Recent Progress in Hormone Research: The Proceedings of the Laurentian Hormone Conference, Volume 5 presents the proceedings of the sixth annual meeting of the Laurentian Hormone Conference held on September 1949 at Franconia, New Hampshire. The book presents articles on humoral mediators in nervous transmission; ovarian physiology and function; and pituitary physiology and functions. The text also includes articles on the chemistry and physiology of the sex hormones; hormones and tumors; and the mechanisms of hormone action. Endocrinologists, oncologists, and other scientists involved in hormone research will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Chapter Page

I. Humoral Mediators in Nervous Transmission

1. Sympathetic Hormonal Transmission

2. The Acetylcholine System in Neural Function

II. Ovarian Physiology and Function

3. The Vasculature of the Ovary and Ovarian Function

4. Androgenic Activity of the Ovary

5. Some Aspects of the Physiology of Estrogenic Hormones

6. Maintenance of the Corpus Luteum and Physiologic Actions of Progesterone

III. Pituitary Physiology and Function

7. Steroid Control of Pituitary Function

8. Factors Affecting the Control of the Pituitary Gland

IV. Chemistry and Physiology of the Sex Hormones

9. Studies on Estrogen Conjugates

10. The Chemical Estimation of Steroid Hormone Metabolites

V. Hormones and Tumors

11. Experimental Endocrine Tumors with Special Reference to the Adrenal Cortex

12. The Virilizing Syndrome in Man

VI. Mechanisms of Hormone Action

13. The Effect of the Hyperglycemic Factor of the Pancreas and of Epinephrine on Glycogenolysis

14. Hormone-Enzyme Relationships

Author Index

Subject Index