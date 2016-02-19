Recent Progress in Hormone Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198910, 9781483223940

Recent Progress in Hormone Research

1st Edition

The Proceedings of the Laurentian Hormone Conference

Editors: Gregory Pincus
eBook ISBN: 9781483223940
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1948
Page Count: 386
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume III contains papers delivered at the 1947 Laurentian Hormone Conference. This volume is organized into five parts encompassing 12 chapters that cover growth, metabolic, and steroid hormones.
The opening parts cover the biochemical and physiological aspects of growth, metabolic, and steroid hormones. These parts particularly review the functions of the so-called sexogens, as well as some diseases caused by steroids, such as the Addison's disease. The succeeding parts describe the methods adaptable to the study of metabolic hormone problems. The remaining two parts discuss the testis physiology and function, the role of hormones in hypertension. These parts also consider the participation of the other system of the body, such as the renal pressor system and central nervous system in hypertension. The factors influencing the hormonal defense mechanism are also examined. This book will prove useful to endocrinologists.

Table of Contents


Chapter I. Hormones in Growth and Metabolism

1. The Biochemistry of Pituitary Growth Hormone

Chapter II. Steroid Hormones

2. On the Relation of Activity to Constitution in the Sexogens, with Special Reference to the Doisynolic Acids

3. Steroid Excretion in Health and Disease: I. Chemistry

4. Urinary Steroids in Adrenal Disease and the Metabolism of Adrenal Hormones

Chapter III. Histochemical and Histophysical Methods in Hormone Research

5. The Chemical Cytology of Endocrine Glands

6. Histological Localization of Radioactive Compounds in Tissue as Illustrated with the Help of Radioiodine

Chapter IV. Testis Physiology and Function

7. The Biology of the Interstitial Cells of the Testis

8. The Testis in Human Hypogonadism

9. The Testis-Pituitary Relationship in Man

10. The Role of Testicular Secretions as Indicated by the Effects of Castration in Man and by Studies of Pathological Conditions and the Short Lifespan Associated with Maleness

Chapter V. Hormones and Hypertension

11. The Renal Pressor System and Experimental and Clinical Hypertension

12. Hypertension as a Disease of Adaptation




Details

No. of pages:
386
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2048
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483223940

About the Editor

Gregory Pincus

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.