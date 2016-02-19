Recent Progress in Hormone Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125711425, 9781483219622

Recent Progress in Hormone Research

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1985 Laurentian Hormone Conference

Editors: Roy O. Greep
eBook ISBN: 9781483219622
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th June 1986
Page Count: 778
Description

Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 42 covers the proceedings of the Laurentian Hormone Conference held on September 1985 in Banff, Alberta, Canada.
The book presents developments in research on important topics such as chemical neuroanatomy of the brain based on the histochemistry of brain neuronal transmitters and peptides; the hormonal regulation of gene transcription and expression; and steroid hormone receptors and their action. The text also includes papers on the atrial naturietic factor; the fibroblast growth factor; and the neuroendocrinology of puberty in rodents, seasonal breeders, and humans. Papers on the comparative endocrinology including studies on marsupials, teleosts, and microorganisms; and parathyroid hormone, bioactive forms, gene expression, and malignancy-associated hypercalcemia are also encompassed.
Endocrinologists, physiologists, biochemists, and scientists involved in hormone research will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors and Discussants

Preface

1. Neurons with Multiple Messengers with Special Reference to Neuroendocrine Systems

2. Regulation of Gene Expression by Androgens in Murine Kidney

3. Insulin Regulates Expression of the Phosphoenolpyruvate Carboxykinase Gene

4. Molecular Characterization of Fibroblast Growth Factor: Distribution and Biological Activities in Various Tissues

5. Atrial Natriuretic Factor: A New Hormone of Cardiac Origin

6. Recent Progress in the Control of Aldosterone Secretion

7. Evolution of a Model of Estrogen Action

8. Determinants of Puberty in a Seasonal Breeder

9. The Onset of Female Puberty: Studies in the Rat

10. Pubertal Growth: Physiology and Pathophysiology

11. Seasonal Breeding in a Marsupial: Opportunities of a New Species for an Old Problem

12. Interactions of Catecholamines and GnRH in Regulation of Gonadotropin Secretion in Teleost Fish

13. Evolutionary Aspects of the Endocrine and Nervous Systems

14. Physiological and Clinical Studies of GRF and GH

15. Structure and Expression of the Human Parathyroid Hormone Gene

16. Studies of the Multiple Molecular Forms of Bioactive Parathyroid Hormone and Parathyroid Hormone-Like Substances

17. Nephrogenous Cyclic AMP, Adenylate Cyclase-Stimulating Activity, and the Humoral Hypercalcemia of Malignancy

Index

About the Editor

Roy O. Greep

