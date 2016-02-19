Recent Progress in Hormone Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125711401, 9781483219608

Recent Progress in Hormone Research

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1983 Laurentian Hormone Conference

Editors: Roy O. Greep
eBook ISBN: 9781483219608
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 1984
Page Count: 640
Description

Recent Progress in Hormone Research, Volume 40 presents the proceedings of the 1983 Laurentian Hormone Conference held in Mont Tremblant, Canada.
The book presents papers on promoter elements of genes coding for proteins and modulation of transcription by estrogens and progesterone; the structure, expression, and evolution of the genes for the human glycoprotein hormones; and the regulation and organization of thyroid stimulating hormone genes. The text also includes papers on the mouse mammary tumor virus model in studies of glucocorticoid regulation; the role of the circadian system in reproductive phenomena; and endocytosis and membrane traffic in cultured cells. Other papers on neuroendocrinology, mechanism of hormone action, reproductive biology, subcellular processing of hormones and their receptors, hereditary resistance to 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D are also encompassed.
Physiologists, endocrinologists, biochemists, and scientists involved in hormone research will prove the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors and Discussants

Preface

1. Promoter Elements of Genes Coding for Proteins and Modulation of Transcription by Estrogens and Progesterone

2. Structure, Expression, and Evolution of the Genes for the Human Glycoprotein Hormones

3. The Regulation and Organization of Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Genes

4. Mouse Mammary Tumor Virus Model in Studies of Glucocorticoid Regulation

5. Role of the Circadian System in Reproductive Phenomena

6. Neuroendocrine Basis of Seasonal Reproduction

7. Somatocrinin: The Growth Hormone Releasing Factor

8. Phospholipid Turnover in Hormone Action

9. New Perspectives on the Mechanism of Insulin Action

10. The Interaction of Prolactin with Its Receptors in Target Tissues and Its Mechanism of Action

11. The Hypothalamic Control of the Menstrual Cycle and the Role of Endogenous Opioid Peptides

12. A Role for Hypothalamic Catecholamines in the Regulation of Gonadotropin Secretion

13. Cell Proliferation in the Mammalian Testis: Biology of the Seminiferous Growth Factor (SGF)

14. Endocytosis and Membrane Traffic in Cultured Cells

15. Hereditary Resistance to 1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D

Index

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219608

