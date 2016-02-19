Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume I covers the proceedings of the Laurentian Hormone Conference, held in Mont Tremblant, Quebec. This symposium brings together theoretical and experimental studies on the various aspects of hormone research. This book is organized into four sections encompassing 13 chapters. The opening section deals first with the role of acetylcholine in the mechanism neuro-humoral activity, followed by an overview of the dependence of mating activities on particular endocrine secretions. The succeeding two sections describe the chemical, physiological, and metabolic aspects of adrenal hormones. The last section surveys the relation of the hormones to human osteogenesis and carcinogenesis. This section also looks into the factors influencing the rate and duration of child growth. This book will prove useful to endocrinologists and developmental biologists.

Table of Contents



Section I. Neurohumoral Relationships

On the Role of Acetylcholine in the Mechanism of Nerve Activity

Hormones and Mating Behavior in Vertebrates

Section II. Chemistry and Physiology of Adrenal Hormones

Steroids Derived from the Bile Acids: 3,9-Epoxy-λ-Cholenic Acid, an Intermediate in the Partial Synthesis of Dehydrocorticosterone

Some Advances in the Partial Synthesis of Adrenal Cortical Steroids

The Relation of Cholesterol and Ascorbic Acid to the Secretion of the Adrenal Cortex

Studies of the Role of the Adrenal Cortex in the Stress of Human Subjects

Section III. The Role of Hormones in Metabolic Processes

The Relation of the Anterior Pituitary Hormones to Nutrition

The Role of Hydrolytic Enzymes in Some of the Metabolic Activities of Steroid Hormones

Studies on Steroid Hormones in Experimental Carcinogenesis

Section IV. Aspects of Clinical Endocrinology

Endocrine Aspects of Human Cancer

The Effect of Hormones on Osteogenesis in Man

Certain Factors which Influence the Rate of Growth and the Duration of Growth of Children

Experimental Renal Hypertension with Special Reference to Its Endocrine Aspects

Indices

