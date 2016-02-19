Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume III contains papers delivered at the 1947 Laurentian Hormone Conference. This volume is organized into five parts encompassing 12 chapters that cover growth, metabolic, and steroid hormones.

The opening parts cover the biochemical and physiological aspects of growth, metabolic, and steroid hormones. These parts particularly review the functions of the so-called sexogens, as well as some diseases caused by steroids, such as the Addison's disease. The succeeding parts describe the methods adaptable to the study of metabolic hormone problems. The remaining two parts discuss the testis physiology and function, the role of hormones in hypertension. These parts also consider the participation of the other system of the body, such as the renal pressor system and central nervous system in hypertension. The factors influencing the hormonal defense mechanism are also examined. This book will prove useful to endocrinologists.