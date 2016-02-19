Recent Progress in Hormone Research
1st Edition
The Proceedings of the Laurentian Hormone Conference
Description
Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume III contains papers delivered at the 1947 Laurentian Hormone Conference. This volume is organized into five parts encompassing 12 chapters that cover growth, metabolic, and steroid hormones.
The opening parts cover the biochemical and physiological aspects of growth, metabolic, and steroid hormones. These parts particularly review the functions of the so-called sexogens, as well as some diseases caused by steroids, such as the Addison's disease. The succeeding parts describe the methods adaptable to the study of metabolic hormone problems. The remaining two parts discuss the testis physiology and function, the role of hormones in hypertension. These parts also consider the participation of the other system of the body, such as the renal pressor system and central nervous system in hypertension. The factors influencing the hormonal defense mechanism are also examined. This book will prove useful to endocrinologists.
Table of Contents
Chapter I. Hormones in Growth and Metabolism
1. The Biochemistry of Pituitary Growth Hormone
Chapter II. Steroid Hormones
2. On the Relation of Activity to Constitution in the Sexogens, with Special Reference to the Doisynolic Acids
3. Steroid Excretion in Health and Disease: I. Chemistry
4. Urinary Steroids in Adrenal Disease and the Metabolism of Adrenal Hormones
Chapter III. Histochemical and Histophysical Methods in Hormone Research
5. The Chemical Cytology of Endocrine Glands
6. Histological Localization of Radioactive Compounds in Tissue as Illustrated with the Help of Radioiodine
Chapter IV. Testis Physiology and Function
7. The Biology of the Interstitial Cells of the Testis
8. The Testis in Human Hypogonadism
9. The Testis-Pituitary Relationship in Man
10. The Role of Testicular Secretions as Indicated by the Effects of Castration in Man and by Studies of Pathological Conditions and the Short Lifespan Associated with Maleness
Chapter V. Hormones and Hypertension
11. The Renal Pressor System and Experimental and Clinical Hypertension
12. Hypertension as a Disease of Adaptation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 386
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2048
- Published:
- 1st January 1948
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223940