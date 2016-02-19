Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 22 is a collection of papers presented at the 1965 Laurentian Hormone Conference, held at the Mont Tremblant Lodge in Mont Tremblant, Quebec, Canada.

This book is organized into five parts encompassing 14 chapters, and begins with an introduction to the identification and chemical characterization of hormones, such as parathyroid hormone, the prostaglandins, and ecdysone. The next chapters deal with the physiological functions of known hormones based on papers concerned with insulin, somatotropin, the mechanisms regulating adrenocortical hormone secretion, avian gonadal cycles, and the initiation of reproductive processes in pubertal animals. These topics are followed by discussions on the biochemical basis of steroid hormone metabolism, some consequences of secretory dynamics, and metabolic transformations. This book also surveys the biological effects of steroid analogs, with a particular emphasis on the relation between hormone structure and function. The remaining chapters consider the problem of aldosterone and ecdysone mode of action, as well as hormones in fetal life. Endocrinologists and biologists will find this book rewarding.