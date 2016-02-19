Recent Progress in Hormone Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 1965 Laurentian Hormone Conference
Description
Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 22 is a collection of papers presented at the 1965 Laurentian Hormone Conference, held at the Mont Tremblant Lodge in Mont Tremblant, Quebec, Canada.
This book is organized into five parts encompassing 14 chapters, and begins with an introduction to the identification and chemical characterization of hormones, such as parathyroid hormone, the prostaglandins, and ecdysone. The next chapters deal with the physiological functions of known hormones based on papers concerned with insulin, somatotropin, the mechanisms regulating adrenocortical hormone secretion, avian gonadal cycles, and the initiation of reproductive processes in pubertal animals. These topics are followed by discussions on the biochemical basis of steroid hormone metabolism, some consequences of secretory dynamics, and metabolic transformations. This book also surveys the biological effects of steroid analogs, with a particular emphasis on the relation between hormone structure and function. The remaining chapters consider the problem of aldosterone and ecdysone mode of action, as well as hormones in fetal life. Endocrinologists and biologists will find this book rewarding.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Protein Hormones
1. Interactions of Metabolism and the Physiological Role of Insulin
Discussion
2. The Growth-Promoting and Anti-Insulin Actions of Somatotropin
Discussion
3. Parathyroid Hormone: Chemical Properties and Structural Requirements for Biological and Immunological Activity
Discussion
II. Comparative Endocrinology
4. The Prostaglandins
Discussion
5. Environmental and Neuroendocrine Regulation of Annual Gonadal Cycles and Migratory Behavior in Birds
Discussion
III. Steroid Hormones
6. Studies on Leydig Cell Physiology and Pathology: Secretion and Metabolism of Testosterone
Discussion
7. Recent Studies in Steroid Hormone Metabolism in Man
Discussion
8. Biological Effects of Synthetic Gonanes
Discussion
9. Hormones and Breast Cancer
Discussion
10. Mechanisms Regulating Adrenocortical Secretion of Aldosterone and Glucocorticoids
Discussion
IV. Mode of Hormone Action
11. Studies on the Mode of Action of Aldosterone
Discussion
12. Ecdysone, an Insect Steroid Hormone, and Its Mode of Action
Discussion
V. Hormones and Development
13. Modifications in the CNS Regulation of Reproduction after Exposure of Prepubertal Rats to Steroid Hormone
Discussion
14. Problems of Fetal Endocrinology: the Adrenal Glands
Discussion
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 604
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223285