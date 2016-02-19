Recent Progress in Hormone Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Laurentian Hormone Conference
Description
Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume I covers the proceedings of the Laurentian Hormone Conference, held in Mont Tremblant, Quebec. This symposium brings together theoretical and experimental studies on the various aspects of hormone research. This book is organized into four sections encompassing 13 chapters. The opening section deals first with the role of acetylcholine in the mechanism neuro-humoral activity, followed by an overview of the dependence of mating activities on particular endocrine secretions. The succeeding two sections describe the chemical, physiological, and metabolic aspects of adrenal hormones. The last section surveys the relation of the hormones to human osteogenesis and carcinogenesis. This section also looks into the factors influencing the rate and duration of child growth. This book will prove useful to endocrinologists and developmental biologists.
Table of Contents
Section I. Neurohumoral Relationships
On the Role of Acetylcholine in the Mechanism of Nerve Activity
Hormones and Mating Behavior in Vertebrates
Section II. Chemistry and Physiology of Adrenal Hormones
Steroids Derived from the Bile Acids: 3,9-Epoxy-λ-Cholenic Acid, an Intermediate in the Partial Synthesis of Dehydrocorticosterone
Some Advances in the Partial Synthesis of Adrenal Cortical Steroids
The Relation of Cholesterol and Ascorbic Acid to the Secretion of the Adrenal Cortex
Studies of the Role of the Adrenal Cortex in the Stress of Human Subjects
Section III. The Role of Hormones in Metabolic Processes
The Relation of the Anterior Pituitary Hormones to Nutrition
The Role of Hydrolytic Enzymes in Some of the Metabolic Activities of Steroid Hormones
Studies on Steroid Hormones in Experimental Carcinogenesis
Section IV. Aspects of Clinical Endocrinology
Endocrine Aspects of Human Cancer
The Effect of Hormones on Osteogenesis in Man
Certain Factors which Influence the Rate of Growth and the Duration of Growth of Children
Experimental Renal Hypertension with Special Reference to Its Endocrine Aspects
Indices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2046
- Published:
- 1st January 1946
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223438