Chapter III. Neurohumoral-Hypothalamic Relationships
11. Adrenal Function in Mental Disease
12. Manifestations of Altered Autonomic and Humoral Function in Psychoneuroses
13. Effects of Hypothalamic Lesions on Water and Energy Metabolism in the Ral
Chapter IV. Thyroid Physiology and Function
14. Physiologic Reactions of the Thyroid Stimulating Hormone
15. The Metabolism of Iodine in Man as Disclosed with the Use of Radioiodine
16. Radioiodine as a Diagnostic and Therapeutic Tool in Clinical Medicine
Author Index
Subject Index
538
- 538
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2049
1st January 1949
- 1st January 1949
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9781483223964
- 9781483223964