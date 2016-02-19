Recent Progress in Hormone Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198255, 9781483223285

Recent Progress in Hormone Research

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1965 Laurentian Hormone Conference

Editors: Gregory Pincus
eBook ISBN: 9781483223285
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 604
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
49.66
49.66
49.66
56.76
49.66
49.66
56.76
56.99
39.89
39.89
39.89
45.59
39.89
39.89
45.59
93.95
65.77
65.77
65.77
75.16
65.77
65.77
75.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 22 is a collection of papers presented at the 1965 Laurentian Hormone Conference, held at the Mont Tremblant Lodge in Mont Tremblant, Quebec, Canada.
This book is organized into five parts encompassing 14 chapters, and begins with an introduction to the identification and chemical characterization of hormones, such as parathyroid hormone, the prostaglandins, and ecdysone. The next chapters deal with the physiological functions of known hormones based on papers concerned with insulin, somatotropin, the mechanisms regulating adrenocortical hormone secretion, avian gonadal cycles, and the initiation of reproductive processes in pubertal animals. These topics are followed by discussions on the biochemical basis of steroid hormone metabolism, some consequences of secretory dynamics, and metabolic transformations. This book also surveys the biological effects of steroid analogs, with a particular emphasis on the relation between hormone structure and function. The remaining chapters consider the problem of aldosterone and ecdysone mode of action, as well as hormones in fetal life. Endocrinologists and biologists will find this book rewarding.

Table of Contents


Preface

I. Protein Hormones

1. Interactions of Metabolism and the Physiological Role of Insulin

Discussion

2. The Growth-Promoting and Anti-Insulin Actions of Somatotropin

Discussion

3. Parathyroid Hormone: Chemical Properties and Structural Requirements for Biological and Immunological Activity

Discussion

II. Comparative Endocrinology

4. The Prostaglandins

Discussion

5. Environmental and Neuroendocrine Regulation of Annual Gonadal Cycles and Migratory Behavior in Birds

Discussion

III. Steroid Hormones

6. Studies on Leydig Cell Physiology and Pathology: Secretion and Metabolism of Testosterone

Discussion

7. Recent Studies in Steroid Hormone Metabolism in Man

Discussion

8. Biological Effects of Synthetic Gonanes

Discussion

9. Hormones and Breast Cancer

Discussion

10. Mechanisms Regulating Adrenocortical Secretion of Aldosterone and Glucocorticoids

Discussion

IV. Mode of Hormone Action

11. Studies on the Mode of Action of Aldosterone

Discussion

12. Ecdysone, an Insect Steroid Hormone, and Its Mode of Action

Discussion

V. Hormones and Development

13. Modifications in the CNS Regulation of Reproduction after Exposure of Prepubertal Rats to Steroid Hormone

Discussion

14. Problems of Fetal Endocrinology: the Adrenal Glands

Discussion

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
604
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483223285

About the Editor

Gregory Pincus

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.